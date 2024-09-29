Posted in: Comics | Tagged: seven seas, Wu Zhe

Wu Zhe's Run Wild Sa Ye in Seven Seas' December 2024 Manga Solicits

Wu Zhe's Run Wild Sa Ye, originally published in Chinese, leads Seven Seas Entertainment's December 2024 solicits, though all to be published in January 2025.

RUN WILD SA YE SC NOVEL VOL 01

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT242213

(W) Wu Zhe (A) Wu Zhe

In this novel series originally released in Chinese, two disaffected young men stuck in a run-down city discover that everything changes once they find each other. Seventeen-year-old Jiang Cheng is cast aside by his adoptive parents and sent to a desolate northern town to live with his gambling-obsessed, deadbeat father. Arriving with just a suitcase, a pack of cigarettes, and a looming sense of dread over his uncertain future, he steps off the train and into a bleak, rundown place far from everything he knows. There, he meets Gu Miao, a quiet, troubled girl, and her brother Gu Fei, a boy his age with musical notes shaved into his hair. Disenchanted with life, Jiang Cheng and Gu Fei are reluctant to connect, but fate-and Gu Miao-have other plans. In this frigid snow-covered town, hope seems frozen in time, yet the unexpected bond between Jiang Cheng and Gu Fei might prove to be the warmth they both desperately need.

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

365 DAYS TO WEDDING GN VOL 06

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT242162

(W) Tamiki Wakaki (A) Tamiki Wakaki

With the threat of being sent to Siberia no longer looming over their heads, Oohara Takuya and Honjouji Rika find that their lives are better together than apart. The fake marriage plan is over and now the real marriage plan is just starting out. But that means the couple must decide what kind of marriage suits them best. How do they tell their parents? Where will they live? Where will they go on honeymoon? Getting engaged is only just the beginning!

In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

AFTER SCHOOL ETUDE GN VOL 02 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT242163

(W) Hirune Cyan (A) Hirune Cyan

Ballet student Minobe and upperclassman Ichinomiya are officially dating. As partners in pas de deux practice, on home dates together, and even their daily school lives seem so sweet, yet things are about to take a sour turn. Out of the blue, a Russian ballet troupe has set their eyes on Ichinomiya and are doing their utmost to recruit him! Ichinomiya's inherent talent shines for all to see, so it's no wonder he's been scouted, but now Minobe must face his smothered desire to be with Ichinomiya forever.

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

BARBARIANS BRIDE GN VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT242164

(W) Noriaki Kotaba

Serafina de Lavillant, the strongest female knight in the West, was sent to subjugate the barbaric tribes of the East. But when her mission fails spectacularly, she's captured alive and imprisoned. Humiliated and dreading what horrific torture she'll endure, she asks to be put to death. To her surprise, rather than tearing her limb from limb, the tribe leader asks for her hand… in marriage! Will Serafina face a cruel and abusive arranged marriage? Or will she discover that these tribes aren't as barbaric as she was led to believe?

In Shops: Jan 15, 2025

BEETLE HANDS GN VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT242165

(W) Herhumanist (A) Herhumanist

Welcome to the Heartland, a nightmarish realm where your memories literally come back to haunt you-and hunt you down. Dragged into the Heartland by the terrifying Beast that lives inside it, Matthew must survive long enough to free himself and his best friend, Kenma, before the Beast consumes them both. Better run fast, Matthew, before the Beast can catch you.

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

CAT FROM OUR WORLD & FORGOTTEN WITCH GN VOL 04

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT242166

(W) Hiro Kashiwaba

Rue's hidden magical power is blazing out of control, so Robbins brings her back to the royal palace for treatment. Jeanne senses that the girl is in danger and leaves her forest home for the first time in fifty years, bringing her giant cat Mew and the mercenary, Flad. Waiting for her in the palace is her old nemesis the Dowager Empress-and a Guardian Beast who once stood by Jeanne's side!

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

CAT ON HEROS LAP GN VOL 04

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT242167

(W) Kosuke Iijima (A) Shiori

The final volume! The adventure continues with the desert kingdom's king and his cat! Then, the hero and his companions ready themselves to storm the Demon King's castle. At last, the party will face off against the Demon King himself!

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

CHECKMATE GN VOL 02 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT242168

(W) TAN

Detached. Disinterested. Dispassionate. All words used to describe Soohyun and his uneventful, mediocre life. He's nothing like he once was. As a teen, he had a fire, a passion burning within, all thanks to one person: bright-haired and brilliant Eunsung. Throughout high school, Soohyun obsessively competed with Eunsung for the top spot in all things, only to consistently come in second place. And as high school ended without victory, so did his passion for anything. But all this changes when, as an adult, he suddenly sees Eunsung again-except the other man is in the news, embroiled in scandal! Seeing Eunsung in a state of shame ignites something in Soohyun. Fiery hate, long thought dead, comes alive within him once more.

