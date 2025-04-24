Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: greg capullo, jonathan hickman

Wolverine: Revenge Red Band, Now In Glorious Black And White

Wolverine: Revenge Red Band by Jonathan Hickman and Greg Capullo now in glorious Black And White

Did you find Wolverine: Revenge by Jonathan Hickman and Greg Capullo a little too bloody for your taste? What if that blood wasn't red? In July, Marvel Comics is going to reprint the series featuring just Greg Capullo's pencils, as Wolverine: Revenge – Red Band Raw: Black & White Edition #1-5, starting in July.

WOLVERINE: REVENGE – RED BAND RAW: BLACK & WHITE EDITION #1 (OF 5)

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art and Cover by GREG CAPULLO

On Sale 7/16

THE LANDMARK WOLVERINE ADVENTURE IN GLORIOUS PENCILS!

He's been beaten! He's been bloodied! And Logan has only one thought on his mind: REVENGE! Now experience every brutal slash and every gut-wrenching twist in the raw and visceral black and white edition, showcasing the pencils of master artist Greg Capullo from his history-making team-up with Jonathan Hickman. Savor every line and detail of this red band adventure like never before, lettered to read and enjoy every penciled panel of the story! It's the next best thing to being at the drawing board while Greg put Wolverine through his paces!

"Last year, superstar artist Greg Capullo marked his grand return to Marvel Comics with WOLVERINE: REVENGE, a five-issue saga where he teamed up with visionary writer Jonathan Hickman to deliver one of the most explosive Wolverine stories in Marvel history! This July, fans can relive this acclaimed series in WOLVERINE: REVENGE – RED BAND RAW: BLACK & WHITE EDITION #1-5, new printings that celebrate Capullo's iconic art by presenting all five issues in his original, breathtaking pencils.

"Returning to Marvel and all the characters that excited me as a kid filled my veins with fire. That fire was channeled through my pencil. I'm so glad a penciled version will be released so that fans can see the heated energy in its original form," Capullo said.

