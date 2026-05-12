Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: apocalypse, Ashley Allen, jubilee, wolverine

Wolverine Goes From Armageddon To Tomb Of Apocalypse With Jubilee

Wolverine goes from Revelation to Armageddon to Tomb Of Apocalypse with Jubilee in August 2026

You can't have a biblically sounding comic book at Marvel without Wolverine, it seems, who has gone from Revelation to Armageddon and now Apocalypse… with the return of Marvel's number one ethnic cleanser in Tomb Of Apocalypse with Wolverine and Jubilee by Ashley Allen and Domenico Carbone…

TOMB OF APOCALYPSE #1 (OF 5)

Written by ASHLEY ALLEN

Art by DOMENICO CARBONE

Covers by ROD REIS, NOGI SAN, IVAN SHAVRIN, FABRIZIO DE TOMMASO and PABLO VILLALOBOS

ANCIENT AND UNFATHOMABLE POWER! From his exile in space, the shadow of the mutant called APOCALYPSE looms over all life on the pale blue dot from whence he hailed. Once dedicated to ensuring the strongest and fittest mutants would inherit the Earth, now Apocalypse's attentions have turned to a new deadly undertaking – for which he will need the unique abilities of…JUBILEE and WOLVERINE! On Sale 8/26

"From his throne on Arakko, the powerful and ancient mutant known as Apocalypse will make his presence felt on Earth once again as he recruits Jubilee on a dangerous quest to secure a mysterious Celestial artifact in TOMB OF APOCALYPSE #1 by rising star writer Ashley Allen (Magik & Colossus) and artist Domenico Carbone (Moon Knight: Fist of Khonshu). When an unknown device from Mars crash lands outside the X-Men's home at Haven House, Jubilee answers the call in a bid to prove herself as more than just a babysitter for the Outliers. Activated by her mutant powers, the device sends both Jubilee and Wolverine across the world to a desert outpost in Egypt being excavated by armed mercenaries – the Tomb of Apocalypse! As they descend deep into the earth to uncover what Apocalypse has planned for humanity, mutantkind, Earth and Arakko, they'll discover they're not alone as they cross paths with long-time allies Rictor and Shatterstar. Allen and Carbone are pulling from years of X-Men storytelling and long-simmering plot points across multiple eras of mutant history to light the way forward with Jubilee and Wolverine leading the charge. How will the former mallrat react to being pulled into Apocalypse's machinations and who else might the X-Men encounter in the underground maze full of puzzles and death? The Tomb of Apocalypse will reveal itself across this five issue limited series with major changes coming for those who dare to enter it."

"For Earth's mutants, it has taken time to regroup and process the fall of Krakoa," explains Allen. "But unfortunately for our heroes, Apocalypse values action. And he's never been one to miss out on an opportunity."

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