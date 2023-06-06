Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman, Batman 136, dc comics, meme

"Its All Fine" Meme From KC Greene Comes To Batman #136 (Spoilers)

A meme is an idea, behaviour, or style that spreads by means of imitation from person to person. And now to Batman #136. Well, possibly.

A meme is an idea, behaviour, or style that spreads by means of imitation from person to person. Each meme often carries a symbolic meaning representing a particular phenomenon or theme. And while not restricted to the internet, it is online that memes have been born, lived, grown and prospered. A meme is intended to echo the idea of a "gene", but one that carries cultural ideas, symbols, or practices transmitted from one mind to another. Everyone loves a meme it seems, these days. Especially those that are being recreated by official corporate overlords. Recently we had this on the cover of Nightwing featuring the Teen Titans.

Taken straight from the "Black People React to X" meme. We've just been through it again with Spider-Man: Across The Universe reviving the classic "Pointing Spider-Man" meme from the original Spider-Man TV series.

Just with all the possible Spiders. And the many many, many, many Deadpool covers. Who is basically a walking meme.

So now we come to Batman #136. With Bruce Wayne returned to his Gotham, missing a hand, and the rest of his Batfamily trying to get him back in the swing of things at Wayne Manor. Which means a quick diversion to the "This is Fine" cartoon created by KC Green ten years ago, which keeps finding new life.

And today, that seems what the conclusion of Batman #136 is pointing directly at, as it describes Bruce Wayne's mental state right now.

This is fine, Batman. Right? Batman #136 by Chip Zdarsky and Belen Ortega is published today from DC Comics.

BATMAN #136 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Belen Ortega (CA) Jorge Jimenez

Failsafe and Red Mask have forever changed Batman, and Gotham isn't as welcoming as it once was. Can Batman remind them who he is? Can he remind…Catwoman? The future of the Bat-books starts here, and everyone's world is about to explode!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 6/6/2023

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!