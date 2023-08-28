Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Viz Media | Tagged: manga, november 2023, Solicits, viz media

Yuu Minaduki's Love Nest 2nd Generation in Viz November 2023 Soliicts

Yuu Minaduki's Love Nest 2nd Generation Volume 1 launches Viz Media and their Sublime imprint's November 2023 solicits for the month.

LOVE NEST 2ND GN VOL 01 (MR)

SUBLIME

SEP232065

(W) Yuu Minaduki (A) Yuu Minaduki

Masato and Asahi went from odd-couple roommates to live-in lovers and are now enjoying their honeymoon phase to its fullest. But Masato can't help but feel frustrated that he's unable to share with his family and friends that Asahi is his special someone. And Asahi isn't helping matters by acting so suspiciously! Just where is he sneaking off to?!

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 12.99

MEGUMI & TSUGUMI GN VOL 04 (MR)

SUBLIME

SEP232066

(W) Mitsuru Si (A) Mitsuru Si

Alpha Megumi and omega Tsugumi are now a true-blue couple looking to take the next step in their relationship, but Megumi's dad is still not on board with his son dating an omega. To make matters worse, there's another alpha, who has been masquerading as a beta, sniffing around Tsugumi, trying to make him his mate! Megumi thinks he's come up with a plan to solve all these problems, but before he can bring it to fruition, he and Tsugumi get in a fight!

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 12.99

TEKKONKINKREET BLACK & WHITE 30TH ANNV ED HC

VIZ LLC

SEP232078

(W) Taiyo Matsumoto (A / CA) Taiyo Matsumoto

In the somewhere-sprawl of Treasure Town, two young boys, Black and White, rule the streets. Like avatars of the city itself, they are its will and its voice, full of love and compassion, as well as danger and violence. As they leap from rooftop to rooftop, from lamppost to lamppost, nothing escapes their notice. But the city is changing beneath their feet as a yakuza-backed corporate development moves in. When the gangsters make a play to remove Black and White, the boys push back. The police have an interest in Black and White as well, trying to make sure things don't get out of hand-but things will. A battle begins between corruption and innocence, a struggle for the soul of the city itself, that will change Black and White and the city around them forever.

In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: 39.99

SAKURA SAKU GN VOL 01

VIZ LLC

SEP232079

(W) Io Sakisaka (A / CA) Io Sakisaka

Saku Fujigaya would like to thank the boy who helped her, but all she has is a note signed "Ryosuke Sakura." She discovers that a boy at her high school, Haruki Sakura, has an older brother named Ryosuke. She asks Haruki to deliver her thank-you letter to Ryosuke, but why does he refuse?

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 9.99

MY SPECIAL ONE GN VOL 04

VIZ LLC

SEP232080

(W) Momoko Koda (A / CA) Momoko Koda

Dating Japan's top idol means Sahoko doesn't get to spend much time with Kouta. Resigned to the fact that she won't see him for a while, Sahoko goes on her school trip to Kyoto, only to find herself on a surprise date with her boyfriend!

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 9.99

LIKE A BUTTERFLY GN VOL 03

VIZ LLC

SEP232081

(W) Suu Morishita (A) Suu Morishita, Suu Morishita

Suiren finally felt closer to Kawasumi the night of the fireworks festival, but now that school has started again, the distance between them seems larger than ever. Kawasumi finds himself confused by strange new feelings and buries himself in preparing for an upcoming karate competition. Suiren hopes they can be more than friends once the competition is over, but with so much still unspoken between them, is it possible they might be drifting apart for good?

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 9.99

WOLF GIRL BLACK PRINCE GN VOL 04

VIZ LLC

SEP232082

When Kyoya learns Erika gifted Kusakabe the same sweet she made for him, he loses it-and the pair's days as a pretend couple are over! Complicating matters, Kusakabe asks Erika out for White Day. But is Erika truly ready to drop Kyoya for good?

