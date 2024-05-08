Wolverine #1 Relaunches With Saladin Ahmed and Martín Cóccolo

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: from the ashes, saladin ahmed, wolverine

Saladin Ahmed is now confirmed as the new writer on the new Wolverine #1 for X-Men's From The Ashes relaunch, with artist Martín Cóccolo.

A couple of months ago, Bleeding Cool ran a bunch of X-Men gossip that included X-Men by Gail Simone and David Marquez, Sentinels by Alex Paknadel, Young X by Eve Ewing, Cyclops by Jed Mackay and Ryan Stegman, Phoenix by Stephanie Phillips, Wolverine by Saladin Ahmed and Greg Capullo, Mystique by Declan Shalvey. Some were confirmed and others were partly confirmed. Greg Capullo is working on a separate project with Wolverine in it. But yes, Saladin Ahmed is now confirmed as the new writer on the new Wolverine #1 for X-Men's From The Ashes relaunch, with artist Martín Cóccolo, launching on the 11th of September 2024.

"Just in time for the character's 50th anniversary, the Wolverine legend begins anew! Following Krakoa's tragic fall and the brutal "Sabretooth War" storyline currently unfolding in the final issues of Benjamin Percy's Wolverine run, Logan will turn his back on humanity, mutantkind, and the X-Men in an all-new ongoing WOLVERINE series by acclaimed writer Saladin Ahmed (Daredevil) and Marvel Stormbreaker artist Martín Cóccolo (Immortal Thor).

"Ahmed and Cóccolo's new run begins deep in the Canadian wilderness where Wolverine reunites with his wolf pack and embraces the beast within! But Wolverine's more than an animal—he's a soldier. And a new war is brewing. As Nightcrawler struggles to remind Logan that he's part of a family, Logan's exile is violently disturbed by his most hated foes, and with each battle, a new existential threat gathers strength. This ancient villain has been bubbling under the surface of the Marvel Universe since the days of myth, and once unleashed, will dramatically alter the scope of Wolverine's storied history and force him to prove himself a hero like never before.

"There's a killer in the woods – and as Wolverine's attempt at peace is shattered, an old enemy will re-emerge as a new villain rises that will bring Logan to the brink of his berserker rage. But Nightcrawler knows his old friend is capable of doing what's right, and before long, Logan will have to unleash his claws, push his healing factor to the limit and demonstrate he's the best there is at what he does once and for all – nice be damned! Note to collectors: the new series kicks off with a key first appearance and a major addition to the lore of Wolverine!

"When I was a kid, Wolverine was the coolest character in comics," Ahmed shared. "That hasn't changed a whole lot for me, so when Marvel approached me about a new solo Logan book, it was an instant YES."

"Logan is simultaneously a mythic hero, an abused animal, and a man of flesh, blood, and adamantium," he continued. "Our story is about what happens when these parts of him all pull in opposite directions – and threaten to rip Logan to pieces that won't come back together again."

"I could talk for hours about why I decided to take this relaunch, but you want my real answer? It's Wolverine. That's it," Cóccolo shared. "It's a dream come true for me, and I can't believe I get to tell my younger self every day that I'm drawing WOLVERINE. Saladin's exploration of the character and the story is incredibly exciting as a concept as well as visually engaging, and I can't wait for people to finally see it!"