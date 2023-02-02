Zero Akabane's Trans Manga Magical Girl in Yen Press May 2023 Solicits Magical Girl by Zero Akabane is about a male office worker, trapped in a dead-end world, who finds they can transform into a female form.

Yen Press! As we all know from YouTube commentators, modern American comic books are failing in terms of sales (even though they inexplicable seem to be increasing) because the publishers and creators are just telling a series of woke political lectures, and this is why manga is also increasing sales in America because they don't have any of that woke nonsense. Anyway, here are the solicits for Yen Press and Yen On, who translate Japanese manga and light novels into English, for January 2023, where you won't see any kind of that woke malarky, I am sure.

Which is why in Yen Press' May 2023 solicits and solicitations, we see Magical Girl Vol 1, a new manga by Zero Akabane about a male office worker, trapped in a dead end world, who finds they can transform into a magical female form. Here are all of Yen Press' May 2023 solicits and solicitations.

MAGICAL GIRL INCIDENT GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

FEB232025

(W) Zero Akabane (A) Zero Akabane

As a little boy, Sakura Hiromi once dreamed he could be a hero. Now…he's simply your everyday office worker, toiling away for the sake of his company. Though he longs for his childhood dream, it seems so far out of reach-until he decides to step up and save a child one fateful day. Suddenly, fantasies become reality as Hiromi finds himself transformed into…a magical girl?!

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 15

TOILET-BOUND HANAKO-KUN FIRST STALL GN BOX SET

YEN PRESS

FEB232010

(W) Aidalro (A) Aidalro

A beautiful collection of the first ten volumes of Toilet-bound Hanako-kun, featuring everything from the very beginnings of the series to the big twist of the fan-favorite "Picture Perfect" arc. If you just can't hold it in anymore-"it" being your excitement-getting your hands on this box set is the only way you can find sweet relief!

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 100

PUELLA MAGI SUZUNE MAGICA COMP OMNIBUS ED GN (MR)

YEN PRESS

FEB232011

(W) Magica Quartet (A) Gan

Read this defiant story set in the world of Madoka Magica in one complete omnibus!

Suzune Amano lives an extraordinarily normal life as a middle school student by day and…magical-girl assassin by night?! When a group of four magical girls begins investigating the serial murders in their city, they soon find themselves Suzune's next targets! But what motivates Suzune to hunt both witches and magical girls alike?

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 24

SASAKI & PEEPS GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

FEB232012

(W) Buncololi (A) Kantoku

Just as he's getting used to his new life of world hopping with Peeps, a run-in with a psychic forces Sasaki to make a sudden career change-to the top-secret Paranormal Phenomena Countermeasure Bureau. Just how many double lives can he handle?!

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 13

OSHI NO KO GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

FEB232013

(W) Aka Akasaka (A) Mengo Yokoyari

Pop star Ai Hoshino's twin babies Aqua and Ruby-two kids with surprising "pasts"-are basking in all the attention from their idol mother. But that bliss doesn't last long, as tragedy strikes…and alters the twins' ambitions and livelihoods!

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 13

HONEY LEMON SODA GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

FEB232014

(W) Mayu Murata (A) Mayu Murata

Falling in love, making friends, and getting along with her classmates…to Uka, her current high school life is nothing short of a miracle. With the school excursion coming up, she's looking forward to her chance to bond with the rest of her class-and with Kai!

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 13

IM A WITCH MY CRUSH WANTS LOVE POTION GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

FEB232015

(W) Eiko Mutsuhana (A) Kamada

Rose has been content to simply gaze upon Sir Harij's countenance during his visits to drop off the ingredients for the love potion he ordered, so she has no idea what to make of him dropping by just to spend time with her! Afraid that he might discover her feelings, she quickly finishes the potion…but will that truly be the end of their time together?

