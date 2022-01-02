Who Is More Meta, Suicide Squad Or Justice League Incarnate? Spoilers

It's the battle of the meta this week. With Justice League Incarnate in one corner and Suicide Squad in the other, both with issues out on Tuesday and both insanely meta. It does seem to be the in thing these days, and seems to aim to show Matrix 4 how it's really done.

Suicide Squad sees the return of The Retaliators to DC Comics, the superhero team from Earth 8 that bear an uncanny resemblance to The Avengers. American Crusader as Captain America called out for being problematic, Behemoth as the Hulk, Wundajin as Thor, Machinehead as Iron Man, Ladybug as Wasp, but now adding Purple Rain as a version of the Scarlet Witch and Red Dragon as their Black Widow.

With Ambush Bug mentioning the Almalgan crossover between Marvel and DC Comics that neither company seems to want to remember these days. But where there are Avengers, there are also Thunderbolts.

Well, if Marvel doesn't want a Punisher with a skull on his chest the combined Bullseye/Punisher of Thrill Kill comes close, as well as their version of Deadpool, Bloodpouch. But if Suicide Squad just wants to mess about with a fourth wall-breaking Ambush Bug who everyone ignores, Justice League Incarnate doesn't so much break the fourth wall as smashes it up, and turns it into crazy paving. As they try and find a path through the madness…

…via the very comic book that they are appearing in, from Earth-33.

And the only way to escape is for President Superman to get a comic book published. You'd have thought being a Superman would give him an edge but not on Earth 33. The world closest to our own, with a fully functioning DC Comics and named by Grant Morrison in homage to Tim Quinn and Dicky Howlett's satirical comic strip that used to run in Marvel UK titles, Earth 33 1/3.

So yes, trying to rewrite their own destiny, they have to publish their own comic book. And it's a little harder than they may have figured. Even when you have a DC Comics editor on your side.

And no, there is no Ulrich Saxman at DC Comics. In fact, the name Ulrich Saxman doesn't appear on the internet at all. Until one second after I post this article… and everyone will know that the way to get yourself published at DC Comics is to persuade the editors that you are a being from another dimension. Super easy it seems, barely an inconvenience…

JUSTICE LEAGUE INCARNATE #3 (OF 5) CVR A GARY FRANK

(W) Joshua Williamson, Dennis Culver (A) Ariel Olivetti, Andre Bressan (CA) Gary Frank

Doctor Multiverse is caught in the clutches of Darkseid! To save her, President Superman, Flashpoint Batman, and the rest of the Justice League Incarnate team up with Earth-41 heroes Spore and Nimrod Squad; meanwhile, a villain from Multiversity returns to stake their claim on the crack in the Multiverse and the power that lies beyond. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 1/4/2022 SUICIDE SQUAD #11 CVR A EDUARDO PANSICA JULIO FERREIRA MARCELO MAIOLO

(W) Robbie Thompson (A) Eduardo Pansica, Julio Ferreira (CA) Eduardo Pansica, Julio Ferreira, Marcelo Maiolo

RICK FLAG ATTACKS! The Suicide Squad barely manage to steal an alien technology from Oa only to find themselves cut off from their transport back to Earth and on the run from Lanterns and Thanagarians. And no backup is coming from Earth because Amanda Waller is under fire from her onetime ally, current-time enemy: Rick Flag!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 1/4/2022