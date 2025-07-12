Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: zatanna

Zatanna #6 Preview: Time's Up for Zatanna's Truth Spell

Zatanna #6 brings magic and mayhem as our favorite backwards-talking sorceress faces her final performance at the Crimson Palace Nightclub this Wednesday.

Zatanna #6 hits comic shops on July 16th, concluding the magical miniseries with a spellbinding finale at the Crimson Palace Nightclub

Our backwards-talking sorceress faces off against Lady White and a secret ally seeking revenge on Zatanna's family

Jamal Campbell writes and illustrates this issue, with variant covers by Frank Cho and Homare available

EHT DNE?! Zatanna returns to the Crimson Palace Nightclub for a final performance to save Adam and Blue Devil from themselves. But first, she'll have to go up against not only the Lady White but her secret ally–one who's been seeking revenge against Zatanna and her family since the very beginning. Could Zatanna's magic be the key to discovering past truths before her time runs out in the present? Don't miss this spellbinding conclusion!

ZATANNA #6

DC Comics

0525DC171

0525DC172 – Zatanna #6 Frank Cho Cover – $4.99

0525DC173 – Zatanna #6 Homare Cover – $4.99

(W/A/CA) Jamal Campbell

In Shops: 7/16/2025

SRP: $3.99

