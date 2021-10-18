YouTube Slime Queen, Karina Garcia, Creates Graphic Novel, Slime Shop

Slime Shop, is a new a middle-grade graphic novel by YouTube slime queen Karina Garcia, writer Kevin Panetta and artist Niki Smith. Slime Shop tells the story of Bailey, her sister Sophia, and their friend Jayden run a slime shop out of Bailey's bedroom. But what Bailey doesn't know is that when she's not around, the slimes come to joyful life. When a crusty old slime named Boris insists that she's sending them to their doom, three slimes set out on a quest to prove that she's only trying to make other kids—and their slimes—happy.

Karina Garcia is a 27-year-old American YouTube vlogger with over 9 million YouTube followers. over a million on Instagram and half a million on TikTok. Living in Los Angeles who started making YouTube videos in 2015 including slime videos, and in 2019 she married fellow slime vlogger Raul Aguilar, and they recently had their first child.

Kevin Panetta is the co-creator of the comic book series Zodiac Starforce with Paulina Ganucheau, and his graphic novel Bloom, drawn by Savannah Ganucheau. He has also written for Steven Universe, Regular Show and Bravest Warriors. Niki Smith has created comics for DC Comics and The Nib, while her debut graphic novel, Crossplay from Iron Circus was a Lambda Literary Award nominee. Last year saw the publication of her graphic novel The Deep & Dark Blue from Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, and this year her middle-grade graphic novel The Golden Hour.

Erika Turner at Versify will publish Slime Shop in the summer of 2023 and Weslie Turner will edit. Karina Carcia's agents Brandi Bowles at UTA and Adam Krasner at Two West Entertainment, and Kevin Panetta and Niki Smith's agent Charlie Olsen at InkWell Management negotiated the deal.