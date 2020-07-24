What If We Were? IDW Publishing Full October 2020 Solicitations

IDW Publishing leads with their Transformers/Back To The Future crossover, but also of note in October is their Marvel horror-for-kids series Chillers, a new Dungeons & Dragons series, At The Spine Of The World, and a YA graphic novel, What If We Were by Axelle Lenoir which will hopefully avoid the Marvel Comics trademark police. And of course, all the My Little Pony, Star Trek, Star Wars, Canto, GI Joe, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Locke & Key that you have learnt to love from IDW in their October 2020 solicitations.

TRANSFORMERS BACK TO FUTURE #1 (OF 4) CVR A JUAN SAMU

(W) Cavan Scott (A/CA) Juan Samu

Great Scott! Marty McFly has just returned from the adventure of a lifetime to a new, better Hill Valley?-everything's looking up for him! That is, until Marty and his friend Doc Brown's time machine attracts the attention of the Decepticons! With one small mistake, Marty finds himself once again thrust into adventure to stop the Decepticon plot in the past, present, and future… all with the help of a new time machine… the Autobot, Gigawatt!

SRP: $3.99

TRANSFORMERS BACK TO FUTURE #1 (OF 4) CVR B PHIL MURPHY

TRANSFORMERS BACK TO FUTURE #1 (OF 4) 10 COPY INCV SCHOENING

TRANSFORMERS BACK TO FUTURE #1 (OF 4) 25 COPY INCV TOY PHOTO

TRANSFORMERS IDW COLL PHASE 2 HC VOL 12

(W) John Barber, James Roberts, Mairghread Scott (A) Sara Pitre-Durocher, Andrew Griffith, Livio Ramondelli, Priscilla Tramontano (CA) Marcelo Matere

Presenting IDW's Transformers comics in recommended reading order!

All Hail Optimus! Backed by an army of zealous followers, Optimus Prime declares Earth to be a part of Cybertron's Council of Worlds-but the Decepticons and the people of Earth won't take it lying down! Meanwhile, on Cybertron, Starscream rules. He and Windblade vie for control of the Council of Worlds, each aligning themselves with as many long-lost colonies as they can. But Starscream's secret police keep increasing the tension and destabilizing the fragile peace that has been established. All of this leads to one momentous event-Titans Return!

Collects Transformers #51-57, Transformers: Till All Are One #1-4, Titans Return #1, and Transformers: More Than Meets The Eye #56-57.

SRP: $59.99

TRANSFORMERS #24 CVR A MCGUIRE-SMITH

(W) Brian Ruckley (A/CA) Bethany McGuire-Smith

"Wheeljack: Orbital Decay". Untethered from the world below, Cybertron's former inner moon is in a decaying orbit around Cybertron's sun. Wheeljack and his team race against the clock to save it, but the sun's pull might not be their only problem.

SRP: $3.99

TRANSFORMERS #24 CVR B RED POWELL

TRANSFORMERS #24 10 COPY INCV GOUX

TRANSFORMERS GALAXIES #12 CVR A GRIFFITH

(W) Brandon M. Easton (A/CA) Andrew Griffith

"Storm Horizon", Part Three! Outfitted with heavy-duty battle armor and nearly alone, Ultra Magnus must go head-to-head with a fleet of enemy ships and a black hole if he ever wants to save the rest of his crew and Alpha Trion! It's wall-to-wall action as he finally faces the mastermind behind his recent troubles in the thrilling final issue of Transformers Galaxies that leads into the next major events of the Transformers ongoing, starting this fall!

SRP: $3.99

TRANSFORMERS GALAXIES #12 CVR B ROCHE

TRANSFORMERS GALAXIES #12 10 COPY INCV RAMONDELLI

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS AT SPINE OF WORLD #1 (OF 4) CVR A COCCOLO

(W) AJ Mendez, Aimee Garcia (A/CA) Martin Coccolo

A never-ending winter's night is slowly driving an isolated town in the depths of Icewind Dale to the brink of insanity. To save them all, a perilous journey awaits a band of adventurers as they battle a furious icy god and uncover the plot of an ancient primordial evil!