In Shops: Jan 29, 2025

CINDERELLA CLOSET GN VOL 08

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT242169

(W) Wakana Yanai (A / CA) Wakana Yanai

Haruka wanted to become a worthy match for her beloved Hikaru, who is beginning a promising career as assistant to a charismatic hair and makeup artist. Despite their busy schedules leading to misunderstandings, their fondness for each other only grows deeper, and they make plans to move in together. Things get glamorous when Shiu invites them to an elegant ball, where they encounter… Hikaru's parents?! Find out if love really does conquer all in the heartfelt conclusion!

In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

DIARY OF A FEMALE LEAD SHUJINKOU NIKKI GN VOL 02 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT242170

(W) Yuu Yoshinaga

Tsujimura Aoi wouldn't consider herself a main character by any means. Meek and insecure, she's constantly alone, unlike her athletic older brother, Itsuki, or her mother, a famous shojo mangaka. Aoi doesn't need to be the heroine, though-all she wants is a true friend. But Itsuki disagrees, and when he brings home Aoi's effortlessly cool classmate Mizusawa Sena, the two concoct a plan to teach Aoi all about love, using shojo manga as their guide. Can this drab side character become an unparalleled female lead by falling for the perfect guy?

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

DINGHAI FUSHENG RECORDS GN VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT242171

(W) Fei Tian Ye Xiang (A) Qian Er Bai

It has been three hundred years since magic disappeared from the Divine Land. Chen Xing is the last Great Exorcist-a young man with a tenuous grip on magic whose life is destined to end on his twentieth birthday. As whispers about the return of the demonic entity known as Mara echo across the land, Chen Xing is burdened with a daunting task: to seek out his fated counterpart, the Protector Martial God, and together, to save the world. Enter Xiang Shu, a condemned man with a haunted past. Accused of unspeakable atrocities, Xiang Shu is an enigma-handsome, skilled, and facing execution for crimes he claims he didn't commit. As their destinies intertwine, Chen Xing and Xiang Shu embark together on a journey where the salvation of everything they know hangs in the balance.

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

DRAGON KNIGHTS BELOVED GN VOL 08

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT242172

(W) Asagi Orikawa (A) Ritsu Aozaki

Melissa is a maid-in-training at the royal castle, where her greatest joy is caring for the majestic steeds of the royal Dragon Knights. Her coming-of-age ceremony is fast approaching, and with it comes the need to decide what path her future will take. Melissa shares a special bond of friendship with Commander Hubert, the handsome knight who rides the mightiest of dragons, but their relationship is about to get complicated. Newly returned from a dangerous mission, Hubert makes a shocking request: Would Melissa pretend to be his lover, and move to his country estate, where wild dragons roam?

In Shops: Jan 29, 2025

DUKE OF DEATH & HIS MAID GN VOL 16

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT242173

(W) Koharu Inoue, Koharu Inoue (A) Koharu Inoue

When the duke was a young boy, a witch cast a powerful curse upon him, making it so that any living thing he touched would die. Now a young man, he lives in a sprawling mansion with only servants for his companions: an elderly butler, and his childhood friend, a busty blonde maid named Alice. Despite the curse, Alice is constantly flirting with him and seems to delight in making him blush! But how close can they truly grow as long as the curse is in place?

In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

FAILURE FRAME GN VOL 09

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT242174

(W) Kaoru Shinozaki (A) Uchiuchi Keyaki

Mimori Touka has always been something of a background character in his high school. So when he and his classmates are summoned to a fantasy land and gifted with incredible skills, it seems like the perfect opportunity to make a name for himself. The only problem? Mimori's skills are abysmal at best, and he's banished to a deadly dungeon. But as he begins to test these new abilities, he discovers just how powerful he's become. Can Mimori fight his way back to exact revenge?!

In Shops: Jan 15, 2025

FREE LIFE FANTASY ONLINE IMMORTAL PRINCESS GN VOL 09 (MR) (C

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT242175

(W) Kakeru (A) Kakeru

As the VR MMORPG Free Life Fantasy Online approaches its second world event, the Immortal Princess Anastasia dives further into her Alchemy studies in preparation. She already has a duo of servants backing her up in battle, but there's only one thing better than two skeletons-three skeletons! But can her new companions help her solo previously unsurmountable foes? And what new skills will she need to unlock to come out on top in yet another climactic world event?

