X-Men Changing Timelines, Kitty Pryde, Kamala Khan & Cyclops XSpoilers

X-Men changing their timelines once again, with Kitty Pryde, Kamala Khan, Hank McCoy and Cyclops (XSpoilers)

Article Summary Kitty Pryde and Kamala Khan navigate time-travel and alternate X-Men timelines, echoing Days of Future Past.

House of M sees Kamala recruiting Kitty to restore reality, but Kitty questions changing the past again.

Cyclops and the original X-Men face more time-loop turmoil as new revelations shake the mutant world.

Major X-Men releases spotlight legacy characters, mutant rebellions, and reality-bending stakes.

Back in the day, Kitty Pryde was the cause of Days Of Future Past. Her future self was sent back in time to possess her younger self, just as she was joining the X-Men. And trying to shift the future from one of apocalypse to one that was not. And in the current Giant Size X-Men, it is Kamala Khan playing a similar turn, taking on Legion, who has his own time-changing plans. So, stuck in the House Of M timeline, Kamala Khan makes a house call…

Not only in the House of M one-shot, where Kamala Khan is trying to recruit her to change the world back the way it was…

Maybe Kitty Pryde doesn't want to change this world? Which contrasts with her behaviour in today's Exceptional X-Men #11.

If Kitty Pryde could do it all over again? Turns out that she wouldn't.

I mean… she can take it back. She's done it before. And the means are probably at hand, as Kamala Khan says…

Ironheart recalls the impact of that one as well. Back when The Beast brought Cyclops and the rest of the original X-Men to the present day, as teenagers.

But surely they wouldn't do that plotline again? Poor Cyclops has had enough of that sort of thing…

Okay, maybe not.

Exceptional X-Men #11 by Eve L. Ewing, Federica Mancin, Carmen Carnero

The EXCEPTIONAL team has a surprise encounter with another tried-and-true young Chicago hero, the ICONIC IRONHEART!

TWENTY YEARS AFTER IT FIRST SHATTERED MUTANTKIND, KAMALA KHAN WITNESSES THE RISE AND FALL OF THE SCARLET WITCH'S DOOMED UTOPIA! She's flown with the All-Different X-Men on their first mission, withstood the Dark Phoenix and survived the Age of Apocalypse – and now Ms. Marvel is rewarded with a world where mutants reign supreme! But beneath the gilded surface, this utopia is rotting with prejudice and oppression – and Kamala must find an unlikely ally in schoolteacher Kitty Pryde to help her learn to live in this brave new world. But if Kamala is here…so is Legion! What dangerous power will he unleash – and can Kamala recruit allies in time to stand against him? Or will she – and all of mutantkind – be newly decimated? Plus, a Revelations story in which Saladin Ahmed and Martín Cóccolo reveal a secret memory that was disclosed to Wolverine at the end of HOUSE OF M!

X YEARS FROM TODAY the Revelation Territories stretch from the Atlantic to the Mississippi – a mutant utopia ruled by the heir of Apocalypse. But beneath the surface, rebellion brews. As a ragtag X-Men team strikes from the shadows, Revelation faces threats from within. It all begins here – the dawn of the AGE OF REVELATION!

