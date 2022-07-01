What If Miles Morales #5 Preview: Miles United

All the Miles Moraleses are here for the grand finale in What If Miles Morales #5. Yes, even the one that kicked up all that controversy on Twitter. Check out the preview below.

What If Miles Morales #5

by Cody Ziglar & Paco Medina, cover by Paco Medina

HOW MANY MILES DOES IT TAKE…TO SAVE THE UNIVERSE?! What if…the many Miles of the multiverse assembled to overcome a threat against all realities? The Prowler enacts the final phase of his evil plan alongside LOKI, SABRETOOTH, and CLASSIFIED! Spider-Man's gonna need some help on this one – good thing CAPTAIN AMERICA, WOLVERINE, HULK, and THOR have his back!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jul 06, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620313000511

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620313000521 – WHAT IF…? MILES MORALES 5 CHRISTOPHER ACTION FIGURE VARIANT – $3.99 US

