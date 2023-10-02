Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman #138, Gotham War, joker, red hood

Will Batman Do to the Joker What He Does to Jason Todd in Batman #138?

Dick Grayson, Nightwing asks the question about fellow former Robin, Jason Todd, Red Hood, in tomorrow's Batman #138. And it's a big one.

Dick Grayson, Nightwing asks the question about fellow former Robin, Jason Todd, Red Hood, in tomorrow's Batman #138 by Chip Zdarsky and Jorge Jimenez. And the answer isn't a pretty one.

Jason Todd has joined Catwoman's side in Gotham War, training former henchmen of Batman's rogue's gallery to be high end independent catburglars, depriving Gotham's villains of their troops, and taking robbers and muggers off the streets, reducing violent crime in Gotha, but 75%, but betraying Batman's principles. And for Batman, that will not stand.

And Bruce Wayne takes actions intended to muzzle Jason Todd's actions as Red Hood, as a vigilante who has, and does, murder people in his line of duty. Something Batman tried to expel previously, but never as invasive as this.

The question might be asked, if Batman is willing to do this to Jason Todd, why not The Joker? The Penguin? The Riddler (who he is now working with)? Even Scarecrow himself? After all, his creed was that criminals are a cowardly and suspicious lot, and he becomes a bat to strike fear into them, Well, he now seems to be able to do that literally and permanently. So how come it's only Jason Hood who gets the benefit of this?





"Save you from yourself"… because that back-up personality Zur-En-Arrh has been leaking out into the main personality. Is this evidence of that? Or is that how Bruce Wayne really thinks? And how do the other Robins react?

Not great. Dick Grayson, Nightwing is going up against his former mentor once more. Tim Drake, Robin, as well.

…with Zur-En-Arrh in his thoughts. Leaking through. And persuading Batman that maybe, just maybe, he's better off with the Bat family. Something suggested on his first return to Gotham, even before the whole Gotham War and Knight Terrors kicked in…

Batman is closing down the Bat family for good. Using the system to expose them. Taking away their secret identities, the very thing he preached against with Superman. Where that's possible of course…

With Red Hood, however, it's a little more permanent… could this also be a solution for Gotham's henchmen and bIg Bads though? If Batman can do this to Red Hood…

…why not everyone else? Joker's Mindbomb is coming, but for now, Batman #138 is published by DC Comics tomorrow, but is available digitally now… if you are Australian.

