Writers Vs Artists In Comics Breaks Out One More Time On Social Media

I remember this breaking out back in the days of rec.arts.comics.misc on USENET around three decades ago, and nothing much has changed in nuance, insight, or understanding. But the great "who is more important in a comic book, writers or artists" debate kicked off online again. Here are a few… I mean, I resist using the word highlights, but it's all we've got. It began with the news that Substack was looking to hire comic book writers, and it expands beyond journalism into fiction and comic books for something called Substack Pro. They have hired Amazing Spider-Man, Morning Glories, and Secret Empire writer Nick Spencer to recruit other comic book writers with advance-payment deals to comic-book writers. Which led some to ask – what about the artists? Were they not part of such a deal? It seems that they were regarded as a subset of the comic book writer, to be paid out of the money handed to the writer, to allow them to hire artists and a small production team, but own the rights. And then it kicked off and diverged fast. And old battle scars were reopened… here is just a smattering.

Trung Le Nguyen: Wait, how… is substack expecting to expand into comics without hiring artists?

suspect substack have just hit well known writers first, I'll be interested to see how the writers then turn around and pay/share the copyright given this model…) Cully Hamner: Yet another example of this weird default setting that identifies only comics writers as "creators" and comics artists as merely "hired by the writers." It's gone beyond the offensive and into the boring at this point… I can't draw a comic *w/out a story*. A story can't *be* a comic w/out an artist to realize it. There's no comic w/out it being both written & visualized. This is inarguable. Considering only one half of that equation as a "creator" is a staggeringly ignorant position to inhabit.

It's settled then. Artists, we take the writers at dawn. Mark Brooks : Step 1- writer writes a script in various stages of tightness/looseness. Step 2- artist draws story making creative decisions to convey/enhance story. Step 3- Writer rewrites script/dialog based on what they see from the art. Both are the creators. It's collaborative.

This writer vs. artist crap is so tiresome. Everyone knows it's the inkers that count! Just look at the Eisner noms! Ben Templesmith: Writers vs artist war. This is all I'll say.

Joe Illidge: I think it's already over, this time. One day, the community will stop reacting to it and Groundhog Day will finally be over, forever.

You know, I'm honestly surprised the writer/artist discourse is back in full swing again. I feel like we only went about two weeks before it started. We're getting quicker and quicker Erik Larsen : Artists are forever changing scripts from what can't be drawn to what can be drawn. Many writers don't think comics when they write–they're thinking screenplay and imagining motion. Artists have to draw individual images–there is no movement.

Comic Book Yeti: OK, if the discourse is writer v. artist now, that means next week should be…comics piracy?

OK, if the discourse is writer v. artist now, that means next week should be…comics piracy?OK, if the discourse is writer v. artist now, that means next week should be…comics piracy? Joe Glass: So apparently the discourse is writers vs artists again on Comics Twitter, but I'll be honest I have not seen a single bit of it. And for that I am thankful

Joe Glass is the winner everyone!