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

HIDDEN DUNGEON ONLY I CAN ENTER GN VOL 12

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT242176

(W) Meguru Seto (A) Tomoyuki Hino (CA) Enoki Tomoyuki

Noir Stardia, lesser son of an even lesser noble, just lost his job. Without a penny to his name, he decides to enroll in the Hero Academy and improve his career prospects. But he'll need to get a lot stronger to pass the entrance exam. So Noir seeks out a hidden dungeon-a legendary labyrinth filled with strange beasts and rare items-where he can train until he's powerful enough to change his fate!

In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

HOW MY DADDIES BECAME MATES GN VOL 02 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT242177

(W) Mikkamita (A) Mikkamita

Kuroga Akane and Shirosaki Aoi have come a long way from their days as teenage hoodlums. Mated and passionately in love, they've started new lives together in college. Everything seems to be going great-at least, that's how it looks on the surface. Deep down, Shirosaki can't help but worry that he's not the best match for his talented alpha partner. So when another alpha with a dubious background tries to steal Shirosaki for himself, it's up to Kuroga to prove just how strong their bond really is!

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

I ABANDONED MY ENGAGEMENT GN VOL 02 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT242178

(W) Fuyutsuki Koki (A) Masuke Mawata

Leia's sister, Jill, makes Leia out to be a villain. Suspicious of the rumors, Prince Eric proposes that Leia live with him in the palace as his guard. Witnessing the saintly Leia's honesty and sincerity, he apologizes for his rudeness and begins to take an interest in her. Jill, however, is not happy about this, nor is she happy about own worsening circumstances when the enigmatic Duke Berglein appears!

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

I QUIT MY APPRENTICESHIP AS A ROYAL COURT WIZARD GN VOL 02 (

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT242179

(W) Sei Kamiizumi (A) EDO

After forging a contract with Berial, the king of Hell, young Illya obtains an incredible education in the art of magic. Her skills grow by leaps and bounds, catching the attention of the royal court and qualifying her for an elite apprenticeship. But court life isn't all it's cracked up to be. Illya quickly grows tired of the manipulative machinations of nobles and the scheming of the high court wizard. Her only choice? To quit! Leaving her post and the entire country, Illya now searches for something new. Could crafting magical items be her true destiny?

In Shops: Jan 15, 2025

IDATEN DEITIES KNOW ONLY PEACE GN VOL 07

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT242180

(W) Amahara (A) Coolkyoushinja (CA) Amahara

It's been eight hundred years since the powerful Idaten deities sealed away the demons who plagued humanity. To the foul-mouthed Hayato, a young deity, the story is mostly a myth. For this new generation of idle deities, there's just not much to do as they watch over humans in peace. But when the seal on the demons breaks, it's up to Hayato and his oddball compatriots to come to humanity's rescue! Can these misfit gods who know nothing of war rise to the challenge, or is a demon threat in a messy mortal world too much to handle?

In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

KAGEKI SHOJO GN VOL 12 (RES) (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT242181

(W) Kumiko Saiki (A) Kumiko Saiki

Ever since she was a little girl, Sarasa has wanted to play the role of Oscar as part of the Kouka Acting Troupe, an all-female acting troupe similar to the Takarazuka Revue. But before she can do that, she has to attend two years at the Kouka School of Musical and Theatrical Arts. As Sarasa practices singing, dancing, and acting, she grows closer to the other girls in her year, including her roommate, the stoic former J-idol, Ai. Though Sarasa is great at making friends, her outspoken nature and grand ambitions earn her lots of enemies as well. Can Sarasa keep her upbeat attitude and achieve her dream of stardom?

In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

KARATE SURVIVOR IN ANOTHER WORLD GN VOL 07

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT242182

(W) Yazin (A) Takahito Kobayashi

When 34-year-old Nozaki Hitoshi is hit by a truck, he is sent to a fantasy world by a dismissive god and dropped into a harsh wilderness without even the clothes on his back. His only salvation is a newly granted karate skill and his general survival instincts. Luckily, Hitoshi is up for the challenge; he'll weave clothes out of tree bark, test fruit for poison, and crawl through the mud to test his kicks and punches against goblins and other creatures. No matter how much he levels up in this world, he still longs to find other humans to share his solitude.

In Shops: Jan 29, 2025

KIRURU KILL ME GN VOL 06

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT242183

(W) Yasuhiro Kano

Aoi Nemo has it made: He's brilliant, good-looking, and the heir to a gigantic pharmaceutical empire. The only thing missing in his life is love, and he's just fallen head over heels for a beautiful woman named Akaumi Kiruru. There's just one problem: Kiruru is a professional assassin! Desperate to see her again, Aoi Nemo puts a risky plan into action. To reunite with Kiruru, he puts out a hit… on himself!

