World Of Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #118 Preview: Above the Law?

Just because he's helping Steel Sterling on superhero business in this preview of World of Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #118, Archie believes he doesn't have to obey traffic laws. Will his lie spiral into vigilante lawlessness? Check out the preview below.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #118

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

JAN221216

(W) Dan Parent, Ian Flynn (A) Various, Dan Parent (CA) Francis Bonnet, Pat & Tim Kennedy

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in "The Big Fix!" Jughead's wacky Uncle Herman has decided to help out with some house repairs on Bingo Wilkin's parents' roof. With Bingo and Jughead at his side, can the three of them get the work done? Then, Archie recieves an urgent request from none other than Steel Sterling himself! Archie's on superhero sidekick duty yet again as the two work together to stop some crooks on the run!

In Shops: 3/30/2022

SRP: $8.99

