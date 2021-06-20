You Can Guess What Happens in Heroes Return #1 [Preview]

Heroes Return #1 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, which means we've finally reached the best stage of rehashing a 1990s super-mega-crossover event: rehashing the follow-up 90s super-mega-crossover event to the original 90s super-mega-crossover event. And so, the Heroes who were once Reborn now must Return, and the Marvel Universe will never be the same, blah blah blah. Look, is Captain America going to have boobs now, or what? It's hard to keep up with all of this. Check out the preview below!
HEROES RETURN #1
MARVEL COMICS
APR210712
APR210714 – HEROES RETURN #1 BAGLEY CONNECTING TRADING CARD VAR – $5.99
APR210715 – HEROES RETURN #1 CHRISTOPHER ACTION FIGURE VAR – $5.99
APR210716 – HEROES RETURN #1 GLEASON STORMBREAKERS VAR – $5.99
(W) Jason Aaron (A) Ed McGuinness (CA) Leinil Francis Yu
An epic, oversize slugfest between the Squadron Supreme and an otherworldly group of Avengers for the final fate of the whacked-out world of HEROES REBORN.
56 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+
In Shops: 6/23/2021
SRP: $5.99
Cover image for APR210712 HEROES RETURN #1, by (W) Jason Aaron (A) Ed McGuinness (CA) Leinil Francis Yu, in stores Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
