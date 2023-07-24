Posted in: Comics | Tagged: october 2023, Solicits, Tamon's B-Side, viz media, Yuki Shiwasu

Yuki Shiwasu's Tamon's B-Side in Viz Media October 2023 Solicits

Yuki Shiwasu has a new manga series launching in English from Viz Media in their October 2023 solicits and solicitations. Tamon's B-Side.

Yuki Shiwasu has a new manga series launching in English from Viz Media in their October 2023 solicits and solicitations. Tamon's B-Side. Originally published in 2021, it follows Shiwasu's Takane & Hana, which ran from 2014 to 2020. Here are all of Viz Media and their Sublime imprint for the month.

TAMONS B-SIDE GN VOL 01

VIZ LLC

AUG232378

(W) Yuki Shiwasu (A) Yuki Shiwasu

Tamon is an insecure mess in real life, and what's worse, he's threatening to quit! Utage refuses to let anyone stand in Tamon's way-least of all himself. What's a fangirl to do but roll up her sleeves and support her favorite singer with everything she's got?

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 9.99

BETWIXT HORROR ANTHOLOGY HC

VIZ LLC

AUG232377

(W) Various (A) VARIOUS

Manga creators from Japan and the US present an international showcase of horror. Collected for the first time in Betwixt: A Horror Manga Anthology, six short stories reveal the universal fear of the space between the known and unknown. Will anyone cross that border?

Featuring stories from a range of award-winning and popular creators, as well as a foreword and exclusive cover art by global phenomenon, Junji Ito.

Ryo Hanada (creator of Devil's Line), Aki Shimizu (creator of the Suikoden III manga), and Shima Shinya (creator of Lost Lad London and cowriter of Star Wars: The High Republic, The Edge of Balance) each tell uniquely Japanese tales of ghosts and creatures who exist alongside us. American creative duo, Becky Cloonan and Michael Conrad (cowriters of Wonder Woman and Batgirls) along with duo Leslie Hung (cocreator of Snotgirl) and Sloane Leong (creator of A Map to the Sun) and up and coming creator Hua Hua Zhu round out the anthology with tales that would make anyone paranoid about who they may encounter.

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 25

MY LOVE MIX UP GN VOL 09 (OF 9)

VIZ LLC

AUG232379

(W) Wataru Hinekure (A) Aruko

Aoki and Ida are hard at work studying so they can go to the same college. They pray for their exams to go well at their first shrine visit of the year, but will their bond hold strong when it's tested?! Meanwhile, Akkun and Hashimoto have taken different paths, but they still cheer each other on. Graduation is right around the corner!

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 9.99

KOMI CANT COMMUNICATE GN VOL 27

VIZ LLC

AUG232380

(W) Tomohito Oda (A) Tomohito Oda

Komi's cell phone meets its watery doom at the bottom of the bathtub, but disaster is averted when her dad helps her get a fancy new smartphone. Now she has all kinds of apps to help her connect with her friends and even make new ones! Only one problem… How does she use them?!

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 11.99

MIMIS TALES OF TERROR HC

VIZ LLC

AUG232381

(W) Hirokatsu Kihara, Ichiro Nakayama (A) Junji Ito

University student Mimi and her boyfriend Naoto encounter one chilling mystery after another. There's the enigmatic neighbor woman dressed in black from head to toe-but if she's so odd, why does it seems like there are many others like her? Then, whose eyes track Mimi's movements from the cemetery next door? And why does a bizarre red circle drawn on a basement wall change with each passing day?

Nine scary stories that really happened, drawn from the famed collection of urban legends Shin Mimibukuro (New Earmuffs), and adapted into manga by horror genius Junji Ito!

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 24

CHAINSAW MAN GN VOL 12

VIZ LLC

AUG232382

(W) Tatsuki Fujimoto (A) Tatsuki Fujimoto

Meet awkward high school student Asa Mitaka. She may have trouble getting along with her fellow students and the class pet devil chicken, but Asa has something special going for her. And it may lead her right to Chainsaw Man!

