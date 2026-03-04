Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: cyborg, darkseid, Heart Of Omega, KO, Titans

What's Happening To The Titans After DC's K.O. #5? (Spoilers)

While Cyborg was part of the DC K.O. tournament, the rest of the Titans were on duty evacuating the Earth and keeping humanity safe while everyone else went to war. Now everyone is back, including a Titans… as well as Deathstroke The Terminator…

Really Superman? As the Titans are giving Terra a redemption arc, you have to bring back the one who abused her? Read the room, Superman, read the room. But as the Alpha Power floods the universe, The Watchtower are…well, watching it.

And Cyborg, returned to life, has a new ability of his own. Maybe he planned for this back in DC's K.O. #1?

Well, it looks like Cyborg might have used that Father Box to bring back a friend from the K.O. tournament. As he pointed out in battle, he was able to pick up all sorts of data on the battle field…

Maybe he managed to do that with something else in play, who might have felt abandoned by Superman…

It looks like the Titans have got their very own tame Heart Of Omega to play with, as created by Darkseid, now seemingly part of Cyborg… DC K.O. #5 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Javier Fernandez, Xermanico and Wes Craig is published by DC Comics today. You can read more Bleeding Cool DC's K.O. coverage right here…

DC K.O. #5 (OF 5)

(W) Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson (A) Javier Fernandez, Xermanico and Wes Craig

THE FINAL BATTLE FOR THE HEART OF APOKOLIPS! In the melee that started with dozens of heroes and villains vying for their chance to win the ultimate power in the universe, now only one remains! But to truly be crowned the King Omega, you must battle more than the obstacles in your path…you must battle yourself. It's the finale to end all finales as the one true champion is crowned, the fate of all that lives hangs in the balance, and a shocking decision will bring the DC Universe to the next level. We would type more, but honestly, anything else is a spoiler–so suit up, get ready, and leap into the final round! $5.99 3/4/2026

