When Professor X Woke Up In Bondage Gear- Original Artwork at Auction

Professor X? What's with the get-up? Much has been made of Chris Claremont's personal obsessions and interests turning up in X-Men comic books, from certain bands and fashions, to TV shows and films. So, when Professor X was kidnapped by Callisto of the Morlocks, who had a certain aesthetic, and woke up in a similar BDSM look courtesy of artist John Romita Jr, of course questions would be asked. And the original artwork from that page of Uncanny X-Men #193 from 1985, has been made available for auction, as part of this weekend's Heritage Auction's listings 2021 June 13-14 Sunday & Monday Comics, Animation & Art Select Auction #122124. As is a Paul Smith and Bob Wiacek page from Uncanny X-Men #172 around the marriage between Wolverine and Mariko in Japan, again, a culture of much interest to Chris Claremont – combined with flight! The auctions both end on Monday the 14th of June.

John Romita Jr. and Dan Green X-Men #193 Story Page 3 Original Art (Marvel, 1985). Professor X wakes up disoriented in Callisto's room and none too happy about his risque bondage outfit in this awkward scene from the one hundredth anniversary issue of the Claremont era X-Men. Ink and white paint highlights over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". The page is toned. The bottom right corner and top edge are irregularly trimmed, whiteout text correction in the last panel. In Excellent condition.

Paul Smith and Bob Wiacek X-Men #172 Page 7 Original Art (Marvel, 1983). A great scene in Japan for Wolverine and Mariko's wedding. Nightcrawler, appears too. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Mild overall toning, corners are clipped and top border trimmed, marginal tape residue, and comes with an acetate overlay for the shading in Panel 5. Signed by art team and in Very Good condition.