Based on the massively popular game and featuring a cast of brand-new characters written by New York Times bestselling author AJ Mendez plus writer and actor Aimee Garcia!

SRP: $3.99

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS AT SPINE OF WORLD #1 (OF 4) CVR B CHARACT

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS AT SPINE OF WORLD #1 (OF 4) 10 COPY INCV

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS AT SPINE OF WORLD #1 (OF 4) 25 COPY INCV

MARVEL ACTION CHILLERS #1

(W) Jeremy Whitley (CA) Sweeney Boo

The chilling grip of the ancient Darkhold threatens the Marvel heroes, and it's up Doctor Strange and Ironheart to save the day… but there's more to this terrifying mystery, as our heroes follow the twisted trail the Darkhold leaves behind, discovering its lost stories, full of scares and thrills!

Jeremey Whitley pens the four spooky stories in this bi-weekly event, all drawn by a bone-chilling gathering of eerie artists! First: Strange and Ironheart learn of the spine-tingling time Iron Man and Captain America faced a horrifying post-modern prometheus!

SRP: $3.99

MARVEL ACTION CHILLERS #1 10 COPY INCV TBD

MARVEL ACTION CHILLERS #2

(W) Jeremy Whitley

Doctor Strange and Ironheart's search for the secrets of the Darkhold lead to another chilling tale of fright, as they uncover the secret tale of teenage monster slayer Elsa Bloodstone coming up against a werewolf… in Captain America's clothing! Part two of this frightfully thrilling bi-weekly event!

SRP: $3.99

MARVEL VAULT OF HEROES IRON MAN TP

(W) Fred Van Lente (A) James Cordeiro, Ronan Cliquet, Rafa Sandoval, Chris Giarrusso, Graham Nolan (CA) Michael Golden

High-flying adventure-packed stories for young readers featuring the Armored Avenger!

Who is Iron Man, the world renowned symbol of mega-conglomerate Stark International? And what terrible secret from his past forces billionaire inventor Tony Stark to become the Golden Guardian? Plus, adventures in China featuring The Mandarin, battles with Plantman, Dr. Doom, and more. And a special story spotlighting the many armors of Iron Man and an all-new steam-powered suit!

SRP: $17.99

STAR WARS ADVENTURES (2020) #2 CVR A FRANCAVILLA (RES)

(W) Michael Moreci, Shane McCarthy (A) Ilias Kyriazis, Nick Brokenshire (CA) Francesco Francavilla

Between the events of The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, Poe and Finn have taken Rey to a remote planet to continue her Jedi training. But they're surprised to find that the First Order's reach extends far and wide.

SRP: $3.99

STAR WARS ADVENTURES (2020) #2 CVR B LEVENS (RES)

STAR WARS ADVENTURES (2020) #2 10 COPY INCV FRANCAVILLA (NET

STAR WARS ADVENTURES TP VOL 11 RISE OF WOOKIEES

(W) John Barber, Michael Moreci (A) Tony Fleecs (A/CA) Derek Charm

Journey deeper into the world of Star Wars with these stories set just before the events of The Rise of Skywalker!

With Kashyyk under siege from the evil First Order, can Chewbacca and the Wookiees successfully defend their home world? Next, the droids must carry out a special undercover mission, but will C-3PO be able to adapt when the mission parameters change? Then, discover secrets of your favorite characters in a trio of stories spotlighting the newest heroes and villains of the Star Wars universe, Rey, Finn, and Kylo Ren! All this, plus new "Tales from Wild Space"! Collections issues #27-32 of the comic series.

SRP: $14.99

STAR WARS ADV SHADOW OF VADERS CASTLE CVR A FRANCAVILLA

(W) Cavan Scott (A) Derek Charm, Nicoletta Baldari, Nick Brokenshire (A/CA) Francesco Francavilla

The Empire has fallen, and the Mustafarians celebrate. But they know they will never be safe as long as they live in the shadow of Vader's Castle. Two young boys decide they're going to destroy the castle themselves. But a wizened old Mustafarian tries to put them off by telling them tales to teach them the lessons they might otherwise have to learn the hard way.

