When The Stars Come Home, A New Indigenous Graphic Novel For 2023

When the Stars Came Home is a new graphic novel for next year by Dr Brittany Luby and Natasha Donovan about an Anishinaabe child's feelings of homesickness after moving to the city, and his parents' ingenious projects that strive to make the city feel like home.

Dr Brittany Luby of Anishinaabe descent is the author of the picture book Encounter, and recipient of the Governor General's History Award for Scholarly Research. Natasha Donovan, who is Métis, was the artist of Thomas King's graphic novel Borders. as well as Surviving The City, Classified, The Wolf Mother, The Global Ocean and This Place.

Susan Rich at Little, Brown has bought world rights to When the Stars Came Home, which will be published in the autumn of 2023. Jackie Kaiser at Westwood Creative Artists represented Brittany Luby, and Lindsay Auld at Writers House represented Natasha Donovan.

In 2019, Little, Brown had a directive to expand their graphic novel list for the years going ahead, and appointed Andrea Colvin, formerly of Lion Forge as editorial director, Graphic Publishing to do just that. Publishing new fiction and nonfiction graphic novels for a range of ages, from early readers to young adults. Little, Brown has been doubling-to-tripling their comic book publishing line each scheduled year since then, with Suggs one of a number of beneficiaries of this publishing plan. It's another sign of major growth in the graphic novel market in bookstores, libraries and book fairs, as well as the greater range in content and comic book styles being published. It's a long way until the USA gets to the kind of breadth and depth enjoyed by Japan, Korea or France but it is one of a number of major moves in that direction.