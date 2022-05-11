Will Wakanda Be Overthrown Once Or Twice? (Captain America Spoilers)

Captain America: Symbol Of Truth is a beautiful comics thanks to R. B. Silva and in his opening issue, Sam Wilson, the new Cap, takes a tour of Harlem, courtesy of writer Tochi Onyebuchi who has written about Harlem plenty in his novels. But there's one scene that really stands out.

Wakanda's place in the Marvel Universe is often a tricky one. Isolationist, a monarchy rather than a democracy, it doesn't provide the best example of how things should be done, and makes for a problematic fantasy. But why not? That's how tricky questions get asked. And here Wakanda is preaching results as a foreign power to a community that are less well-served in all these matters. It'd like the London Olympics opening ceremony focusing on the NHS. But might Wakanda's own flaws be revealed here? We knew that White Wolf would be returning, from Captain America #0…

But in Captain America: Symbol Of Truth #1 making his move approaching a certain Crossbones!

Will this tie in with the future revolution being teased in Black Panther?

After all, having one person overthrow your government may be considered unfortunate but to have two may be considered careless.

CAPTAIN AMERICA SYMBOL OF TRUTH #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAR220867

(W) Tochi Onyebuchi (A/CA) R. B. Silva

Sam Wilson picks up the shield once more – and enters a world of trouble! Following a lead from Misty Knight, Sam intercepts a mysterious group hijacking what appears to be an empty train. As he digs deeper, he discovers that the plot may be connected to a crucial piece of Captain America history…and, surprisingly, Wakanda. The world is ready for two Captain Americas – but is Sam Wilson ready for what comes next? Acclaimed writer Tochi Onyebuchi (BLACK PANTHER LEGENDS, Riot Baby) teams with Stormbreaker R.B. Silva (POWERS OF X, INFERNO, FANTASTIC FOUR) to open a thrilling new chapter of CAPTAIN AMERICA history!

RATED T+In Shops: May 11, 2022

SRP: $4.99