SRP: $7.99

<

STAR WARS ADV SHADOW OF VADERS CASTLE CVR B CHARM

STAR WARS ADV SHADOW OF VADERS CASTLE 10 COPY INCV CVR FRANC

STAR WARS ADV CLONE WARS BATTLE TALES GN

(W) Michael Moreci (A) Arianna Florean, Megan Levens, Valentina Pinto (A/CA) Derek Charm

Return to a time of great upheaval in the galaxy, the final years of the Republic, in this anthology based on the beloved animated series!

While Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and other Jedi Knights fight against incredible odds, two Republic squadrons must hold their position against an encroaching droid army of the Separatists. Pinned down for the duration, Commander Cody, Captain Rex, and other clones swap war stories that feature your favorite characters from The Clone Wars animated series, such as PadmÃ© Amidala, General Grievous, and many more!

SRP: $14.99

GOOSEBUMPS SECRETS OF THE SWAMP #2 (OF 5)

(W) Marieke Nijkamp (A) Yasmin Flores Montanez (CA) Bill Underwood

Twelve-year-old Blake was worried that summer break with her weird aunt in Fever Swamp would be b-o-r-i-n-g, but it's quickly become more intense than she ever could have imagined. Lost in the swamp with her gaming rival, Lily, and surrounded by werewolves, Blake could use a lot less danger and a little more boring right about now! The wild werewolf nightmare continues in this all-ages scarefest from New York Times bestselling author Marieke Nijkamp (This Is Where It Ends, Before I Let Go, The Oracle Code) and artist Yasmin Flores Montanez (Marvel Action: Captain Marvel, Tilly).

SRP: $3.99

GOOSEBUMPS SECRETS OF THE SWAMP #2 (OF 5) 10 COPY INCV MEATH

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG BAD GUYS #2 (OF 4) CVR A HAMMERSTROM

(W) Ian Flynn (A) Jack Lawrence (CA) Aaron Hammerstrom

From Sonic veterans Ian Flynn and Jack Lawrence comes "Smash & Grab," an exciting story jam-packed with bad guys and badniks!

Some of Sonic's worst enemies are back and badder than ever! Dr. Starline, Dr. Eggman's former-right hand, has brought together Mimic, Rough, Tumble, and Zavok and promised them even more incredible power… if they can stop fighting each other and start fighting badniks to get to it!

SRP: $3.99

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG BAD GUYS #2 (OF 4) CVR B SKELLY

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG BAD GUYS #2 (OF 4) 10 COPY INCV LAWRENCE

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #34 CVR A BULMER

(W) Evan Stanley (A) Evan Stanley (CA) Abby Bulmer

It's off to the races with Cream, Cheese, Amy, and Rouge! They have to keep up their winning streak or surrender Cheese to Clutch's evil… clutches! Meanwhile, Sonic and Tails are being watched by a mysterious figure in Eggman's seemingly abandoned base and Shadow investigates a mystery!

SRP: $3.99

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #34 CVR B PEPPERS

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #34 10 COPY INCV FOURDRAINE

CANTO II HOLLOW MEN #3 (OF 5)

(W) David M. Booher (A/CA) Drew Zucker

The calm before the storm. Canto and his friends take what they found in the town of the Hollow Men with them on their quest, though wonder if it's worth what they left behind. With a monster pursuing them and their own ticking clocks against them, the Tins must seek what refuge they can as they move forward to their goal.

SRP: $3.99

CANTO II HOLLOW MEN #3 (OF 5) 10 COPY INCV ALTERICI

WHAT IF WE WERE TP

(W) Axelle Lenoir (A/CA) Axelle Lenoir

Teen girls rewrite the universe on a daily basis! This comic collection proves there's nothing better than using your imagination… except maybe talking nonsense with your friends. Hey, why not both?