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 11.99

HUNTER X HUNTER GN VOL 37

VIZ LLC

AUG232383

(W) Yoshihiro Togashi (A) Yoshihiro Togashi

As Kurapika fights to protect Prince Woble in the Kakin war of succession, trouble is brewing on the lower tiers of the Whale Ship. Those tiers are ruled by the Mafia, and the crime families have their own agendas in the war. Meanwhile, the new Nen users are primed to use their powers for destruction-especially the fearsomely gifted Prince Tserriednich!

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 9.99

AKANE BANASHI GN VOL 02

VIZ LLC

AUG232384

(W) Yuki Suenaga (A) Takamasa Moue

Akane accompanies her senior apprentice Kyoji to a retirement home where she's going to act as his zenza opening act before he performs. Her assignment is to offer rakugo that pleases the audience in front of her. How will Akane meet that goal? Later, she learns about a rakugo competition for students, with the presiding judge being none other than Issho Arakawa-the man who banished her father from the Arakawa school. Desperate to take part in the competition, her rakugo master Shiguma grants her permission under one unique, tongue-twisting condition…"Jugemu."

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 9.99

KAIJU NO 8 GN VOL 08

VIZ LLC

AUG232385

(W) Naoyo Matsumoto (A) Naoyo Matsumoto

Reno's chance to show off the fruits of his Numbers Weapon training arrives when he's ordered to take part in a live kaiju-combat field test. Meanwhile, Iharu, feeling left behind after witnessing Reno's explosive progress, shifts his focus to improving his own skills-that is, until an abnormality strikes Reno during their neutralization mission and forces Iharu into action!

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 11.99

MORIARTY THE PATRIOT GN VOL 13

VIZ LLC

AUG232386

(W) Ryosuke Takeuchi (A) Hikaru Miyoshi

Sherlock's murder of Milverton reveals to the entire British Empire the shocking truth that William James Moriarty is the Lord of Crime! With both nobles and commoners cursing his name, William sets his ultimate plan in motion and starts purging influential figures. Realizing that he means to shoulder all the blame himself, William's allies have an important decision to make when they discover that Fred is taking matters into his own hands…by contacting Sherlock Holmes to help save William.

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 9.99

DANDADAN GN VOL 05

VIZ LLC

AUG232387

(W) Yukinobu Tatsu (A) Yukinobu Tatsu

Okarun and the gang are off to a hot springs town to investigate the mystery of Jiji's family. But when they get there, a strange family in cahoots with the police starts causing trouble for them, and before Okarun and the others can get to the bottom of the mystery, Momo ends up as an offering to the local god!

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 9.99

UNDEAD UNLUCK GN VOL 13

VIZ LLC

AUG232388

(W) Yoshifumi Tozuka (A) Yoshifumi Tozuka

The envoys of God-Seal and the Negator of ruin, aptly named Ruin-are both making things difficult for Andy. Rip crashes the party, but his objective was to steal the right to board Ark all along! Meanwhile, a betrayal rocks the Union, bringing the headquarters to the brink of destruction!

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 9.99

PROMISED NEVERLAND COMP BOX SET

VIZ LLC

AUG232389

(W) Kaiu Shirai (A) Posuka Demizu

The complete Promised Neverland saga in one stunning box set! In addition to all 20 volumes of the suspense hit, the box set contains an exclusive booklet and a double-sided full-color poster.

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 179.99

SPY X FAMILY OFFICIAL GUIDE EYES ONLY GN

VIZ LLC

AUG232390

(W) Tatsuya Endo

The intimate secrets of the Forger family are revealed in this ultimate behind-the-scenes guide! Packed with character details, never-before-seen illustrations, in-depth interviews with creator Tatsuya Endo, and much more, this is a must-have for fans and collectors alike.

Includes behind-the-scenes details covering the first nine volumes of the hit manga, as well as tribute illustrations from 16 artists, including Hajime Isayama (Attack on Titan), Yuji Kaku (Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku), and Kazue Kato (Blue Exorcist)!

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 16.99

MY HERO ACADEMIA OFFICIAL EASY ILLUSTRATION GUIDE TP

VIZ LLC

AUG232391

(W) Kouhei Horikoshi (A) Mika Fujisawa

Take your art PLUS ULTRA!! with My Hero Academia: The Official Easy Illustration Guide. Mika Fujisawa is here to teach you the quickest and most fun way to draw your favorite heroes, whether you've never picked up a pencil or you're already a manga master!

