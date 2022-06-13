Poison Ivy, Now A Child Killer From DC Comics? (Spoilers)

AIPT has the DC Comics PR-derived preview of Poison Ivy #2 which went to FOC last night. But they didn't do a lot of analysis over what they had. Potentially they weren't allowed to. And there is stuff to be looked at, chopped up, diced. In Batman #124 and Poison Ivy #1, Pamela Ivey found herself losing her powers, but on a genocidal mission, she infected herself with fungal spores that restored her powers and also fuelled her desire to kill every human being – and the livestock they farm – on the planet. This is why Bleeding Cool has stated that for Earth at least, Poison Ivy is worse than Thanos. And issue 2 makes that personal, as she stops off in a diner, as part of her murderous spree.

Bleeding Cool has repeatedly covered the dichotomy in how DC Comics portrays Poison Ivy, whether a classic Batman villain, an environmental terrorist with a point or a queer altruistic superhero trying to save humanity. But can anyone come back from multiple murders, as currently committed by the character in the first issue alone?

I mean, killing poets is clearly always justified. Especially ones who write about trees, But what about everyone else in that diner?

I mean throwing runes about the place doesn't exactly help. And Poison Ivy has much to think about.

And yes, there are families in that diner. Kids as well. And Poison Ivy is spreading those deadly spores among them. Is this a moment that will lead to self-realisation? Something that will see her realise what she is doing is wrong, and seek to save them again? Is this the moment when Poison Ivy comes back to humanity with only a few deaths to her name, and the potential to seek redemption?

Well, Bleeding Cool sources tell us that no, no, it isn't, no she doesn't and no she won't. We still don't know if, indeed, Poison Ivy has been possessed by The Rot which has pushed her out of The Green and that may be used as mitigating circumstances. But dead kids are a hard one to get past…

Oh yes, she is eating meat now. Indeed, she is defining herself as a carnivore. That carnivores are essential for maintaining the world, a justification for what she is doing to humanity. And points out in that really annoying way, how many animals the farming of agave syrup for "rich vegans" harms, defining it as "murder syrup". As if two wrongs make a right. And that includes killing the children as well, vegans or otherwise…

POISON IVY #2 CVR A JESSICA FONG

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Marcio Takara (CA) Jessica Fong

Destroying humanity is a lot of work, and a girl's gotta eat! On her journey to doom humankind, Ivy makes a pit stop at a roadside restaurant, where she meets a hungry poet who makes her question her motives—at least until the cops show up. Ivy has left Gotham, but she can't seem to escape the law!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 7/5/2022