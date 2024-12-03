Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: batman #155, Jim Gordon

Who Thinks James Gordon Is Guilty Of Murder? Batman #155 Spoilers

Tomorrow sees the publication of Batman #155 by Chip Zdarsky and Jorge Fornes as Chip's run comes to its Jim Lee-imposed end. Spoilers...

Article Summary James Gordon under suspicion for Mayor Nakano's murder in Batman #155, with Batman unsure of his innocence.

Gotham Police Commissioner Harvey Bullock reveals shocking evidence against Gordon, fueling the tension.

An affair between Gordon and Nakano's wife complicates the investigation in Chip Zdarsky's thrilling issue.

Batman races to clear Gordon's name amidst rising chaos and the looming threat of the Court of Owls.

Recent issues (Spoilers) showed the murder of Mayor Nakano…

… an affair between former Gotham Police Commissioner Jim Gordon and Nakano's wife…

…and Gordon pulling a gun on Batman when the finger pointed in Jim Gordon's direction.

Batman doesn't believe Gordon is the guilty man, but not everyone is convinced. Not even current Gotham Police Commissioner Harvey Bullock, who uncovered the texts. Though, of course, there may be a different explanation given Jim Gordon's current position, he was employed as a detective by Mrs Nakano, to see if the mayor was having an affair.

But did they get too close? In tomorrow's Batman #155, Harvey Bullock lays it out for Batman.

Well, Batman isn't having any of it. Are you? Only two issues after this to prove his innocence. If he is, indeed, innocent… as Batman gets a big of a Year One look to boot… Batman #155 by Chip Zdarsky and Jorge Fornes is published by DC Comics tomorrow.

BATMAN #155 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Jorge Fornes (CA) Jorge Jimenez

After the shocking events of the last issue, Batman is reeling! But the investigation isn't over just yet! The Court of Owls is intent on destroying Bruce Wayne's life, while Commander Star continues to stoke the flames of civil unrest in Gotham City! It all heats up in the unforgettable new chapter of "The Dying City"! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/04/2024