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 9.99

QUEENS QUALITY GN VOL 18

VIZ LLC

SEP232083

(W) Kyousuke Motomi (A / CA) Kyousuke Motomi

After sacrificing himself fully to his snake, Kyutaro narrowly avoids vanishing altogether. Now he's taken on all the powers of his snake and knows the true location of the Casket! But will the Genbu Sweepers venture to open that door when Fumi's life could be at stake?

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 9.99

TAKOPIS ORIGINAL SIN GN (MR)

VIZ LLC

SEP232084

(W) Taizan5 (A / CA) Taizan5

Deceptively cute alien Takopi lands on Earth. Now, what is Takopi's mission? To be taken to our leader? No, it's to spread happiness throughout the universe!

The first person he meets is depressed fourth grader Shizuka. (Or is it…?) Takopi resolves to do whatever it takes to make Shizuka smile again. But his misguided attempts to cheer her up with his advanced alien technology and ability to turn back time only result in death and mayhem.

What is the truth Takopi can't remember? And what must the alien octopus with a heart of gold sacrifice to truly help Shizuka and her friends…?

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 19.99

BLACK CLOVER GN VOL 33

VIZ LLC

SEP232085

(W) Yuki Tabata (A / CA) Yuki Tabata

In the battle for humanity, Yami, Nacht, and Yuno give it their all against the king of devils, but it may not be enough. It'll be up to Asta and Leibe to surpass their limits together and finally avenge their mother!

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 9.99

ONE PIECE GN VOL 104

VIZ LLC

SEP232086

(W) Eiichiro Oda (A / CA) Eiichiro Oda

As the battle between Luffy and Kaido enters the final round, everyone in Wano puts their lives on the line to protect their home. But even if Luffy can actually secure victory, will there be anything left for a new shogun to rule?

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 11.99

BLUE EXORCIST GN VOL2 28

VIZ LLC

SEP232087

(W) Kazue Kato (A / CA) Kazue Kato

When Shiemi confronts her old nemesis Amaimon, the demon king of earth doesn't understand just how powerful Shiemi has become. But for Shiemi to achieve her destiny, she also needs to realize her own strength! Back in Assiah, Satan and his minions square off against Mephisto and the Knights of the True Cross to determine the fate of the world. After receiving some enchanted power-ups, the Exwires prepare to enact their battle plan. Rin himself is part of the vanguard that aims to engage the enemy head-on. The time has come for Rin to fulfill his promise to defeat Satan, the King of Demons!

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 9.99

BLUE BOX GN VOL 07

VIZ LLC

SEP232088

(W) Kouji Miura (A / CA) Kouji Miura

Taiki participates in a practice match against Sajikawa High School and faces off against Yusa, the rising star who dashed his hopes of attending nationals. To put the past behind him, Taiki must power through and battle his badminton demons head-on!

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 9.99

ELUSIVE SAMURAI GN VOL 09

VIZ LLC

SEP232089

(W) Yusei Matsui (A / CA) Yusei Matsui

At last, Tokiyuki has revealed himself to Yorishige's allies and supporters as the Hojo heir. The time has come for Suwa province to march against Ashikaga Takauji and the Mikado. Alongside Yorishige, Tokiyuki now rides at the head of the army in a move to retake Kamakura and restore the shogunate. But there is still much hard fighting ahead, and the next obstacle is the Kanto Hisashiban, a group of dazzling-and unusual-young warriors who serve Takauji!

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 9.99

D GRAY MAN GN VOL 28

VIZ LLC

SEP232090

(W) Katsura Hoshino (A / CA) Katsura Hoshino

D.Gray-man is the story of Allen Walker, who roams a fictional 19th-century Earth in search of Innocence, a mysterious substance used to fight demons known as akuma.

