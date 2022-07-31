When Eduardo Garcia & Roberto Castro's Strangers Invaded Atlantis

The upcoming Black Panther movie features an invasion of Wakanda by Atlantis – or probably vice versa – but Jean-Marc Lofficier, is ahead of the game with the new Strangers #8, out now. We like to keep an eye on his Hexagon Comics USA line, European comics mostly written by Jean-Marc Lofficier, translated into English and distributed solely through his website, Amazon page or at conventions. Selling enough copies to make it more than worthwhile, as well as making certain comics available to a wider English-speaking audience. And repackaging work by familiar names in American comics before they made it big – such as Eduardo Garcia and Roberto Castro. Retailers can purchase Hexagon Comics at a 40% discount from distributor Ingram or from the publisher.

AUGUST 2022 NEW RELEASE: STRANGERS #8: THE INVASION OF ATLANTIS

ISBN 978-1-64932-148-0. 7×10 squarebound trade paperback, 102 p. b&w., US$12.95.

Story by Jean-Marc Lofficier; art by Eduardo Garcia & Roberto Castro; cover by Eduardo Garcia.

In search of HOMICRON, RITA TOWER, JOANNI BOURASK and the ZORR-KO travel to Tibet where the mysterious COUNT SAINT-GERMAIN enlists their help to protect the hidden city of the Mohenjo Dar. Its sole defender is the formidable KIT KAPPA, but without the STRANGERS' help, will he be able to repel the dreaded DOCTOR CYBERNAC, in his quest to seize the secrets of Atlantis which are being kept there?

Can SAINT-GERMAIN fulfill the mission entrusted to him by TANKA and safeguard the last component of the KERA WEAPON from the diabolical MALEFICUS and his master, the sinister KRUGE, almighty Lord of Twilight?

Ultimately, it is not in the PRESENT, but in the PAST, in ATLANTIS herself, that TANKA and his STRANGERS will have to thwart KRUGE and his scheme to rewrite the course of history…

The conclusion of the STRANGERS' epic cosmic quest approaches in this frantic mix of martial arts and science fiction, full of action and twists through space and time, remarkably orchestrated by writer Jean-Marc Lofficier and artist Eduardo García.