X-Men: Book of Revelation #3 Preview: Mutant Mayhem Unleashed

X-Men: Book of Revelation #3 hits stores this Wednesday with betrayals, plot twists, and world-changing revelations. Check out the preview!

Article Summary X-Men: Book of Revelation #3 arrives December 17th, unleashing betrayals and earth-shattering revelations.

Mutants face upheaval as Revelation's court is thrown into chaos and the greatest betrayal looms ahead.

Marvel fans will witness a world forever changed as secrets and treacheries unfold in this dramatic issue.

THE END? X YEARS LATER, Revelation's court is in an uproar as plots are revealed and betrayals laid bare. But the greatest betrayal of all is yet to come, and the world will never be the same.

X-Men: Book of Revelation #3

by Jed MacKay & Netho Diaz, cover by Netho Diaz

THE END? X YEARS LATER, Revelation's court is in an uproar as plots are revealed and betrayals laid bare. But the greatest betrayal of all is yet to come, and the world will never be the same.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Dec 17, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621366500311

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960621366500321 – X-MEN: BOOK OF REVELATION #3 IVAN SHAVRIN VARIANT [AOR] – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621366500331 – X-MEN: BOOK OF REVELATION #3 FABRIZIO DE TOMMASO VARIANT [AOR] – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