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 14.99

SPY X FAMILY GN VOL 10

VIZ LLC

AUG232392

(W) Tatsuya Endo (A) Tatsuya Endo

As a child, [REDACTED] lived a peaceful life with his parents, playing war games with his friends and having minor quarrels with his father. It never occurred to young [REDACTED] that the life he'd taken for granted might one day end…

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 11.99

MY HERO ACADEMIA VIGILANTES GN VOL 15 (OF 15)

VIZ LLC

AUG232393

(W) Hideyuki Furuhashi (A) Betten Court

All his life, Koichi dreamed of being a hero. When he realized that wasn't going to happen, he moved on. But now, fighting against the terrifying Number 6, his dream is all he's got to hold on to. If Koichi can finally tap into the real source of his power, he may finally become the hero he always wanted to be. The final showdown of vigilante justice versus evil ends here!

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 9.99

FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST 20TH ANNV BOOK HC

VIZ LLC

AUG232394

(W) Hiromu Arakawa (A) Hiromu Arakawa

This memorial hardcover collection celebrates the legacy of one of the most beloved manga series of all time. Contains a complete collection of all the short manga from the series' run, from game tie-ins to never-before-seen tales in rare Japanese guides, plus a bonus new prose story. Also includes extensive commemorative messages from novel, film, video game, and anime staff, including the full voice cast of the Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood anime. And of course, don't miss the thoughtful and goofy commentary on the reach and impact of Fullmetal Alchemist from artist Hiromu Arakawa!

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 25

ASADORA GN VOL 07

VIZ LLC

AUG232395

(W) Naoki Urasawa (A) Naoki Urasawa

The mysterious creature appears in Tokyo Bay and takes a chunk out of a self-defense forces vessel. Asa is called into action, but she has trouble reaching the airfield due to the Olympic crowds. Meanwhile, Shota arrives at the same beach as the creature. Asa and Kasuga finally get up in the air and do a fly by, but the creature damages their plane, causing them to lose altitude. Will Asa be able to regain control?

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 14.99

GOLDEN KAMUY GN VOL 30

VIZ LLC

AUG232396

(W) Satoru Noda (A) Satoru Noda

Lieutenant Tsurumi's men begin their all-out assault on the Goryokaku Fortress under the cover of naval bombardment. Hijikata still has some tricks up his sleeve and an old cannon provides needed support. But now, getting Asirpa and the deed for the Ainu land out of the fortress and to safety is the goal. In this battle, scores will be settled, and old enemies will come face-to-face. Although often at odds, Hijikata and Sugimoto will find themselves fighting together, each with their own understanding of the meaning of bushido…

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 12.99

BOYS ABYSS GN VOL 03

VIZ LLC

AUG232397

(W) Ryo Minenami (A) Ryo Minenami

Author Esemori reveals a terrible secret from his youth. Reiji gets closer to Nagi while his best friend Chako longs to get closer to him, but it's not Reiji who ends up trying to seduce her. Meanwhile, Reiji's teacher Shiba tries to bribe him to continue their illicit relationship.

For mature audiences.

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 12.99

RECORD OF RAGNAROK GN VOL 08

VIZ LLC

AUG232398

(W) Shinya Umemura (A) Azychika

Humanity's greatest heroes battle the gods for the survival of the human race!

Once every millennium, the gods assemble to decide if humanity is worthy of its continued existence or if it should be destroyed! When the verdict is destruction, the final battle between the gods and mortal heroes will decide the survival or extinction of the human race-a battle known as Ragnarok!

Round four of Ragnarok has ended in a shocking win for humanity, with Jack the Ripper standing victorious over the fallen Heracles. With the score now tied, the gods are absolutely determined not to let humanity get ahead. Raring to go since the start, Shiva, the Destroyer, finally gets his chance to enter the Valhalla arena. With an opportunity to take the lead, Brunhilde calls upon the unbridled strength of the greatest (and horniest) sumo wrestler in history, Raiden Tameemon!

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 12.99

MISSION YOZAKURA FAMILY GN VOL 07

VIZ LLC

AUG232399

(W) Hitsuji Gondaira (A) Hitsuji Gondaira

Searching for Mutsumi's father Momo Yozakura, Taiyo infiltrates an S.L. steamer connected to Tanpopo. For all his work, he finds no clues. The disappointing failure of a mission changes into an enchanting encounter when he meets a beautiful young woman on the train. But she is no ordinary girl-she is the White Snake, and a member of the Hazakura battalion!

