Your First Look at Peacekeeper-X In Batman #112 (Spoilers)

Peacekeeper-X was teased in the solicitations for Batman #112 from James Tynion IV and Jorge Jimenez. They have been notable for the new comic book characters being introduced to the streets of Gotham. Punchline, Ghost-Maker, Clownhunter, Vengeance, Miracle Molly, and more. Tynion IV said in his most recent newsletter "I was also told that the other thing, historically in comics, that tended to be a sales driver was the creation of new characters. Though in the Bat-Books, that really hadn't been the case since the Court of Owls at the start of the New 52." And while there were Peacekeepers in Future State, there was no Peacekeeper-X. He seems to be Fear State only…

Last month, Bleeding Cool ran the gossip "Ricardo Huertas is Simon Saint's personal assistant, but he is about to be an undercover Peacekeeper, with an identity all of his own, his first appearance was Batman #106 speculator fans!" Bright sparks tied the two together and in this week's Batman #112, he steps out of the light…

Should we keep an eye on those Batman #106 eBay sales? With the first Miracle Molly and The Gardener, raw copies are selling for $10 already…

BATMAN #112

Story by JAMES TYNION IV Art by JORGE JIMENEZ

Backup story by BRANDON THOMAS Backup pencils and inks by MAX DUNBAR

Cover by JORGE JIMENEZ Variant cover by JORGE MOLINA

1:25 Variant cover by LUCIO PARRILLO 1:50 Variant cover by KAEL NGU

A story over a year in the making and set into motion with Infinite Frontier #0, Fear State begins! Batman played into the hands of the Scarecrow, who has unleashed a coordinated attack on Gotham City through his manipulation of Simon Saint and Peacekeeper-01! But there are other forces at work with the emergence of an Anti-Oracle spreading fake news across all channels and inciting terror and violence on the streets of Gotham!

Backup: Clownhunter has turned down help from Batman, Leslie Thompkins, the Red Hood, and everyone else who has offered it to him, thinking that he can handle being a vigilante on the streets of Gotham City by himself. But when he takes a shot at fighting the Scarecrow one-on-one, he'll learn very quickly how much in this city he's not ready for yet.

NEW HERO – PEACEKEEPER X! 40 pages, $4.99 (card stock variant, $5.99), available on Sept. 7.