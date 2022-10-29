X-Men Red #8 Preview: Abigail Brand Must Die

Cable wants to hire Weaponles Zsen to assassinate Abigail Brand in this preview of X-Men Red #8. Of course, that means she has to be away from Nightcrawler's tail for a while..

X-Men Red #8

by Al Ewing & Madibek Musabekov, cover by Russell Dauterman

WELCOME TO THE WORLD FARM! CABLE springs his trap for ABIGAIL BRAND – but are her plans too big for even the Askani'son to handle alone? To foil a scheme stretching from the Sol System to the Shi'ar Empire and beyond, the Soldier of Tomorrow's going to need all the help he can get…from his very own X-MEN RED!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.21"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Nov 02, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620212600811

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620212600821 – X-MEN RED 8 NETEASE GAMES VARIANT – $3.99 US

