X-Men #14 Reuses Leinil Yu's Art To Give Genesis Version Of Arrako

Today's X-Men #14 may offer X-Men readers a little deja vu, as the creators take a leaf out of The Wicked + The Divine for making artwork stretch – and getting almost an entire issue out of Leinil Yu by using his artwork from issue #12 with a new narrator. That version of the history of Arrako was told by The Summoner, Apocalypse's grandchild. That was before we knew that The Summoner was betraying Krakoa to Arakko.

Now we get the same story from Apocalypse's wife, Genesis, who Summoner told us was dead, at the hands of Annihilation. But it seems this is not to be. This is how Summoner told it…

And this is how Genesis tells it. So similar but with telling difference.





Amenth, rather than the city of Arakko, is the place below that the enemy who divided Krakoa and Arakko, from Okkaro, came from. So the Summoner lied about who the enemy was.

A version of the story that would flatter Apocalypse while diverting his attention from who those of Arakko really are. As Genesis tells it,

Annihilation, rather than being leader of Arakko, was the leader of the invading force. So this tale of survival, recovery and growth, all under assault, for the people of Arakko…

Is far more about desperation on Genesis' part and doing anything to survive.

And the big battle between Genesius and Annihilation that so inspired the current X Of Swords battle?

With the birth of the Summoners, now in very different circumstances. And so Summoner's tale of Genesis' death at the hands of Annihilation is revealed as the biggest fiction of all.

Because in Genesis' version, there is a big difference.

Genesis won.

Took Annihilation's helm, throne, position, land, countrymen – and curse. And revealing the nature of that particular Tarot card.

But there are so many more plans afoot, versions of this history told – but a look at how X-Men #12 now gives us a very different reading of Summoner's plans.

The true heir of Arakko – Krakoa and Orakko, in one. That is, of course, if Apocalypse can trust Genesis…