Nathalie and Marie are 17 years old and best friends. Since elementary school, they've been creatively filling moments of boredom with a game called "What If We Were…?". One player names a topic-let's say "vampire slayers" for example-and then both imagine what life would be like as that subject. "I would only hunt vampires during daytime, because it would be less exhausting" would be a good answer. "I would only hunt them for sport, to eventually sell their skins" could be another, if a little disturbing.

Easy to play, but hard to master. An expert player will know how to think outside the box and surprise their opponent. And after all these years, Nathalie and Marie are experts!

What If We Were… collects dozens of these games as hilarious and addictive comic strips, along with super-fun bonus material like diary entries, bonus comics, and more.

SRP: $14.99

LOCKE & KEY SANDMAN HELL & GONE #0

(W) Joe Hill (A/CA) Gabriel Rodriguez

If you think you can unlock the gates of Hell and just invite yourself in, you must be Dreaming!

The Sandman Universe crossover begins here, with this specially priced re-introduction of the storylines and characters who populate next month's landmark event series.

First, in the Eisner-winning Locke & Key tale, "Open the Moon," meet Chamberlin Locke, patriarch of the Locke family, whose Moon Key began to unlock the events of this event series.

Next, journey with the Lord of Dreams to Lucifer's domain in the chapter of Sandman's epic "Season of Mists" storyline that sees the Key to Hell change hands in a most momentous way.

And join IDW and DC Comics next month for Locke & Key: Hell & Gone #1 by L&K co-creators Hill and Rodriguez!

SRP: $3.99

LOCKE & KEY IN PALE BATTALIONS GO #3 (OF 3)

(W) Joe Hill (A/CA) Gabriel Rodriguez

Jonathan Locke uses the power of the Anywhere Key to flee the slaughter in Ypres and return to Keyhouse. But now the door is open between Flanders Fields and Lovecraft, Massachusetts… and the sinister Oberlutenant Eric Murnau has led a small band through to claim the magical keys for Germany!

SRP: $3.99

LOCKE & KEY IN PALE BATTALIONS GO #3 (OF 3) 10 COPY INCV ROD

SCARENTHOOD #1 (OF 4)

(W) Nick Roche (A/CA) Nick Roche

TO-DO LIST: Drop kids at preschool/ Grab coffee with other parents/ Go ghost-hunting in woods/ Fight demonic entity/ Collect kids/ Naptime.

With their kids away on a field trip, a group of parents disturbs an ancient evil buried beneath the old Church Hall, unearthing a decades-old mystery about a missing child, and inviting something… hungry into their lives. Suddenly, their mornings go from playdates and peanut allergies, to a battle for the souls of one broken family?-and one child in particular.

What scares you the most: fighting demons, or letting your kids down? Nick Roche (Transformers: The Wreckers Saga, Spider-Man: Renew Your Vows) and Chris O'Halloran (Ice Cream Man) have the answers.

SRP: $4.99

SCARENTHOOD #1 (OF 4) 10 COPY ICV DECLAN SHALVEY

TMNT ULTIMATE COLL TP VOL 05

(W) Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird (A) Peter Laird, Jim Lawson (A/CA) Kevin Eastman

A thorough look back at the TMNT's comic book origins with their first stories plus insightful annotations from co-creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird.

Rediscover the underground roots of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with this special collection of Mirage Studios' issues #56-62 which includes the conclusion to the epic "City at War" storyline. With 180 pages of mutated martial arts action along with annotations following each issue, this volume is perfect for fans to relive the glorious days of the Turtles' origins as well as an excellent place for new readers to see where the TMNT phenomenon began.

SRP: $29.99

TMNT ONGOING (IDW) COLL HC VOL 12

(W) Kevin Eastman, Tom Waltz, Ian Flynn, Sophie Campbell, Ben Bates (A) Dave Watcher, Michael Dialynas, Brahm Revel, Ben Bates (CA) Dan Duncan

Presenting the complete TMNT stories in recommended reading order.

