Who Will Be The First To Put Out New Winnie-The-Pooh-Based Comics?

It is January 2022. Which means the Winnie-The-Pooh stories written and illustrated by A.A. Milne and E.H. Shepherd from The House At Pooh Corner have just gone into public domain in the USA. And that means anyone from Aardvark Vanaheim to Zenescope Comics can put out new Winnie-The-Pooh comics based on that original – though not the Disney movies. Or characters such as Tigger who turned up in the books a few years later. And also going to American public domain is Felix Saten's Bambi, a Life in the Woods, putting Bambi in a similar position to Pooh.

These Winnie-The-Pooh and Bambi books are not alone, of course. Also getting American public domain treatment are Ernest Hemingway's The Sun Also Rises, Dorothy Parker's Enough Rope, Langston Hughes' The Weary Blues, T. E. Lawrence's The Seven Pillars of Wisdom, Kahlil Gibran's Sand and Foam, Agatha Christie's The Murder of Roger Aykroyd, Edna Ferber's Showboat, William Faulker's Soldier's Play, Willa Cather's My Mortal Enemy, D. H. Lawrence's The Plumed Serpent and H. L. Mencken's Notes on Democracy.

Just I can't see as many of these inspiring "sexy" versions of the characters from Zenescope. Whereas reinterpreting Winnie-The-Pooh, Christopher Robin, and Piglet in stiletto heels and fishnet stockings is a shoo-in. Or how about Bambi reinterpreted as a dark gritty political thriller exposing the heart of or the state's ill-gotten corrupt relationship with polluting industries, facing ecological armageddon, and Bambi's mother was the only deer with a plan to save the world from environmental collapse? You want to pout them out, as long as you don't violate Disney trademarks, they can't do anything about the copyright issues now. How about giving us The Zombie Acre Wood?