What If Miles Morales Was Wolverine? With Four Claws Each Hand?

Marvel Comics is launching a new What If series in March, with Miles Morales, Spider-Man, reinvented in all manner of dimensional possibilities. The first issue sees him as Captain America, but the second in their April solicitations sees him as a subject of the Weapon X programme and the Wolverine of his universe. And because he is Miles Morales, he has one extra claw per hand. Which makes me really want to know how the claws align. From the covers below, either there is an added claw coming out between the index finger and thumb knuckles, or two emanating from between the index finger and middle finger. Basically, I am going to need an X-Ray in order to enjoy this comic book properly. I do hope that John Ridley and Farid Karami provide such a biological breakdown. I mean I am still suffering trauma for the extra-long blades sported by Wade Wilson in X-Men Origins far more than anything else that film did to Deadpool. And for you culture watchers, we have the writer of Twelve Years A Slave writing a black Batman for DC and a black Wolverine for Marvel, published at the same time. I am going to say that superhero comic books have certainly come on a little bit of a journey, right?

WHAT IF…MILES MORALES #2 (OF 5)

JOHN RIDLEY (W) • FARID KARAMI (A) • Cover by SARA PICHELLI

Concept Design Cover by PACO MEDINA

Variant Cover by CARLOS PACHECO

Variant Cover by Declan Shalvey

MILES IS THE BEST THERE IS AT WHAT HE DOES…

And in this reality, what he does isn't very nice. What if…Miles was taken from everything he ever knew – his family, his home, his life – and transformed into the most dangerous, immortal weapon of war the world has ever seen? Miles has been made into the Wolverine…but that doesn't mean he has to be what they made him…

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99