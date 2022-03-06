X Lives of Wolverine #4 Preview: The Wolverine Variant

Doctor Cornelius discovers the original COVID variant in this preview of X Lives of Wolverine #4, in stores from Marvel on Wednesday. So it came from a lab after all! Should we call it the Canada virus from now on? Check out the preview below.

X Lives of Wolverine #4

by Benjamin Percy & Joshua Cassara, cover by Adam Kubert

DAYS OF OMEGA PAST! WEEK 7 – WOLVERINE. OMEGA RED. Together? 'Nuff said.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.56"W x 10.14"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 09, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620145700411

| Parental Advisory

$4.99

Variants:

75960620145700421 – X LIVES OF WOLVERINE 4 SAKAI ANIMATION STYLE VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620145700431 – X LIVES OF WOLVERINE 4 EASTMAN LIVES OF WOLVERINE VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620145700441 – X LIVES OF WOLVERINE 4 BAGLEY TRADING CARD VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620145700451 – X LIVES OF WOLVERINE 4 HUGHES VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620145700461 – X LIVES OF WOLVERINE 4 GRANOV VARIANT – $4.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.