In Shops: Jan 15, 2025

LADY KNIGHT & BEAST EARED CHILD GN VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT242184

(W) Taboengine (A) Taboengine

Olivia was a lone monster subjugator who refused to take on an apprentice until she rescued a young Beastkin named Noah. Now, they look out for one another in an often brutal world. Despite the dangers they face, the two often find beauty in their shared journey. As Olivia teaches Noah the art of battle, he teaches her how to enjoy life's quieter moments. But can a boy with such a soft heart live up to his apprenticeship when faced with terrifying foes?

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

LAZY DUNGEON MASTER GN VOL 10

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT242185

(W) Supana Onikage (A / CA) Nanaroku

Masuda Keima just wants to sleep. Too bad for him, he's been pulled from comfy sheets into a fantasy dungeon that he's charged to protect. Failing to do so will cost him his life. His only guide on what to do is the personification of the Dungeon Core, Rokuko. But she's a moron who can't even figure out how to get rid of a group of bandits. If Keima ever wants to get some sweet dreams again, he'll have to do all the planning himself!

In Shops: Jan 29, 2025

MAGICAL BUFFS SUPPORT CASTER IS STRONGER GN VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT242186

(W) Haka Tokura, Eiri Shirai (A) Shin Arakawa

After an impressive tryout, Wim Strauss is Nachtlibelle's newest interim member. Shortly thereafter, an investigator from the Abenteurers' Guild arrives to question how a lowly granting sorcerer could have soloed a boss monster. As Nachtlibelle prepares for its deepest and most dangerous labyrinth dive yet, its leader sets out to uncover the mystery of Wim's incredible powers.

In Shops: Jan 29, 2025

MALEVOLENT SPIRITS MONONOGATARI GN VOL 09 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT242187

(W) Onigunsou (A) Onigunsou

As a result of the meeting between the Three Great Saenome Clans, two new Saenome are added to Botan's security detail-much to the chagrin of everyone in the Nagatsuki household. Hyoma takes it all in stride, determined to keep protecting Botan-even when offered the chance to go after the paper umbrella tsukumogami. But the atmosphere at the Nagatsuki house becomes tense when Hyoma learns the true goal of one of the new Saenome. If Hyoma assists with her goal, he'll find himself up against not only the Nagatsuki tsukumogami, but possibly his own family!

In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

MISS KOBAYASHIS DRAGON MAID ELMA DIARY GN VOL 09

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT242188

(W) Coolkyoushinja (A / CA) Ayami Kazama

Some people live to work, others work to live. But Elma works to… eat! Elma is a Harmony Dragon who came to the human world to bring fellow dragon Tohru back home. In order to stay close to Tohru, Elma has taken a job as an office lady (OL). This charming new series from the world of Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid follows the 9-to-5 adventures of Elma as she learns to work and eat her way through the OL life. From mixed-up mixers to death marches, Elma learns that being an OL is just as hard as being a dragon…

In Shops: Jan 29, 2025

MOST NOTORIOUS TALKER RUNS GREATEST CLAN GN VOL 08

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT242189

(W) Jaki (A) Yamorichan

Under Harold's watch, Blue Beyond emerge victorious against the Winged Knights, earning the right to form a clan and bringing Noel one step closer to the Regalia! The Winged Knights, as losers, must disband! Noel, ever hungry to surround himself with powerful allies, tries to recruit Winged Knights leader Leon into his new clan… but what's Leon's former best friend and erstwhile party member Keim going to do about it?!

In Shops: Jan 15, 2025

MY GIRLFRIENDS NOT HERE TODAY GN VOL 03 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT242190

(W) Kiyoko Iwami

Yuni went to Osaka to cheer on Nanase at her big game, but she ended up in bed with Fuuko. Even though Yuni insists to herself that this is mostly Nanase's fault, she still feels terrible. Back home, she's invited to a group outing at the pool. Her heart leaps at the idea of a swimsuit date with Nanase, but then drops when Fuuko tags along too. The deception is getting harder and harder to keep up, especially as Nanase starts to question Yuni's friendship with Fuuko.

In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

MY KITTEN IS A PICKY EATER GN VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT242191

(W) Migiri Miki (A) Migiri Miki

Mano Taiyo finds a kitten dying from eating poisoned food on a snowy night. He names the cat Yuki and nurses it back to health, but this is Taiyo's first time as a pet owner, and Yuki proves difficult by refusing to eat any store-bought cat food. Having never cooked before, Taiyo sets out to make a meal worthy of his adorable new charge.

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

MY LOVEY DOVEY WIFE IS A STONE COLD KILLER GN VOL 07 (MR) (C

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT242192

(W) Donten Kosaka (A) Donten Kosaka

Meet Setsuna. She's cute, sexy, and deadly. When she's not out murdering people as a professional assassin, she's nesting at home, trying to adjust to a domestic life with her new husband. She skewers ingredients for dinner, draws a knife on unwanted solicitors, and sleeps with one eye open, just in case enemies sneak in. Her lovestruck husband doesn't ask her a lot of questions about her day job, so this arrangement can work if love conquers all, right? This romantic comedy is dangerously sexy!