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 13

BUNGO STRAY DOGS DEAD APPLE GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

FEB232016

(W) Bungo Stray Dogs DA Partners (A) Gun_Zi

Although Atsushi has defeated Beast Beneath the Moonlight, his power is not restored. To regain his ability, he will need to confront himself…and his past! Meanwhile, at the hands of Fyodor, Shibusawa experiences death once more as he recalls his lost memories…

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 13

MANNER OF DEATH GN VOL 01 (MR)

YEN PRESS

FEB232017

(W) Yukari Umemoto (A) Sammon

When the skilled coroner Dr. Bunnakit is called to examine the body of his childhood friend after her "suicide," he soon determines that she was actually murdered. That night, a mysterious stranger threatens him, telling him to rule her death a suicide-and after he confides in his prosecutor friend about this incident, his friend suddenly goes missing. But all hope is not lost, as a young lecturer named Tan offers to help him get to the bottom of all this-which would be more reassuring if Tan weren't the prime suspect…

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 13

SASAKI AND MIYANO GN VOL 08

YEN PRESS

FEB232018

(W) Shou Harusono (A) Shou Harusono

Now that the couple no longer attend the same school, the daily lives of Sasaki and Miyano are both the same and yet somehow different. Can their relationship survive the distance…or will they gradually drift apart?

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 13

FIANCEE CHOSEN BY RING GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

FEB232019

(W) Jyun Hayase (A) Yue Matsuyuki

It's been one week since Aurora was invited to join the Tower, but she still can't make up her mind. If she agrees, she'll be able to devote herself to embroidery, but she'll also be stuck there for five whole years, cut off from the rest of the world. One night, as she struggles to decide, a conversation with Felix sheds some light on how she truly feels…

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 13

OTHER WORLDS BOOKS DEPEND BEAN COUNTER GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

FEB232020

(W) Yatsuki Wakatsu (A) Kazuki Irodori

Although summoned to a fantasy world, with a new title and a stunning knight captain by his side, Kondou's life is on the up and up! Or so it seems from the outside. But three meals a day, rest breaks, no overtime…it irks Kondou to no end! But when danger looms and Kondou realizes he's not in Japan anymore, can Aresh break through his bitter shell and show him there's more to life than just work?!

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 13

I CANNOT REACH YOU GN VOL 06

YEN PRESS

FEB232021

(W) Mika (A) Mika

Time rewinds to Kakeru and Yamato's elementary school days, when they first met each other. While their personalities are near-exact opposites, they grow closer with each day they spend together. Soon, Kakeru learns more about Yamato-that his father fell into a coma after an accident, and even about a certain secret that he's hiding…

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 13

WHITE CATS REVENGE PLOTTED DRAGON KINGS LAP GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

FEB232022

(W) Aki (A) Kureha

Ruri, racked with guilt over deceiving the kind people of the Dracodom about her true form, sinks into despondency and lies around doing nothing all day-until she hears Nadasha is finally sending its armies to attack…and that Asahi will be taking part in the battle. She convinces Jade to let her go to the battlefield to see for herself, but the person she finds there is nothing like the childhood friend she remembers…

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 13

DAUGHTER OF EMPEROR GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

FEB232023

(W) Yunsul (A) Rino

Princess Ria is on a mission! The objective: find out why Asisi is avoiding her. The beautiful knight distances himself every time she's in his sight, but Ria is nothing if not tenacious-and she's enlisted Caitel and Perdel for recon. Operation win over Asisi…commence!

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 20

ME & MY BEAST BOSS GN VOL 01 (MR)

YEN PRESS

FEB232024

(W) Shiroinu (A) Shiroinu

In a world where beastfolk are thought to be superior to humans, human office worker Saki Oki struggles to remain afloat in a company where she is belittled and tormented by her beastfolk colleagues and superiors. And so, when she is called into the CEO's office, she's prepared for the worst-but instead of firing Saki, he acknowledges her hard work and makes her his private secretary! She's delighted by his praise…but could that really be the only reason her heart is racing so fast?

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 13

SPY CLASSROOM GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

FEB232026

(W) Takemachi (A) SeuKaname

The Impossible Mission begins at last! Codenames Flower Garden, Pandemonium, Daughter Dearest, Dreamspeaker, Glint, Meadow, Forgetter, and Fool all have their own goals, and each is prepared to work from the shadows to see it done. Can they come together and succeed, or have they been set up to fail?

