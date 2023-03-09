Will Poulter On The Cover Of Marvel Comics' Guardians Of The Galaxy Marvel's Live-Action Debut Guardians of the Galaxy #1 Movie Variant Cover spotlights actor Will Poulter's portrayal of Adam Warlock.

One of the signs of greater integration of Marvel Comics and Studios under Kevin Feige, is the ability or Marvel Comics to more readily put movie photo cover together for their comic books, something previously only allowed with comic books that specifically span off from the movies. That seems to be over now with the Adam Warlock Live-Action Debut Guardians of the Galaxy #1 Movie Variant Cover for April's Guardians of the Galaxy #1 comic book that spotlights actor Will Poulter's portrayal of Adam Warlock in the upcoming film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. This would have been forbidden under previous regimes.

It is also, I confess, still weird for me to see Will Poulter in these kind of roles, as to me, he will remain the extraordinarily gifted child actor from Son Of Rambow and shows such as School Of Comedy, where he excelled as playing lily-livered characters with such pinache and bravado, he was a natural choice for Eustace in the Narnia movies.

It's an exciting year for fans of Marvel Comics' greatest cosmic heroes! In addition to the launch of an all-new comics run of GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Kev Walker this April, the team will also star in their latest Marvel Cinematic Universe outing, Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The highly-anticipated film will feature the live-action debut of Adam Warlock. One of the most iconic Marvel Comics characters yet to make the leap to film, Adam Warlock will be played by actor Will Poulter, and fans can see him in action in an all-new variant cover for GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #1. This special, one-of-a-kind cover uses a photo still from the upcoming film and will be available just before the movie hits theaters. In Marvel comics, the character of Adam Warlock is among the most powerful and fascinating beings of the Marvel Universe. Created by scientists on earth to be the "perfect man," he took to space, where he became a protector of the Infinity Stones and played pivotal roles in classic sagas like INFINITY GAUNTLET and INFINITY WATCH. Fans everywhere are sure to fall in love with him all over again when he makes his way to the big screen later this year!

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #1

Written by COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING

Art by KEV WALKER

Colors by MATT HOLLINGSWORTH

Movie Variant Cover

FEB230646

WHO ARE THE GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY? One year ago, the Guardians of the Galaxy were destroyed. Their optimistic future shattered by the betrayal of one of their own. Now they ride the space lanes of a lawless corner of the galaxy, trying to outrun their tragedy. Can they rediscover their heroism and humanity on the bleakest frontier? Can they forgive the failures of their past? Or will they fade into the dark, eternally unforgiven? Writers JACKSON LANZING and COLLIN KELLY (CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY) team up with artist KEV WALKER (PREDATOR) for a Guardians story like no other! Rated T+In Shops: Apr 12, 2023 SRP: $4.99 On Sale 4/12

WHO OR WHAT IS GROOTFALL?