In Shops: Jan 15, 2025

MY NEW LIFE AS A CAT GN VOL 08

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT242193

(W) Konomi Wagata (A) Konomi Wagata

Nao has done it. After weeks of trial and error, he's figured out how to return to his human form! No longer stranded in the body of a cat, he finally has everything he wanted. But what comes next? What of his relationship with Chika? Is he ready to leave his cat life behind for good?

In Shops: Jan 15, 2025

MY SISTER TOOK MY FIANCE GN VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT242194

(W) Yu Sakurai (A) Kiduki Hoshikawa

Cordelia, daughter of a countess, can't seem to get married-mostly because her little sister Priscilla keeps stealing the hearts of her suitors. Ready to resign herself to a spinster fate, Cordelia is surprised when a handsome man suddenly courts her-and he's a prince, no less! Prince Leonhardt, who possesses the power of a legendary lion, is a widely admired man but has his own quirks, such as pursuing Cordelia because he was drawn to her scent. How cat-like is this man?!

In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

MYSTERIOUS DISAPPEARANCES GN VOL 04

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT242195

(W) Nujima (A) Nujima

A Tsukumogami is an inanimate object that gains life after one hundred years of service to its master-but the accelerationist digital age means that modern devices are gaining souls right now! What can a burnt-out novelist and some devilish siblings do about it?! Especially when they also must face some classic mysteries, including the Princess of Books, and that infamous harbinger of truth, the black cat!

In Shops: Jan 15, 2025

OTAKU ELF GN VOL 08

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT242196

(W) Akihiko Higuchi (A) Akihiko Higuchi

The miko Koganei drags her elf, Elda, out to the Tokyo fish market of Toyosu! Delicious sushi awaits, but they'll have to get up early and haggle for it! Riddling games, tales of shrinking shoes, and sibling squabbles await any elf brave enough to look up her from her model kits and (if she dares!) leave the house!

In Shops: Jan 29, 2025

PRECARIOUS WOMAN MISS BLACK GENERAL GN VOL 11 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT242197

(W) Jin (A / CA) Jin

It's not easy being a supervillain when you're crushing hard on your super-hero nemesis. Miss Black General is the evil executive of the secret organization RX and dreams of world domination. Problem is, Brave Man-the hero that gives her warm fuzzies-is set on thwarting all of her dastardly plots. To make matters even more complicated, Miss Black General has a habit of misinterpreting Brave Man's counterattacks-as flirtation. This slapstick comedy puts a romantic twist on the age-old battle of good vs. evil!

In Shops: Jan 29, 2025

REBORN AS A SPACE MERCENARY GN VOL 08

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT242198

(W) Ryuto (A) Tetsuhiro Nabeshima, Shuinichi Matsui

When I woke up, I found myself in outer space-and in a universe like the one in my favorite game. "With my beloved, ultra-specced-out ship, I can make a ton of money as a mercenary and live out my days on some cozy planet!" At least that's what I thought, until this beautiful babe with mountains of debt stumbled into my arms! A space fantasy like you've never experienced before! Join Satou Takahiro and his crew of hotties on an overpowered starship as they speed through a strange new universe, seeking adventure!

In Shops: Jan 15, 2025

ROLL OVER AND DIE GN VOL 06

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT242199

(W) kiki (A) Kinta

To vanquish the increasingly powerful Demon Lord, divine revelation ordained a party of heroes, each blessed with a unique power. That spelled trouble for Flum Apricot, a total weakling of a girl who has no idea what her power of "Reversal" even does. Betrayed and left behind with a wretched slave trader who enjoys nothing more than seeing his merchandise fight for their lives, Flum thinks all hope is lost-until she gets her hand on a massive, cursed sword. Finally, after so many years, she understands the nature of her power, and both she and her new companion Milkit are about to experience a huge "Reversal" of their fate!

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

SOARA & HOUSE OF MONSTERS GN VOL 04

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT242200

(W) Hidenori Yamaji (A) Hidenori Yamaji

Soara is a young orphan girl who was raised by knights and trained to fight against marauding monsters. By the time Soara is old enough to join the fray, her blade is no longer needed, as peace has been declared with monsters. Searching for a new calling, Soara stumbles upon Kirik the dwarf, Architect of the Monster World. Suddenly, instead of fighting monsters, Soara finds herself working alongside Kirik to build comfortable homes for monsterkind! In the course of her new career, will Soara find a home for herself?

