What Poison Ivy Being Carnivore, Not Vegan, Might Mean for DC Comics

Of late, DC Comics has depicted Poison Ivy as vegetarian or vegan across comic books, graphic novels, cartoons and TV shows. She doesn't push it on others, but that's her thing. She lets others make their own choices. Here are a bunch (hat tip to some extraordinary research from More Bedside Books)

As Bleeding Cool pointed out last month, today's Poison Ivy #2 doubles down on her new status. In today's Poison Ivy, not only is Pamela calling herself a carnivore, but she throws disdain on vegans. Before going on to murder a diner full of people, including children, for just being alive. And planning to kill… everyone. It's why Bleeding Cool has stated that for Earth at least, Poison Ivy is worse than Thanos.

Bleeding Cool has repeatedly covered the dichotomy in how DC Comics portrays Poison Ivy, whether a classic Batman villain, an environmental terrorist with a point or a queer altruistic superhero trying to save humanity. But can anyone come back from multiple murders, as currently committed by the character in the first issue alone?

Considering how long it took Hank Pym to come back from being the superhero who hit his wife, Janet Van Dyne, how long will it take to have Poison Ivy come back from being a kid killer?

Ivy visited the Fluronic Man before the story started, and he gave her the mutated fungus. The best guess is that Poison Ivy, like the Fluronic Man, has been pushed out of the Green She may now have been possessed by The Grey the embodiment of the world of fungus in the DC Universe, turned her into an agent of The Grey or The Rot, and that may be used as mitigating circumstances. But dead kids are a hard one to get past…

Oh yes, she is eating meat now. Indeed, she is defining herself as a carnivore. That carnivores are essential for maintaining the world, a justification for what she is doing to humanity. And points out in that really annoying way, how many animals the farming of agave syrup for "rich vegans" harms, defining it as "murder syrup". As if two wrongs make a right. And that includes killing the children as well, vegans or otherwise…

Especially considering many vegans do not use agave syrup. Many – indeed most vegans and vegetarians are not rich, especially given the preponderance across India around 30% of the population. And the greatest destination for agave syrup is making up tequila and being used as biofuel. So rather than focus on the capitalist exploitation as fuel which would have been a classic Poison Ivy focus, she instead throws vegans under the tractor, as a way to justify no longer being a vegan but a carnivore.

Poison Ivy is one of DC's few main vegetarian/vegan characters, something that Superman no longer is. She has become the DC poster girl for veganism as well. I wonder how this will go down? We made the comparison to Thanos; she does appear to be behaving like a mad God, an eco-terrorist who has completely lost the plot. She knows she is dying and is taking as many other people down with her, possibly the whole world.