Donatello understands that more is at stake than his brothers realize. In order to prepare for the coming conflict, Don will aim to repair his relationship with his mentor, Harold… and his malicious robotic counterpart, Metalhead! Then, Michelangelo's deteriorating relationship with his father, Splinter, reaches a point of no return! Will Mikey fight those he loves to save those who need him the most? Plus, multiple sources of conflict collide as the maniacal Agent Bishop goes to war with the alien forces on Earth, driving the Turtles to embrace unsavory alliances and race to stop a massacre. And, everyone's favorite mutant warthog and rhino are on a road trip back to NYC, but can they make it before they become completely human again?

Collects Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Macro-Series: Michelangelo and Macro-Series: Leonardo, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Universe #23-25, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #85-89, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Bebop and Rocksteady Hit the Road.

SRP: $59.99

TMNT THE LAST RONIN #2 (OF 5)

(W) Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird, Tom Waltz (A/CA) Kevin Eastman, Andy Kuhn

Secrets are revealed as we begin to discover what happened in the past to lead to this nightmarish future. The Ronin meets an unexpected new ally but the Foot Clan begins an exhaustive sweep of the Bottom to find the vengeful mutant. And what role does Baxter Stockman play?

SRP: $8.99

TMNT THE LAST RONIN #2 (OF 5) 10 COPY INCV SOPHIE CAMPBELL (

TMNT ONGOING #110 CVR A NISHIJIMA

(W) Sophie Campbell (A/CA) Jodie Nishijima

Raphael and Alopex come face to face with a new group of mutant bikers intent on doing things their own way. Will the Road Hogs be friend or foe?

SRP: $3.99

TMNT ONGOING #110 CVR B EASTMAN

TMNT ONGOING #110 10 COPY INCV BEN BATES

USAGI YOJIMBO #14

(W) Stan Sakai (A/CA) Stan Sakai

It's an all out free for all with the entire village captured by assassins intent on murdering the Shogun's emissary and Usagi and Kenichi standing against hopeless odds. However, help comes from a very unexpected source. But is it too late to prevent the killings? Find out in the conclusion of this four-part story arc.

SRP: $3.99

USAGI YOJIMBO ORIGINS TP VOL 01

(W) Stan Sakai (A/CA) Stan Sakai

Presenting the complete saga of rabbit ronin Miyamoto Usagi from the very beginning, in new, definitive color editions!

Before his journey as a wandering, masterless samurai (ronin) began, Usagi underwent intense training under a mountain hermit, Katsuichi-Sensei, taking his first steps down the path of the warrior. Eventually, that path leads him to the pivotal battle of Adachigahara, which serves as the impetus for the host of amazing tales to come.

Collected in full color as never before, discover-or rediscover-the critical origin of Stan Sakai's most beloved character as he tells his story, setting the stage for the decades-long epic that follows. Collects IDW's Usagi Yojimbo Color Classics #1-7, which present 1987's "Samurai" storyline in color for the first time.

SRP: $24.99

GODZILLA HISTORYS GREATEST MONSTER TP NEW PTG

(W) Duane Swierczynski (A) Simon Gane, Dave Wachter (CA) Bob Eggleton

Cities, special forces teams, and a legion of Kaiju are no match for… History's Greatest Monster!

Godzilla continues to destroy cities and lives all over the world and ex-special forces tough guy Boxer is a man with a grudge who vows to end the terror of Godzilla-no matter what! He assembles a topnotch team to take him and the other monsters down at $7 billion a bounty. Collects the complete 13-issue series.

SRP: $29.99

SNAKE EYES DEADGAME #4 (OF 5) CVR A LIEFELD

(W) Rob Liefeld, Chad Bowers (A/CA) Rob Liefeld

Superstar creator Rob Liefeld takes on fan-favorite Snake Eyes! Things are heating up as Snake Eyes finds himself trapped in the Deadgame-will he make it out alive? Or is his time finally up?!