In Shops: Jan 15, 2025

STRANGE ADVENTURE OF BROKE MERCENARY GN VOL 04 (RES)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT242201

(W) Mine (A) Area Ikemiya

When seasoned mercenary Loren is the sole survivor of a disastrous battle that destroys the rest of his company, he must find a new way to survive in the world. With no friends or connections, he has no hope of joining an adventuring party-until enigmatic priestess Lapis offers to partner up with him. But there's more to Lapis than meets the eye, and Loren soon finds himself bound to a fate stranger than he imagined.

In Shops: Jan 15, 2025

STRANGE ADVENTURE OF BROKE MERCENARY GN VOL 05

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT242202

(W) Mine (A) Area Ikemiya

A gritty swords and sorcery tale of a veteran mercenary who must start anew after he loses his old company. (And don't miss the original light novels, also from Seven Seas!)

When seasoned mercenary Loren is the sole survivor of a disastrous battle that destroys the rest of his company, he must find a new way to survive in the world. With no friends or connections, he has no hope of joining an adventuring party-until enigmatic priestess Lapis offers to partner up with him. But there's more to Lapis than meets the eye, and Loren soon finds himself bound to a fate stranger than he imagined.

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

SUMMER YOU WERE THERE GN VOL 06

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT242203

(W) Yuama (A / CA) Yuama

Shizuku is a shy high schooler who hardly talks to other people. Instead, she loses herself in writing, crafting a novel that she never intends to show anyone. But when her cute, popular classmate Kaori gets her hands on Shizuku's manuscript, everything changes. Kaori suggests that, in order to give Shizuku material for her next book, the two of them should start dating! Can this mismatched pair create their own happily ever after?

In Shops: Jan 29, 2025

SWORD OF DEMON HUNTER KIJIN GENTOSHO GN VOL 06 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT242204

(W) Motoo Nakanishi (A / CA) Yu Satomi

Edo period, Japan. A young warrior, Jinta, has dedicated his life to the protection of a priestess in a remote mountain village. When demons appear and threaten the shrine, Jinta is tasked with entering the forest to hunt them down. But the mysteries he uncovers there change his fate forever, and send him on a journey traversing space and time. Jinta's dark destiny will carry him through hundreds of years of history, as he struggles to answer a single question: why does he wield the sword?

In Shops: Jan 29, 2025

TIGER & DRAGON GN VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT242205

(W) Mizuki Hoshino (A) Mizuki Hoshino

When Konomi was only five years old, her best friend and neighbor Tora moved away, but not before declaring that he and Konomi were destined for each other. Ten years pass without any communication from Tora, and while Konomi has always held out hope that they'd see each other again someday, she decides it's time to finally move on. Luckily, with her other childhood friend Tatsuomi waiting in the wings, it looks like romance is right around the corner. That is… until Tora suddenly reappears, and Konomi's love life is thrown into chaos! Is destiny playing a cruel joke?

In Shops: Jan 15, 2025

TITANS BRIDE GN VOL 06 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT242206

(W) ITKZ (A) ITKZ

Senior Kouichi Mizuki is about to take his final exams and graduate from high school, when he suddenly finds himself in a world of titans. Not only is he no longer anywhere near home, but one of these giants, Prince Caius, has claimed Kouichi as his bride! Thanks to a disturbing, world-ending prophecy, the prince's upcoming nuptials cannot be with anyone of his world. Since Caius has no plans to send Kouichi back to earth, he is wholeheartedly set on taking Kouichi as his "wife"! Seven Seas' release of this Mature-rated favorite will feature the completely uncensored original art not available in other editions.

In Shops: Jan 15, 2025

TOKYO REVENGERS OMNIBUS GN VOL 16 (VOL 27-28)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT242207

(W) Ken Wakui (A) Ken Wakui

The time has come for Takemichi's final battleshowdown between the reformed Tokyo Manji Gang and Mikey's own ruthless Kanto Manji. As the conflict slowly begins to drift into Mikey's favor, Takemichi is horrified by a sudden vision of the future. Even while his friends fall around him, he's haunted by images of an even worse outcome, certain to unfold unless he grabs hold of fate with his own hands. Just what is behind the "dark impulse" that's taken hold of Mikey, and is there any hope for Takemichi's feelings to break through? Collects volumes 27 & 28.

