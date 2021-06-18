Another New Batman Character Debuts In Batman #112 – Peacekeeper X

Peacekeeper X? James Tynion IV's run in Batman with Jorge Jimenez and others has been notable for the new comic book characters he has been introducing to the streets of Gotham. Punchline, Ghost-Maker, Clownhunter, Vengeance, Miracle Molly and many more. And in September, Tynion and Jorge Jimenez are adding another – Peacekeeper X. The Peacekeepers in Future State were cybernetically enhanced individuals used to run fascist policing systems across Gotham, yeah having their own patch. Recent issues of Batman have seen the first, Sean Mahoney, Peacekeeper -01, commissioned by Saint Industries with more to come. But who is Peacekeeper X? Red X in yet another mask?

BATMAN #112

Story by JAMES TYNION IV Art by JORGE JIMENEZ

Backup story by BRANDON THOMAS Backup pencils and inks by MAX DUNBAR

Cover by JORGE JIMENEZ Variant cover by JORGE MOLINA

1:25 Variant cover by LUCIO PARRILLO 1:50 Variant cover by KAEL NGU

A story over a year in the making and set into motion with Infinite Frontier #0, Fear State begins! Batman played into the hands of the Scarecrow, who has unleashed a coordinated attack on Gotham City through his manipulation of Simon Saint and Peacekeeper-01! But there are other forces at work with the emergence of an Anti-Oracle spreading fake news across all channels and inciting terror and violence on the streets of Gotham!

Backup: Clownhunter has turned down help from Batman, Leslie Thompkins, the Red Hood, and everyone else who has offered it to him, thinking that he can handle being a vigilante on the streets of Gotham City by himself. But when he takes a shot at fighting the Scarecrow one-on-one, he'll learn very quickly how much in this city he's not ready for yet.

NEW HERO – PEACEKEEPER X! 40 pages, $4.99 (card stock variant, $5.99), available on Sept. 7.

BATMAN #113

Story by JAMES TYNION IV Art by JORGE JIMENEZ

Backup story by BRANDON THOMAS Backup pencils by MAX DUNBAR

Cover and variant by JORGE JIMENEZ Variant cover by BEN OLIVER.

Ghost-Maker reveals a dark revelation about his past connection to Jonathan Crane while Batman puts together the pieces of Scarecrow's master plan. Using the Unsanity Collective's technology, the villain plans to detonate a "Fear Bomb" in Gotham City!

Backup: Clownhunter has been dosed by the Scarecrow with a deadly fear toxin and is now traveling through his greatest nightmare of Gotham City. Will the Clownhunter center himself and strike back at Scarecrow? Or will he succumb to all his worst fears?!

40 pages, $4.99, (card stock variant, $5.99), available on Sept. 21.