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 9.99

JOJOS BIZARRE ADV PART 6 STONE OCEAN HC VOL 01

VIZ LLC

SEP232091

(W) Hirohiko Araki (A / CA) Hirohiko Araki

Stone Ocean is here! The highly acclaimed sixth arc of Hirohiko Araki's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure shifts the action from Italy to America, as Jolyne Cujoh-daughter of Jotaro Kujo-is sentenced to 15 years in prison for a murder she didn't commit! In a bizarre turn of events, the prison is filled with Stand users. Some become her allies, but many are sent to kill Jolyne and her friends in a scheme to resurrect the scourge of the Joestar family-DIO! It's a battle for survival in a prison where death lurks around every corner while Jolyne fights to save her father's life in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 6-Stone Ocean!

In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: 25

MY HERO ACADEMIA TEAM-UP MISSIONS GN VOL 04

VIZ LLC

SEP232092

(W) Yoko Akiyama (A / CA) Yoko Akiyama

Are these hero hopefuls ready for a scare? Between a battle of spooks, an intense ski competition, and a ridiculous game of dodgeball, the U.A. students will have their mettle tested! Later, Eri recruits a bunch of friends to throw an apple party, while Yaoyorozu, Kaminari, and Hatsume get this series back on track with a proper team-up mission!

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 9.99

JUJUTSU KAISEN GN VOL 21

VIZ LLC

SEP232093

(W) Gege Akutami (A / CA) Gege Akutami

Hakari and Panda head for Tokyo No. 2 Colony in search of Kashimo. When they enter, they get separated, and Hakari faces Charles, a culling game player and wannabe manga creator! Meanwhile, Panda encounters Kashimo and finds himself overwhelmed by their difference in strength!

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 11.99

CHOUJIN X GN VOL 04

VIZ LLC

SEP232094

(W) Sui Ishida (A / CA) Sui Ishida

Azuma has always felt driven to help others, and his need to become a choujin was an extension of that desire. But when he finally turned, it wasn't the victory he dreamed of. Now, rather than fighting side by side with Tokio, he's trying to kill him! Forget repairing their friendship-can Tokio escape their reunion with his life?

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 14.99

MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM THUNDERBOLT GN VOL 20

VIZ LLC

SEP232095

(W) Yasuo Ohtagaki (A / CA) Yasuo Ohtagaki

Operation Maitreya begins! Sojo Levan Fu has at last assembled his forces-an army of Psycho Zakus led by Daryl Lorenz-for the battle to seize the Solar Ray weapon. In a twist of irony, Io Fleming and his comrades in the Earth Federation fleet now head for Side 3-the Republic of Zeon-to defend it from the Nanyang Alliance. With everyone equipped with the very latest in mobile suit technology, and using powerful and shocking Newtype abilities, the looming conflict promises to be costly for both sides…

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 14.99

DARK GATHERING GN VOL 04

VIZ LLC

SEP232096

(W) Kenichi Kondo (A / CA) Kenichi Kondo

The encounter with Ai's ghastly groom may have devastated Yayoi's defenses, but it also triggered the birth of a terrifyingly powerful new spirit. With this "graduate" in hand, Yayoi unveils her plan to capture the god. The only question is whether Keitaro can handle a whirlwind tour of Japan's deadliest haunted sites.

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 9.99

HEART GEAR GN VOL 02

VIZ LLC

SEP232097

(W) Tsuyoshi Takaki (A / CA) Tsuyoshi Takaki

Following the advice of new friends, Roue and Chrome set off to find Heaven Land, a gear utopia, in order to revive Uncle Zett. But when a threatening gear blocks their path, Chrome unknowingly takes on a vicious combat form that frightens Roue. What other secrets might Chrome have that he doesn't even know himself? And when their next lead on Heaven Land brings them to Valhalla, a coliseum of warriors, what horrors will Chrome unleash when he's forced to fight once more?

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 12.99

ZOM 100 BUCKETLIST OF DEAD GN VOL 12

VIZ LLC

SEP232098

(W) Haro Aso (A / CA) Kotaro Takata

Before Akira can clear the air with Shizuka after she discovers him in a compromising position with another girl, the two of them are swept away and washed up on a deserted island. Akira is excited for the chance to knock another item off the bucket list, but Shizuka is anything but. Could this rough patch lead to a heartfelt discovery?

