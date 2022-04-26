Xander Harris, Now A Queer Young Man In Boom's Vampire Slayer Comics

The new Vampire Slayer series from Boom Studios written by Sarah Gailey has changed things around a bit. Willow is the new Slayer and always was. Giles the Watcher is based out of the Transmogrification Emporium instead of the school library.

Buffy Summers is not herself and, rather than Willow, is now Xander's lifelong friend since they were kids in Sunnydale.

And Xander Harris from the TV series, in retrospect seen as a classic example of the toxic heterosexual male, has been reinvented, as a gay or bisexual young man. Though he still has his own issues.

A Xander Harris who never cheats? He really is a new man, rocking a Push Back rainbow shirt with Bisexual Flag colours in Vampire Slayer #1.

This new first Xander Harris appears in the Buffy Anniversary Special #1 and is now in The Vampire Slayer #1, with #2 out next month.

BUFFY VAMPIRE SLAYER 25TH ANNIV #1 CVR A FRANY

BOOM! STUDIOS

JAN220708

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Frany

* 25 years later, dive into a whole new universe of stories celebrating the phenomenal icon of a generation, Buffy Summers!

* Where in the Multiverse is Buffy? And what's happened to the Scooby Gang? Find out in the surprising epilogue to BOOM! Studios' acclaimed first three years of Buffy the Vampire Slayer!

* Discover the start of an all new series about the Slayer from Hugo Award-winning author Sarah Gailey (Eat the Rich, Magic for Liars)!

* Plus, three brand new original stories about your fan favorites from the Buffyverse in this 64 page perfect bound deluxe special celebrating the pivotal anniversary of the Slayer!In Shops: Mar 30, 2022 SRP: $9.99 VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #1

FEB220697

(W) Sarah Gailey (A) Irene Flores (CA) Goni Montes

A bold new story in a new universe begins, courtesy of Hugo Award-winning author Sarah Gailey (Eat The Rich) and artist Irene Flores (Just Beyond)! After years of fighting against the forces of evil, Buffy Summers finds herself succumbing to the burden of bearing the Slayer mantle. To help his Slayer, Rupert Giles is willing to risk a return to chaos magic, and with Willow's help, they attempt a spell to remove the trauma from Buffy's psyche. The effects backfire though, and leave Buffy unable to remember her past, or her purpose! With Sunnydale under attack, a new Slayer must rise to protect it, while Buffy's friends race against the clock to restore her true self.In Shops: Apr 20, 2022 SRP: $4.99 VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #2

MAR220821

(W) Sarah Gailey (A) Irene Flores (CA) Goni Montes

Willow is still coping with what she and Giles did when he asks her to come to the Library immediately. But when she shows up, Giles isn't alone. Facing new challenges, Willow's resolve is tested, while Faith is introduced to a familiar slayer…In Shops: May 18, 2022 SRP: $4.99 VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #3

APR220623

(W) Sarah Gailey (A) Irene Flores (CA) Goni Montes

Xander is fed up with Giles and Willow for being such a drag! But while they sort their mistakes out, Xander soon finds himself alone and under attack by a creature that proves too much for him. That is, until an unexpected would-be foe comes to his rescue, leading to a deal that could work out very well for the both of them…In Shops: Jun 22, 2022 SRP: $4.99