In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

TRAPPED IN DATING SIM WORLD OTOME GAMES GN VOL 11

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT242208

(W) Yomu Mishima (A) Jun Shiosato

The war is looking hopeless, and if the situation continues as it is, defeat is inevitable! Thanks to Myene and other members of the King's faction, Leon is assigned to be the fleet's commander-in-chief, but will his genius, and Luxion's incredible power, be enough…? Meanwhile, Marie flees Leon, wailing that she has "lost everything!" and is enraged when Livia comes after! Facing off against Marie, Livia's own worries only deepen…

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

TRUE LOVE FADES AWAY WHEN CONTRACT ENDS GN VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT242209

(W) Kosuzu Kobato (CA) Fumi Takamura

Fiona Clayburn, a headstrong young noblewoman with a passion for art, has no interest in succumbing to the arranged marriage her father plans for her. Getting married would require her to quit her job at her uncle's art gallery and forsake her independent lifestyle. A fateful meeting with Giles Bancroft, an aloof young man and heir to the earl, presents a way out. Giles, like Fiona, wants nothing more than to stay single, so together, they hatch a scheme to achieve their common goal of avoiding marriage: pretend to be destined lovers!

In Shops: Jan 15, 2025

WHITE MAGE DOESNT WANT TO RAISE HEROS LEVEL GN VOL 04 (MR) (

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT242210

(W) Kirie

Shina and Irie finally come face (and other body parts!) to face with the Demon Lord! When he discovers that he doesn't have to kill the Demon Lord to get home, Irie begins his preparations to return to Japan, and Shina begins searching her heart. Can she reveal her true feelings for him before he leaves her magical world forever? And what about that certain other sexy heroine who is free to return home, alongside Irie?! This is the climax of the saga, and maybe a few other things!

In Shops: Jan 15, 2025

YOU LIKE ME NOT MY DAUGHTER GN VOL 05

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT242211

(W) Kota Nozomi (A) Azuma Tesshin (CA) Giuniu

Ever since her sister and brother-in-law died in an accident ten years ago, thirty-something-year-old Ayako Katsuragi has been raising her niece Miu as her own daughter. Now that she's in high school though, Ayako has begun to worry about the boys that might want to date Miu, especially their twenty-year-old neighbor Takumi Aterazawa. But when Takumi says he needs to talk to her, Ayako gets the shock of her life! It's not Miu he's got feelings for, it's her! Will Ayako be able to overcome her doubts and give his love a chance?

In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

BALLAD OF SWORD & WINE SC NOVEL VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT242212

(W) Tang Jiu Qing (A) St

In this historical tale of war and political intrigue, an intense relationship burns between the son of an infamous traitor and the vengeful nobleman who despises him… at first. Shen Zechuan is the eighth son of the traitorous Prince of Jianxing, a man who doomed his cities and people to destruction at the hands of the foreign enemy. As the only surviving member of his reviled line, Shen Zechuan is dragged to the capital in chains. He bears the hatred of the nation, but no one's hate burns hotter than that of Xiao Chiye, the youngest son of the powerful Prince of Libei. Xiao Chiye would love nothing more than to see Shen Zechuan deadagainst all odds, he clings to life. Rather than succumb to his family's disgrace, he becomes a thorn in Xiao Chiye's side, clawing his way into the cutthroat political world of the capital. Yet as these two bitter enemies beat against the bonds of their fate, they find themselves kindred spirits, unlikely allies… and perhaps something more.

In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

STARS OF CHAOS SHA PO LANG L NOVEL VOL 05

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

OCT242214

(W) Priest (A) Priest

The discovery of violet gold, a vital fuel for steam-powered machines, propelled the empire of Great Liang into an age of prosperity. But for Chang Geng, a young man raised on the impoverished northern border, the concerns of the empire are as distant as the stars above. When raiders from the north attack Chang Geng's small village, he discovers that the life he knows is a lie. His mother, his teacher, and even his godfather whom he trusted more than any other, Shen Shiliu, are not what they seem. As enemy nations close in, Chang Geng follows his godfather to the heart of the imperial capital, where a greater fate lies in store for him.

In Shops: Jan 15, 2025

FREE LIFE FANTASY ONLINE IMMORTAL PRINCESS L NOVEL VOL 08 (C

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

OCT242215

(W) Akisuzu Nenohi (A / CA) Sherry

Anastasia's evolved again! Thanks to becoming an Outer One, she's gained the power to control corpses whose souls have been vanquished. So with a brand new world quest on the horizon, it's time for Anastasia to debut her newest companion-the corpse of a once-mighty adventurer who was cursed to stop growing at the age of ten. She might not be a typical party member, but can the tiny Lieselotte prove herself by defending Starting Town with her giant, two-handed ax?

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

HIDDEN DUNGEON ONLY I CAN ENTER SC NOVEL VOL 07 (RES)

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

OCT242216

(W) Meguru Seto (CA) Takehana Note

Hidden dungeons-places that no one knows how to enter-are full of extremely rare items, incredibly dangerous beasts, and strange beings that can grant power beyond measure. Noir, the third son of a penniless baronet, just lost his job. He was contemplating becoming an adventurer when fortune struck only a mile from home, and he opened the entrance to just such a dungeon!

