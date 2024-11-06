Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Batman #154, mayor nakano

The Great Betrayal Of Batman At DC Comics Today (Spoilers)

Today, we see the publication of Batman #154 by Chip Zdarsky and Carmine Di Giandomenico. And it's a big one. The last issue, Batman #153, kicking off Zdarsky's final arc on the series, saw the assassination of Mayor Nakano and the revelation that Bruce Wayne may have a brother he never knew about. And what that means for the memory of his father. And it all kicks off on the streets.

But who is the perpetrator? There are many suspects, Edward Nygma, the Court Of Owls, and Vandal Savage, but could the murderer be closer to Batman? As to great detectives, Batman and former Commissioner-turned-private detective Jim Gordon get to work on the crime scene.

And encounter someone who has at least tried to cover their tracks. But digital tracks are a lot harder to cover, when Commissioner Harvey Bullock is on the case.

As the motivation of the murder of Mayor Nakano comes down, not to the political and financial machinations of Gotham, as previously expected and previously investigated…

… but who was sleeping with his wife. And the answer comes a lot closer than anyone saw coming.

He was defending himself? Well, here's how it looked back in Batman #153…

How defensive was that? And to pull a gun on Batman, what was Gordon thinking? So in Batman #154 again…

His finger must have slipped…