SRP: $4.99

SNAKE EYES DEADGAME #4 (OF 5) CVR B LIEFELD

SNAKE EYES DEADGAME #4 (OF 5) 10 COPY INCV VAR LIEFIELD (NET

GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #276 CVR A DIAZ

(W) Larry Hama (A/CA) Netho Diaz

"Untold Tales" Part 1! An all-new arc kicks off as Living Legend Larry Hama reveals never-before-seen adventures of the heroes and villains of the G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero universe!

In this issue, Larry joins superstar artist Netho Diaz to tell the tale of Snake Eyes, Scarlett, Stalker, and Torpedo on a desperate mission into Trucial Abysmia to rescue Americans held hostage in a secret prison. But what happens when one of the prisoners turns out to be someone they know?

SRP: $3.99

GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #276 CVR B SHEARER

GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #276 10 COPY INCV ROYLE

STAR TREK YEAR FIVE #16

(W) Jody Houser (A) Silvia Califano (CA) Stephen Thompson

Election season is in full swing across the Federation, and even though it seems ridiculous, Harry Mudd is rising to the top of the polls! The crew of the Enterprise suspects that there's more to Mudd's game than just wanting to do his civic duty, and their investigation will uncover a rot that threatens the entire Federation from the inside. The final voyages of the U.S.S. Enterprise continue with the amazing crew of writer Jody Houser (Stranger Things, Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy) and artist Silvia Califano (The X-Files: Case Files)!

SRP: $3.99

STAR TREK YEAR FIVE #16 10 COPY INCV LENDL

STAR TREK DS9 TOO LONG A SACRIFICE TP

(W) Scott Tipton, Denton J. Tipton (A) Greg Scott (CA) Ricardo Drumond

Return to DS9 as death casts its shadow on the space station in this murder-mystery.

Constable Odo searches for truth amid a web of treachery and lies but everyone on the Promanade has a motive for this murder, be it vengeance, justice, or old-fashioned greed. With the murderer on the loose, the inhabitants of Deep Space 9 start to divide into factions, made even worse when the Ferengi government gets involved. Further complicating the issue, conflict between Constable Odo and the Federation's hand-picked criminal investigator threatens to derail the investigation itself!

SRP: $15.99

VOYAGE TO THE STARS #3 (OF 4) CVR A ROBERTSON

(W) James Asmus (A) Connie Daidone (CA) Darick Robertson

SURE, Earth may have been consumed by the Nothing, and a freak accident killed the ONLY being who could have possibly stopped it, and yes, the Cult of Nothing's armada is on its way, but look at the bright side… I'm sure it's here somewhere… right?

SRP: $3.99

VOYAGE TO THE STARS #3 (OF 5) CVR B DAIDONE

VOYAGE TO THE STARS #3 (OF 5) 10 COPY INCV ROBERTSON

(W) James Asmus (A) Connie Daidone (CA) Rebekah Isaacs

SURE, Earth may have been consumed by the Nothing, and a freak accident killed the ONLY being who could have possibly stopped it, and yes, the Cult of Nothing's armada is on its way, but look at the bright side… I'm sure it's here somewhere… right?

SRP: PI

BATMAN THE MAXX ARKHAM DREAMS HC (RES)

(W) Sam Kieth (A/CA) Sam Kieth

A devious new doctor at Arkham Asylum is conducting unconventional experiments into the human psyche, and he kicks off a chain reaction of disaster when he carries out tests on Arkham's newest patient, The Maxx! The city of Gotham is starting to merge with The Maxx's psychedelic mental landscape, known as the Outback, blurring the line between real and unreal. It's up to Batman to save not just Gotham, but all of reality, and he and The Maxx are going to have to travel through some of the darkest places imaginable-the twisted minds of Batman's greatest enemies!

Join Batman and The Maxx on an off-kilter and unforgettable romp through the diabolical consciousnesses of Batman's greatest foes, including Harley Quinn, the Penguin, Killer Croc, and, of course, the Joker. Legendary artist Sam Kieth (The Sandman, Wolverine) returns to his greatest creation, The Maxx, after two decades and to Gotham City as well.

