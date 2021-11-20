Wonder Woman Black & Gold #6 Preview: The Final Preview

Friday night is upon us once again, and that means it's time for another round of Friday Night Previews, the Bleeding Cool feature where we goose our article quota by auto-generating these mostly complete previews articles and then finish them off with a clickbait headline and a sentence or two of SEO-keyword-rich snarky commentary to ensure that these previews of Marvel and DC comics rank highly in your search results. Just like mom used to make them! And for our final preview of the night, it's Wonder Woman Black & Gold #6, the end of yet another mini-series where a comic book publisher cuts corners on ink costs and claims it's an artistic choice worth an extra two bucks. But you know what they say about comic book readers: there's one born every minute! Read the preview below, and good night.

WONDER WOMAN BLACK & GOLD #6 (OF 6)

DC Comics

0921DC200

0921DC201 – WONDER WOMAN BLACK & GOLD #6 (OF 6) CVR B STEPHANIE HANS VAR – $5.99

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Lee Bermejo

Written by Marguerite Sauvage, Liam Sharp, Christos Gage, Sheena Howard, and more! Art by Marguerite Sauvage, Liam Sharp, Kevin Maguire, Jamal Campbell, and more! Nothing gold can stay including this remarkable celebration of Wonder Woman beautifully presented in her signature colors! It all concludes, featuring our hero saving a life that will in turn save thousands, a superhero climate crisis, a body swap with one of her greatest villains, and more!

In Shops: 11/23/2021

SRP: $5.99

