When The Kindly Ones Came To Sandman

Heritage Art Auctions are putting up a batch of CGC slabbed Sandman back issues, all CGC slabbed at a variety of grades and going under the hammer today. Two copies of Sandman #63 in CGC 9.6, one copy of #64 in 9.6, and two copies of #65, one in 9.6 and another in 9.8. Drawn by Marc Hempel and Teddy Kristiansen, they are from the penultimate arc of the comic book series, The Kindly Ones, which sees Dream held to account by rules and protocols, for killing his son, Orpheus. With the Three Witches, the Hecate, the Kindly Ones, come to collect the price that must be paid, with the returning Corinthian, enraged Lyta Hall, a return to the Burgess house, with Desire and Loki part of the proceedings.

In the longest Sandman story, Morpheus becomes the prey of the Furies–avenging spirits who torment those who spill family blood. A journey both begins and ends for the Lord of Dreams as threads and pieces building since the beginning of the series finally come together in a thrilling climax that forever changes the world of The Sandman.

The Kindly Ones have many names: The Erinyes. The Eumenides. The Dirae. The Furies. Agents of vengeance, implacable and unstoppable, they do not rest until the crimes they seek to punish are washed clean with blood. It is to them Lyta Hall turns when her baby, Daniel, is taken from her, and it is Dream of the Endless who becomes their target. But behind a mother's grief and unyielding rage, there are darker forces at work, and what they set in motion will eventually demand a sacrifice greater than any the Dreaming has yet known.

Sandman #63-65 Group (DC, 1994) CGC NM+ 9.6. Includes #63 (2 copies), 64, and 65 (2 copies, one Qualified NM/MT 9.8; both include Vertigo trading cards). "The Kindly Ones" parts 7-9. Neil Gaiman scripts. Dave McKean covers. Overstreet NM- 9.2 value for group = $20.