SRP: $24.99

BEAUTY OF HORROR COLOR YOUR DESTINY TAROT DECK

(W) Alan Robert (A/CA) Alan Robert

Ghouliana returns with another entry in the best-selling The Beauty of Horror franchise featuring 78 pieces of original card art that invites you to color the destiny that you divine! Packed with the same meticulously crafted details, and devilishly dark humor as the books, The Beauty of Horror Tarot sets are another perfectly hair-raising addition for any horror fan's collection.

Looking to give your future the personal touch with your choice of colors? Then sharpen your pencils and flex your fingers, because Color Your Destiny is for you! Intended to fit alongside The Beauty of Horror collection, Color Your Destiny is packed full with 22 major and 56 minor arcana cards illustrated by The Beauty of Horror mastermind Alan Robert. All cards in this set come uncoated and oversized. These larger uncoated cards are perfect for coloring. Cards measure 80 x 150mm. Each Color Your Destiny card set comes packaged inside a collectable keepsake book with ribbon lift, ready to add to any discerning tarot card collection.

SRP: $21.99

BEAUTY OF HORROR FEAR YOUR FUTURE TAROT DECK

(W) Alan Robert (A/CA) Alan Robert

Ghouliana returns with another entry in the best-selling The Beauty of Horror franchise featuring 78 pieces of original card art that invites you to get a glimpse into your future! Packed with the same meticulously crafted details, and devilishly dark humor as the books, The Beauty of Horror Tarot sets are another perfectly hair-raising addition for any horror fan's collection.

A traditional tarot set, Fear Your Future comes packed with 22 major and 56 minor arcana cards all illustrated by The Beauty of Horror mastermind Alan Robert, and fully-colored by iconic horror artist and colorist Jay Fotos. Cards feature linen finish and are standard tarot size 67 x 126mm. Each Fear Your Future card set comes packaged inside a collectable keepsake book with ribbon lift, ready to add to any discerning tarot card collection.

SRP: $21.99

DRAGON BALL Z BOARD GAME SAGA

Whether it's the perfected fighting methods of Cell, or the pure chaos of Buu, Dragon ball Z has some of the most iconic villains, and their respective sagas, in anime history. With Dragon Ball Z: The Board Game Saga, 1-4 players will assume the role of one of the Z Fighters to play as while they fight through Dragon Ball Z's 4 legendary sagas. With dozens of special abilities to learn, players can directly recreate their favorite scenes from the show, or changes things up with exciting "what if" scenarios.

– Play through the 4 Dragon Ball Z sagas

– Pick from a dozen classic Dragon Ball Z heroes to play

– Create wild "what if" face-offs, Yamcha vs. Frieza?!

SRP: $49.99

BATMAN ANIMATED SERIES ROGUES GALLERY (MAR190752)

(W) Sen-Foong Lim, Jessey Wright (A) Chris Fenoglio, Jack Lawrence, More (CA) TableTaffy

Defeat the Batman to rule the city! Gotham City's coffers are ripe for the robbing, but one thing stands in the way of the city's supervillains-the reviled Batman. It's time someone finally took out that nuisance! Choose your favorite villain, then go on crime sprees, steal powerful upgrades, recruit nefarious accomplices, and race to complete your master plan and be the first to defeat the World's Greatest Detective!

3-5 players o Playable from ages 12+ o 30-45 minutes

Roll dice to go on crime sprees, collecting cash and avoiding capture.

Purchase various gear and accomplice cards on the black market.

Push your luck at the right moment to attract and defeat Batman.

SRP: $34.99

MUNCHKIN TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES DLX ED (JAN190869)

Munchkin Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is now available in the best-selling Deluxe format! Using the much beloved and extremely popular Munchkin game rules by Steve Jackson Games, Munchkin Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles blends the humor and gameplay of Munchkin with the enemies and "team-up" themes of the iconic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics. In Munchkin TMNT the Turtles and their pals are in a race to the Level 10 Pizza Parlor as the first one there eats for free! It's all good dudes, except Shredder and the Foot Clan are out to spoil their pizza party! 3-6 players. Playable from ages 10+. Play Time: 60-120 minutes.

SRP: $29.95