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 12.99

SERAPH OF END VAMPIRE REIGN GN VOL 28

VIZ LLC

SEP232099

(W) Takaya Kagami (A / CA) Yamato Yamamoto

Yuichiro is forced to make a terrible decision-his family's lives, or Mika's. Mika tries to convince him to choose his family, forcing the two into a heart-wrenching argument. What will Yuichiro ultimately decide? Meanwhile, Urd and R gr have captured Sika Madu, the First Progenitor, and demand to know the truth behind his plan and why he abandoned them. Betrayal, loss, and revelations span all sides of this war for the fate of humans, vampires, demons…and the world itself.

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 9.99

DISNEY TWISTED WONDERLAND MANGA GN VOL 02

VIZ LLC

SEP232100

(W) Yana Toboso (A / CA) Sumire Kowono

Yu is formally enrolled in Night Raven College. He's even a prefect…of Ramshackle Dorm. But that doesn't mean things are getting any easier for him. When his classmate Ace shows up on his doorstep after getting in trouble, Yu faces his biggest challenge yet!

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 12.99

FLY ME TO THE MOON GN VOL 20

VIZ LLC

SEP232101

(W) Kenjiro Hata (A / CA) Kenjiro Hata

While Nasa and Tsukasa enjoy the romantic old-school amenities at their mountain getaway, the mysteries surrounding the couple deepen. Who is eccentric masked genius Kaguya, who recognized Tsukasa when they first met in a bamboo grove? Is it time for Kaguya's secrets to be revealed at last? Or will everyone get distracted just trying to convince her to stop wandering around naked?

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 9.99

MAO GN VOL 14

VIZ LLC

SEP232102

(W) Rumiko Takahashi (A / CA) Rumiko Takahashi

Nanoka makes progress controlling her sword, Akanemaru, but when Mao's life is on the line, will it be enough? Then, our friends come between a jealous pair of sisters. Don't they know it's dangerous to interfere with a domestic dispute? Plus, an ambiguous hug and then an unofficial date…at the public baths?!

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 9.99

RADIANT GN VOL 17

VIZ LLC

SEP232103

(W) Tony Valente (A / CA) Tony Valente

Ocoho, with the support of Lupa and Diabal, finds a way to infiltrate the Domitors to rescue Mélie. What she doesn't know is that Mélie is no longer a prisoner. Meanwhile, Seth manages to escape from the prison tower, but runs across Grimm and Dragunov in the process.

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 9.99

HELCK GN VOL 06

VIZ LLC

SEP232104

(W) Nanaki Nanao (A / CA) Nanaki Nanao

Once Helck finishes the unbelievable tale of his loss and betrayal, he pleads for Vermilio to accept his one request. To return his trust, Vermilio reveals her true identity-a secret that she had believed would keep the Empire safe. Meanwhile, the new Demon Lord's castle is under siege by a group of awakened human soldiers!

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 9.99

SLEEPY PRINCESS IN DEMON CASTLE GN VOL 22

VIZ LLC

SEP232105

(W) Kagiji Kumanomata (A / CA) Kagiji Kumanomata

The Monster Bird Egg Association's efforts to poach Cursed Musician prove short-lived as Odile's true motivations are revealed. Meanwhile, Silmoth brings some much-needed experience and dignity back to the Ten Guardians-right up until the princess enters the scene. Then, the residents of the Demon Castle discover the power of partying and Twilight is forced to decide whether a personal invitation to the Wild Avian Hotel is a deadly trap or a fun-filled opportunity. There's also puppies powering up, popularity polls, and pugnacious plants!

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 9.99

KUBO WONT LET ME BE INVISIBLE GN VOL 10

VIZ LLC

SEP232106

(W) Nene Yukimori (A / CA) Nene Yukimori

Summer is over, and a new semester has begun. Soon it's time for the event of the season-the school festival! Thanks to Kubo, Shiraishi is thrust into the center of their class project, a haunted house. While Kubo is happy to see Shiraishi join in the fun, conflicting feelings arise around his newfound popularity.

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 9.99

