What People Have To Say About What's The Furthest Place From Here?

What's The Furthest Place From Here? is the comic by 4 Kids Walk Into A Bank's Matthew Rosenberg and Tyler Boss, going to Final Oeder Cut-Off from Image Comics today. And they've brought a few friends along to try and make the case for the comic book, previewed below…

"The book is the good sh-t." – Ed Brisson.

"What's The Furthest Place From Here? is playing a game. You are blindfolded, there are people all around you laughing at strange inside jokes. An old record player is spinning something heavy at half speed and the only person who seems to know the rules of the game is either drunk, dead or dancing. Is it terrifying? Yes. But goddamn….it's a good f-cking game." – Donny Cates.

"What's The Furthest Place From Here is like your favorite band getting back together and dropping a brilliant new album that both reminds you of all the greatness of their previous collaborations while carving an exciting new path." – Kelly Thompson.

"Any time Boss and Rosenberg put out a comic book, it moves right to the top of my pull list. This feels like what the future of comic books should feel like." – James Tynion IV.

"What's The Furthest Place From Here? again proves that the Rosenberg-Boss collaboration is one of the most exciting and eloquent in comics. A delightful, disturbing trip into a mesmerizing world, beautifully rendered, wonderfully paced, and deceptively haunting." – Greg Rucka.

"It's rare to read a comic like this, somehow both nostalgic and shockingly new at the same time. I have no idea where it's going but I'm along for the ride and you should be too." – Ed Brubaker.

This book is going to be talked about for decades as a turning point in the industry–it's f-cking brilliant!" – Vita Ayala.

"The band is back together — Boss and Rosenberg make magic and make it look effortless. Smart, stylish, mysterious, and sharp, What's The Furthest Place From Here? reminds me why I fell in love with comics in the first place. A must read." – Frank J Barbiere.

"If this book isn't comics' next big breakout hit, someone has some serious explaining to do." – Mark Waid.

"There are some stories that move you in ways you never expect. That touch your heart and soul and remind you of the transformative power of comics. What's The Furthest Place From Here? is one such comic. It's lyrical and tender, powerful and visceral. And, in its sum, a remarkable achievement." – Michael Moreci

"I expected to love What's The Furthest Place From Here?, I didn't expect it to make me rethink how I work. I can't think of the last comic I've read with more soul. I don't just love this book. I want to swim in it." – Pornsak Pichetshote

"Matt and Tyler have built a world – or an end-of-the-world – that takes you deep inside all of its mysteries, horrors and unknown rules, then locks the door behind you and never lets you go. Highly recommended." – Al Ewing

"What's The Furthest Place From Here further cements Matthew Rosenberg as one of the most prodigious writers of his generation and merged with Tyler Boss' fluid storytelling; it's the kind of comic that gives me hope in the future of the medium." – Rick Remender

"What if Teenage Wasteland by The Who was a comic? Boss and Rosenberg answer that by spinning a story that leaves you with more questions after each page. What's The Furthest Place From Here is a Gen X dystopia that straps readers to the protagonists' journey with no choice but to hang on for the ride." – Kwanza Osajyefo.

"A gloriously punky Empire Records after the collapse of society, a creepy Logan's Run collapse of reality and some Warriors-chic collapsing your nose from an artful formalist headbutt. Hating to contradict Hall & Oates, the dual kings of the post-apocalypse, but I can go for that." – Kieron Gillen

"There are way too few books that feel alive the way WTFPFH does the moment you dive in. Like the world and everyone who lives in it have existed for years before you ever read a page and you're just now getting to open a door and stare inside, having to connect the dots yourself, trying to make sense of the chaos. It's a beautiful, comfortable and unsettling world Matt and Tyler have built and I can't wait to live inside it some more." – Christopher Sebela.

"What's The Furthest Place From Here cements itself in the Matt-and-Tyler tradition of comics that A) have a too-long title and B) utterly and completely earn it. WTFPFH (even the acronym is too long, cripes) offers us a world that is dreamlike in its run-down beauty, and, like a dream, runs on rules we can't yet understand but are second nature to the violent, sweet, wild children that inhabit it. WTFPFH is a slow-motion bullet, a comic book triumph that exceeds its own lofty ambitions right out the gate, and I can't wait to see more of the world that its characters fight through." – Jed MacKay .

. "What's The Furthest Place From Here is a comic that will defy your attempts to categorize it. We're going to talk about this one for years." – Gerry Duggan

"Every once in a while a comic comes along that reminds me of why I love comic books. What's The Furthest Place From Here? is that comic. Highest recommendation." – Curt Pires

WHAT'S THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE? #1 CVR A BOSS

IMAGE COMICS

SEP210037

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A/CA) Tyler Boss

TRIPLE-SIZED FIRST ISSUE! A postapocalyptic coming-of-age story from 4 Kids Walk into a Bank's TYLER BOSS & MATTHEW ROSENBERG. The world has ended. All that remains are gangs of children living among the ruins. But Sid believes there must be something more out there. When she disappears into the wastelands, her gang will risk everything to bring her home. A story about the things that matter most-your survival, your loved ones, and your record collection. In Shops: Nov 10, 2021 SRP: $4.99