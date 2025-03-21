Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: chip zdarsky, DSTLRY

White House Robot Romances #1 in Dstlry Full June 2025 Solicits

White House Robot Romances #1 by Chip Zdarsky and Rachael Stott launches in Dstlry's full June 2025 solicits and solicitations.

Dstrly launches their new series White House Robot Romances #1 by Chip Zdarsky and Rachael Stott, in their June 2025 solicits and solicitations, along with the latest from Galactic, Knife, A Mischief Of Magpies, and the collection of The Blood Brothers' Mother.

WHITE HOUSE ROBOT ROMANCE #1 CVR A STOTT

DSTLRY MEDIA

APR250866

APR250867 – WHITE HOUSE ROBOT ROMANCE #1 CVR B THOMPSON

APR250868 – WHITE HOUSE ROBOT ROMANCE #1 CVR C 10 COPY INCV CHARRETIER

APR250869 – WHITE HOUSE ROBOT ROMANCE #1 CVR D 25 COPY INCV BENGAL

APR250870 – WHITE HOUSE ROBOT ROMANCE #1 CVR E REDACTED

APR250871 – WHITE HOUSE ROBOT ROMANCE #1 CVR F SKETCH VAR

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A / CA) Rachael Stott

NEW SERIES DEBUT FROM DSTLRY! Join Chip Zdarsky (TIME WAITS, Batman, Daredevil) and Rachael Stott (Doctor Who, Star Trek) for a sweeping adventure about two robots who defy their programming by going on the run to protect their new-found love!

Service-1 and Chef-9 dutifully perform their assigned functions at the White House. Their roles bring them into daily contact, but familiarity means little to robotic programming, until Chef-9 learns that Service-1 is set to be decommissioned. Chef-9 starts to wonder if their feelings could be something more?

This awakening couldn't come at a worse time, as the White House is preparing for conflict with their neighbors to the North. As rumors of violence from Canada begin to threaten the President's invasion plans, the biggest threat might be closer than they realized: a rogue robot with a head full of state secrets.

Every issue from DSTLRY is presented in our perfect bound Prestige format, featuring wraparound covers with spot gloss on robust cover stock, complemented by 48 pages of exquisite interior stock. It's the DSTLRY difference.

For fans of BLADE RUNNER, THE ISLAND, and WE STAND ON GUARD.

In Shops: Jun 11, 2025

GALACTIC #2 CVR A PINNA (MR)

DSTLRY MEDIA

APR250872

APR250873 – GALACTIC #2 CVR B CASALANGUIDA (MR)

APR250874 – GALACTIC #2 CVR C 10 COPY INCV OLIVETTI (MR)

APR250875 – GALACTIC #2 CVR D 25 COPY INCV DANI (MR)

APR250876 – GALACTIC #2 CVR E REDACTED (MR)

(W) Curt Pires (A / CA) Amilcar Pinna

The intergalactic love affair brought to you by CURT PIRES (Indigo Children, Youth) AND AMILCAR PINNA (X-Men)!

Caught in the crossfire of an intergalactic war Jecht, Wolf and Seriah make an escape attempt!

The Emperor tries to get to the bottom of the events on Azor Prime!

Sadistic bounty hunter CYN VENTA goes hunting!

The pulse pounding second chapter of the greatest science fiction comic in the universe is here! And yes, there's still a dog flying a spaceship!

Every issue from DSTLRY is presented in our perfect bound Prestige format, featuring wraparound covers with spot gloss on robust cover stock, complemented by 48 pages of exquisite interior stock. It's the DSTLRY difference.

For fans of STAR WARS, SAGA and SEX CRIMINALS.

In Shops: Jul 09, 2025

KNIFE #2 CVR A MULHOLLAND

DSTLRY MEDIA

APR250877

APR250878 – KNIFE #2 CVR B MULHOLLAND

APR250879 – KNIFE #2 CVR C 10 COPY INCV ELY

APR250880 – KNIFE #2 CVR D 25 COPY INCV CITRIYA

APR250881 – KNIFE #2 CVR E REDACTED VAR

(W) Miles Gunter (A / CA) Patrick Mulholland

DSTLRY presents a mind-bending and heart-rending slasher comic that cuts straight to the chase. With story by Miles Gunter (BPRD) and art by Patrick Mulholland (Power Rangers).

With Paige's loft apartment in flaming ruin, she and Riva track the KNIFE to a nearby bar packed with bikers- any one of which could become the next vessel for the KNIFE's murderous rampage. But a close encounter with the KNIFE shows Paige that there is a flip side to its dark power that could change the course of human history…if only she'll let it!



For fans of SCREAM, TERMINATOR and THE EXORCIST.

In Shops: Oct 01, 2025

A MISCHIEF OF MAGPIES #2 CVR A BERGARA

DSTLRY MEDIA

APR250882

APR250883 – A MISCHIEF OF MAGPIES #2 CVR B ANDRADE

APR250884 – A MISCHIEF OF MAGPIES #2 CVR C 10 COPY INCV BERGARA

APR250885 – A MISCHIEF OF MAGPIES #2 CVR D 25 COPY INCV ALBUQUERQUE

APR250886 – A MISCHIEF OF MAGPIES #2 CVR E REDACTED VAR

(W) Simon Spurrier (A / CA) Matias Bergara

The DSTLRY fantasy epic from SIMON SPURRIER and MAT AS BERGARA (Coda, Step By Bloody Step) CONTINUES!

The Wandering City beckons, and Mar has answered its call. Tasked with eliminating the baleful Moray King, who haunts the underside of the machine-metropolis, Mar takes every opportunity to dive deeper into the depths of this astonishing fantasy world… though it comes at a high cost to his life in the real world, and to those who try to love him.



For fans of THE NEVERENDING STORY, ARCANE, and THE BOY AND THE HERON.

In Shops: Jun 18, 2025

BLOOD BROTHERS MOTHER HC

DSTLRY MEDIA

FEB247146

(W) Brian Azzarello (A / CA) Eduardo Risso

NEW GRAPHIC NOVEL DEBUT from Brian Azzarello and Eduardo Risso-the legendary creative team behind the seminal crime series 100 Bullets!

In the old American West, three children set off across the wild Texas frontier to rescue their mother-kidnapped by ruthless outlaws who gunned down their preacher father. Throughout their journey, they'll face the harsh elements of an unforgiving landscape, deadly animals hungry for blood, merciless bounty hunters and so much more…all in a relentless quest to rescue their family.

Along the way, they'll learn the terrible cost of revenge-not just in lives, but in how it stains a soul. While revenge may be satisfying in the moment, it leaves a yearning behind that lasts a lifetime. And once you taste it, nothing else is ever so sweet.

In the tradition of The Searchers and The Outlaw Josey Wales comes a brutal new western series from writer BRIAN AZZARELLO and artist EDUARDO RISSO-the Eisner award-winning team behind the Vertigo crime classic 100 Bullets and Image Comics Moonshine!

For fans of 1883, BLOOD MERIDIAN, & THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY.

The Mass Market Hardcover features the complete four-issue series.

"An undeniable success in delivering a nihilistic vision of the Western portraying bleak men against a harsh environment." – Comicbook.com

"The Blood Brothers Mother paints a beautifully grim portrait of an older time without losing its core genre among modern storytelling approaches." – Screen Rant

Cover art not final.

In Shops: Jul 09, 2025

BLOOD BROTHERS MOTHER HC DM EXC

DSTLRY MEDIA

APR250888

In Shops: Jul 23, 2025

