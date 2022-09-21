X-Terminators #1 Is More Like XXXX-Terminators #1

Today's long-delayed launch of a new X-Terminators comic book series from Marvel Comics. Which opens with this panel. And seems to be going down the standard X-trope of everyone going to the pub for an issue.

With a dumped Dazzler, ringing round her Krakoan mates and getting a posse together, with Jubilee and Boom-Boom her first options.

There are other ways to start a new X-Men team comic book, but this may have actually been my favourite.

But straight off the bat, we have the censorship bars, four times in two pages, is this going to be a regular thing?

Hang on…. did they miss a censorship bar? Or maybe they just ran out of them.

Because they do seem to be using them a lot. Mostly, but not entirely, Jubilee. I feel sorry for Shojo, he'll shock the other parents at dragon kindergarten.

I mean, really quite a lot.

What is this, a Warren Ellis comic? I mean kinda, but not, I guess. Different times, etc, etc. And no one is smoking.

Not from tobacco, anyway. Anyway, looks like Laura Kinney will be joining them in issues to come, I am not entirely sure if she'll be a good influence or get down in the guttural gutter with the rest of them.