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 9.99

FRIEREN BEYOND JOURNEYS END GN VOL 09

VIZ LLC

AUG232400

(W) Kenehito Yamada (A) Tsukasa Abe

As Frieren, Fern, and Stark continue their journey in the Northern Plateau, they face many obstacles both natural and supernatural, including the Great Tor Canyon. But once across the canyon, they receive a plea for help that will take them into a legendary city of gold and a confrontation with their past selves!

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 9.99

RAINBOW DAYS GN VOL 06

VIZ LLC

AUG232401

(W) Minami Mizuno (A) Minami Mizuno

The overnight trip to the amusement park has brought Tomoya and Mari closer together. Tomoya is hoping to take the next step with Mari as the school sports tournament heats up, but when she catches him in a compromising situation, things start to go sideways. Meanwhile, Natsuki prepares for a Christmas Eve date with Anna…!

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 9.99

KINGS BEAST GN VOL 11

VIZ LLC

AUG232402

(W) Rei Toma (A) Rei Toma

Now that Rangetsu has her brother safely back, she can finally relax after years of revenge-fueled vigilance. But her peaceful days are anything but restful. Without the fiery urge for vengeance to distract her, the terrible disparity between the treatment of Ajin and humans has become even more painfully clear. Can she really be content to stay quietly at Prince Tenyou's side when the world sees her as less than a person?

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 9.99

TWIN STAR EXORCISTS ONMYOJI GN VOL 29

VIZ LLC

AUG232403

(W) Yoshiaki Sukeno (A) Yoshiaki Sukeno

With one Twin Star out of commission and the other a grave danger to humanity, who can prevent Basara Sakanashi from crossing the sea to invade the mainland? And what is Subaru's secret plan…?

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 9.99

CASE CLOSED GN VOL 88

VIZ LLC

AUG232404

(W) Gosho Aoyama (A) Gosho Aoyama

Officer Yumi tracks a murder suspect to a ramen restaurant. Can Conan identify the killer by condiment choice alone? Then Conan and Harley Hartwell investigate a death on the set of a zombie movie, only to be attacked by the walking dead! And Serena starts a band, but her music career skips a beat when a drummer is murdered-and Sera remembers a fateful encounter with a guitarist who may have been one of the Men in Black!

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 9.99

LOVES IN SIGHT GN VOL 04

VIZ LLC

AUG232405

(W) Uoyama (A) Uoyama

After an embarrassing conversation about kisses, Yukiko realizes the next major challenge that she and Morio face-when they'll share their first kiss! With Christmas around the corner and loads of disruptions in the way, will they ever experience that magical moment?

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 9.99

ROSEN BLOOD GN VOL 05 (OF 5)

VIZ LLC

AUG232406

(W) Kachiru Ishizue (A) Kachiru Ishizue

Claude and Friedrich take desperate measures to vie for Stella's affection, when she only has eyes for Levi. This frantic battle for her heart leads to further bloodshed and the need for Stella to make a big decision. Can her love for Levi last in the face of unrelenting obstacles?

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 9.99

BLACK OR WHITE GN VOL 07 (MR)

SUBLIME

AUG232363

(W) Sachimo (A) Sachimo

After asking veteran actor Tatara for advice on kissing scenes, Shin is faced with a major dilemma-how does he tell his boyfriend Shige that Tatara ended up kissing him for real? Surprisingly, Shin receives the news well…a little too well, in fact. Can Shin contain his notorious jealousy, or will his next scene with rival Tatara have sparks flying in a whole new way?!

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 12.99

GIVEN GN VOL 08

SUBLIME

AUG232364

(W) Natsuki Kizu (A) Natsuki Kizu

Hiragi's band is ready to make its big debut with the help of Ritsuka. And Mafuyu, who's been wishy-washy about becoming the singer for Given, is now equally as indecisive about his own singing. Ritsuka invites Mafuyu to the debut concert, but he doesn't accept the invitation, leaving Ritsuka even more confused by his boyfriend's recent behavior.

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 12.99

