Posted in: Comics, Manga, Yen Press | Tagged: audiobooks, I’ve Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in the Real World Too, If the Villainess and Villain Met and Fell in Love, MCM Comic Con, Yen Audio, Yen Press

Yen Press Announces Two New Audiobook Adaptations at MCM London

At MCM Comic Con in London, Yen Press announced 2 new audiobook adaptations for their Yen Audio imprint, which will be released in October 2025.

Article Summary Yen Press unveils two new audiobook adaptations at MCM London Comic Con for October 2025 release.

I’ve Got a Cheat Skill in Another World brings action fantasy adventure to Yen Audio's expanding lineup.

If the Villainess and Villain Met and Fell in Love offers fans an engaging romance fantasy story adaptation.

Voice casts for both Yen Audio titles will be revealed closer to launch; follow Yen Press for updates.

At the annual MCM Comic Con in London, where all the cool kids are this weekend, Yen Press announced the audiobook adaptations of two current licenses: I've Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in the Real World, Too, and If the Villainess and Villain Met and Fell in Love. An action fantasy and romance fantasy, respectively, Yen Audio is excited to continue expanding its collection, offering a variety of genres for fans of audiobooks. Yen Audio will be debuting both audiobooks in October 2025, with the respective voice casts to be announced at a later date.

Yen Press October 2025 Audiobooks

I've Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in the Real World, Too

Story by Miku

A chance to come back!

A mysterious door stands open, inviting a boy who's been brutally bullied all his life to take a courageous step forward into the unknown. On the other side, he finds a hoard of priceless artifacts and a world as filled with magic as it is with monsters. The most shocking revelation, however, is that he can bring whatever he wants back with him when he returns to Earth. It won't be long before this double life changes him forever…

If the Villainess and Villain Met and Fell in Love

Story by Harunadon

Sometimes fire and ice are perfect for each other.

Brigitte Meidell belongs to a noble family, which means high expectations were placed upon her spirit contract. However, her bonded spirit turned out to be a weak no-name, and ever since, she has been a source of shame to her family. She thought her engagement to the prince would turn her life around, but when he publicly breaks off their relationship, she finds herself alone again. After her haughty, villainous behavior as the prince's bride-to-be, no one shows her much sympathy—except for the duke's son Yuri, who attends the same magic academy. Yuri is feared for his incredible abilities and icy personality, but with him on her side, her fortunes might have changed…

The best place to find out about specific release dates are on Yen Press' official social media feeds.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!