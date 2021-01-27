Who Gets Knullified In Today's King In Black Crossovers? (Spoilers)

There may be no specific King In Black title published today, but the impact is writ large amongst the crossovers as to who does or does not get Knullified. Even the Fantastic Four #28 comic out today, which has nothing to do with The King In Black, is dubbed "Nullified" after the appearance of the Ultimate Nullifier. Everyone wants to join in. In Deadpool #10, Deadpool has to take emergency action to avoid being taken.

Not something afforded to Jeff The Land Shark.

While in Savage Avengers, Deadpool dodges infection again, But Conan is another story,

As Knull remembers when Conan worse the Venom symbiote earlier in Savage Avengers, and left a piece behind.

He even gave him a literal helping and back then as well. Something Deadpool might have actually found handy.

Over in Daredevil, while Elektra Natchios manages to sty clean, Typhoid Mary – naturally – is the first to get infected. But not the last.

As Daredevil gets to take his name even more literally than usual.

While Namor takes a very literal deep dive to The Black Tide, an earlier Atlangtis superteam who were infected by a very familiar Dark God with specific speech patterns.

While Dragon beats pony in Savage Avengers…

Dragon doesn't beat Kingpin in Daredevil…

But King In Black continuity beats Deadpool

Should have killed more ponies, Deadpool.

DAREDEVIL #26 KIB

MARVEL COMICS

NOV200487

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Mike Hawthorne (A/CA) Marco Checchetto

A DEVIL CONSUMED!

Matt faces a darkness unlike any before. Meanwhile, ELEKTRA may be in over her head for the first time in her life.

DAREDEVIL must find the strength to continue the fight as all hell breaks loose. Rated T+In Shops: Jan 27, 2021 SRP: $3.99 KING IN BLACK NAMOR #3 (OF 3)

MARVEL COMICS

NOV200485

(W) Kurt Busiek (A) Ben Dewey, Jonas Scharf (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

THE BLACK TIDE lay waste to all that lies before them, cutting a swath of devastation and death across the ocean floor. The only chance to stop them may lie with ATTUMA's people – and if that fails, nothing stands between The Black Tide and Atlantis itself. A tragedy that will impact Atlantean history forever, and transform friendship into enmity. The secrets of THE KING IN BLACK are buried here. Rated T+In Shops: Jan 27, 2021 SRP: $3.99 SAVAGE AVENGERS #17 KIB

MARVEL COMICS

NOV200491

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Kev Walker (CA) Valerio Giangiordano

"BLACK SKIES" PART 1!

CONAN rings in the New Year on Ryker's Island – which he promptly breaks out of with the help of…DEADPOOL. The two warriors fight together against the symbiotes of KNULL, and Conan makes a surprising discovery that may help him overcome KULAN GATH. Parental AdvisoryIn Shops: Jan 27, 2021 SRP: $3.99 DEADPOOL #10 KIB

MARVEL COMICS

NOV200484

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Gerardo Sandoval (CA) Chris Bachalo

KING OF THE MONSTERS VERSUS KING OF THE DRAGONS!

• An evil, ancient cult wants to kill DEADPOOL.

• An evil, ancient space god wants to kill Deadpool.

• Why does everyone want to kill Deadpool??? (I mean, we know why…) Parental Advisory In Shops: Jan 27, 2021 SRP: $4.99