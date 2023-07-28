Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: adam kubert, hellfire gala, rb silva

When RB Silva Drew The First 8 Pages Of The Hellfire Gala By Mistake

RB Silva, original artist on Powers Of X, returned to this week's X-Men: Hellfire Gala along with many artists from the House Of X run.

RB Silva, original artist on Powers Of X returned to this week's X-Men: Hellfire Gala along with many artists from the House Of X run. You can see what we made of it all with this Hellfire Gala tag. But it seems it was not without a snafu. He posted on Instagram; "Hey guys, it has been a long time since I posted layouts and art process here. So I decided to post some layouts that were not used before. I made them for mistake. XD Hope you enjoy them." That's right, the first eight pages of Hellfire Gala that, when printed, were drawn by Adam Kubert. Looks like RB Silva got the wrong end of the stick over which pages of the script he was meant to be drawing.

Another X-Men artist on the Hellfire Gala issue Luciano Vecchio responded, "Whaaat how did this happen? Also so cool to see your alternate take and interpretation of the script" Well, why don't we compare a few of them from Marvel and Amazon's previews and see, shall we? And it starts with just Emma Frost sitting on the garden swing while Cyclops stands by her, in RB Silva's version. Adam preferred to have them both swinging above the city…

