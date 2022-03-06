X Deaths of Wolverine #4 Preview: The Definition of Insanity

When has time travel ever gone wrong for Wolverine? So it's a great idea to try again in this preview of X Deaths of Wolverine #4. It's not like he'll accidentally create a post-apocalyptic future by killing an Avenger or something and need to go back in time and kill himself. Though if he did go back in time and meet up with himself again, given what we know now… the possibility of two Wolverines with four dicks between them is certainly tantalizing. Up for a Dr. Manhattan style foursome, Scott and Jean? You know what, Wolverine? You should go for it. Check out the preview below.

X Deaths of Wolverine #4

by Benjamin Percy & Federico Vicentini, cover by Adam Kubert

KRAKOA IN THE CROSSHAIRS! WEEK 8 – The chase leads to the mutant nation of Krakoa, as the force of mutantkind's ultimate destruction breaches its borders. Is this the last stand of Xavier's dream? Readers and collectors take note: This will be a major turning point for the X-books!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.58"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 09, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620146400411

| Parental Advisory

$4.99

Variants:

75960620146400421 – X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE 4 MOMOKO ANIME STYLE VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620146400431 – X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE 4 SHALVEY OMEGA WOLVERINE SPOILER VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620146400441 – X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE 4 BAGLEY TRADING CARD VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620146400451 – X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE 4 LUPACCHINO VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620146400461 – X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE 4 BACHALO VARIANT – $4.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.