In Shops: Jan 15, 2025

I ABANDONED MY ENGAGEMENT L NOVEL VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

OCT242217

(W) Fuyutsuki Koki (A) Hazuki Futaba

Leia's new life is peaceful and happy, but she fears turmoil may be on the horizon when the king announces that he's revoking special privileges enjoyed by the most powerful dukes in the kingdom. An attempted murder soon proves Leia right, plunging her and her friends headfirst into an investigation. What's more, Eric's younger brother, Prince Dale, seems to be involved…

In Shops: Jan 15, 2025

I SWEAR I WONT BOTHER YOU AGAIN LIGHT NOVEL VOL 05 (RES)

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

OCT242218

(W) Reina Soratani (A) Haru Harukawa

Violette, daughter of a duke, committed a terrible, jealous crime against her half sister. As she languishes in prison, something unexpected happens: time is rewound, sending her back to the day her problems began! Armed with the memories of her disastrous first go-round, Violette is determined to live a quiet, unobtrusive life this time… but fate has something else in store!

In Shops: Jan 29, 2025

IM HEROIC KNIGHT OF AN INTERGALATIC EMPIRE L NOVEL VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

OCT242219

(W) Yomu Mishima (A) Nadare Takamine

Emma has just taken her first step as a knight. Emma's new job? Commander of a squad of useless layabouts. Just as her efforts start to change minds, a pirate base is discovered on Alias. What will happen when an elite force is sent in from the home planet to eliminate them?! An epic new tale of a failure's rise to glory in the Intergalactic Empire begins!

In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

KUMA KUMA KUMA BEAR NOVEL SC VOL 20

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

OCT242220

(W) Hitoma Iruma (A / CA) Non

Yuna gets some well-earned downtime after her fight with the giant snake. And with her brand-new mansion in the Land of Wa ready for move-in, the obvious solution is to bring both new friends and old together in one place for some fun. With delicious barbecue, some quality time at a hot spring, and plenty of gifts for the people who're always there for her, a good time is sure to be had by all!

In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

MOST NOTORIOUS TALKER RUNS GREATEST CLAN NOVEL SC VOL 05

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

OCT242221

(W) Jaki (A) fame

Noel longs to be a Seeker like his heroic grandfather, slaying the beasts that emerge from Abysses and exploring far-off lands. Unfortunately, it turns out he's nothing but a measly Talker-a job with no combat skills whatsoever. Undaunted, Noel sets out to establish the strongest clan in all the land, using his silver-tongued Talker skills to unite assassins and heroes under his leadership.

In Shops: Jan 29, 2025

RESTAURANT TO ANOTHER WORLD LIGHT NOVEL VOL 07

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

OCT242222

(W) Junpei Inuzuka (A / CA) Katsumi Enami

In Tokyo lies a small restaurant called "Western Cuisine Nekoya," ordinary in every way-save one. Every Saturday, its door connects to another world! Follow along as a cavalcade of curious guests from half-elves to samurai, dragons, halflings, and vampires enter its premises, all with the same goal in mind: to fill their stomachs with the most mouth-watering of foods.

In Shops: Jan 29, 2025

SHE PROFESSED HERSELF PUPIL OF WISE MAN LIGHT NOVEL VOL 12 (

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

OCT242223

(W) Hirotsugu Ryuusen (A) Fuzichoco

In her quest to find Wise Man Artesia, Mira pursues the phantom thief Fuzzy Dice, who may know the whereabouts of Mira's missing companion. But her mission is derailed when she runs into Kagura in a city along the way and learns of an outbreak of child kidnappings. There's no way Mira can ignore such atrocities-her only choice is to go undercover in a maid outfit to catch the dastardly criminals!

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

THOUGH I AM AN INEPT VILLAINESS L NOVEL VOL 08

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

OCT242224

(W) Satsuki Nakamura (A / CA) Yukikana

In the Kingdom of Ei, five clans put forth their maidens as imperial consorts-but only one will be crowned empress. Just when frail and beautiful "court butterfly" Kou Reirin seems poised to marry the crown prince, jealous "court rat" Shu Keigetsu steals her body! Reirin wakes up in the dungeons as the conspirator, and things look dire… or do they? Now that she's got a robust new body, not even the looming threat of execution can stop her!

In Shops: Jan 29, 2025

TRAPPED IN DATING SIM WORLD OTOME GAMES NOVEL SC VOL 13

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

OCT242225

(W) Yomu Mishima (A) Monda

Office worker Leon is reincarnated into a dating sim video game, where women reign supreme and only beautiful men have a seat at the table. But Leon has a secret weapon: he remembers everything from his past life, which includes a complete playthrough of the very game in which he is now trapped. Can Leon spark a revolution to change this new world order?

In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