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 13

IM THE CATLORDS MANSERVANT GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

FEB232027

(W) Rat Kitaguni (A) Rat Kitaguni

Yukiharu goes to the summer festival with the rest of the Izumi household, only to run smack into Lunya. And to make matters worse, Akira and Susumu suddenly go missing! After searching high and low with no success, Yukiharu is at his wit's end. Lunya offers him a helping hand, but could it be a trap…?

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 13

MY DEAR CURSE-CASTING VAMPIRESS GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

FEB232028

(W) Chisaki Kanai (A) Chisaki Kanai

The world is full of vampires. Supernatural creatures who drain the blood from humans without mercy-fighting such beings is the foundation of Isuzu Osaka's life. But humanity is losing the war, and so desperate times call for desperate measures…And so, Isuzu sets out to strike a deal with a powerful vampiress whose beauty drives all who gaze upon her insane in the hopes of protecting his friends…

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 13

CHITOSE IN THE RAMUNE BOTTLE GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

FEB232029

(W) Hiromu (A) Raemz

Kenta Yamazaki, former shut-in and otaku loser, has resolved to transform himself under the tutelage of Saku Chitose. He hangs out with Saku's friends, practices his social skills, and even gets a total makeover. But Saku's not the only popular kid in town, and his friendliness with Kenta has gotten on the nerves of his fellow normie, Atomu Uemura. When opinions clash, which popular kid will come out on top?!

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 13

GIRL SAVED ON TRAIN TURNED OUT CHILDHOOD FRIEND GN VOL 03 (C

YEN PRESS

FEB232030

(W) Kennoji (A) You Midorikawa

A few days after his date with Hina, Ryou is confessed to by his classmate, Torigoe. How should Ryou respond to the sudden proclamation? And things only get messier when his ex-girlfriend makes her appearance!

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 13

MAID I HIRED RECENTLY IS MYSTERIOUS GN VOL 05

YEN PRESS

FEB232031

(W) Wakame Konbu (A) Wakame Konbu

Yuuri's sudden love confession for Lilith catches her off guard, and she barely has a chance to respond before she's interrupted by a familiar face-Natsume Nakashima. It turns out her former colleague has come to convince her to return to her previous employer! What does this mean for the love between Lilith and her young master…?

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 13

ELDEN RING ROAD TO ERDTREE GN

YEN PRESS

FEB232032

(W) FromSoftware (A) Nikiichi Tobita

The epic and foreboding world of the hit video game Elden Ring gets turned on its head in this absurd comedy adventure! Follow Aseo the Tarnished as he struggles his way through the Lands Between. What he lacks in strength, speed, intelligence, charisma, skill, experience, intuition, and common sense, he makes up for in…uhhh…

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 13

BOFURI DONT WANT TO GET HURT MAX OUT DEFENSE GN VOL 06

YEN PRESS

FEB232033

(W) Yuumikan (A) Jirou Oimoto, Koin

The PvP event begins with guilds falling one by one…and then turns into an all-out assault on Maple Tree! It's a trial by fire for new and inexperienced guild members Mai and Yui, as Maple and her partner Sally take the field by storm, launching an offensive of their own! Will they be able to overcome the odds and seize victory?

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 13

DARK HISTORY OF REINCARNATED VILLAINESS GN VOL 07

YEN PRESS

FEB232034

(W) Akiharu Touka (A) Akiharu Touka

Ever since the whole Village of the Afterlife ordeal, Sol has been acting off. Iana hopes this change bodes well for her survival, but Sol is pretty hard to read on the best of days…so who really knows? Meanwhile, a troubled public chooses Konoha as a candidate for saint! As another disaster looms, Iana struggles to control her Dark History…

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 13

YOKOHAMA STATION SF GN VOL 01 (MR)

YEN PRESS

FEB232035

(W) Yuba Isukari (A) Tatsuyuki Tanaka

All Hiroto has ever known is a life on a tiny coastal speck of Japan. Much of the country has been swallowed by Yokohama Station, a mysterious, ever-growing series of buildings that's been around for as long as anyone can remember. The few who live outside its many entrances have never seen Inside and know only rumors and legends of the station's interior. That all changes when Hiroto is given an 18 Ticket, a mysterious item that lets him enter the massive complex for five days. The young man has always sought a purpose, but the one he finds may not be the sort he'd hoped for…

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 13

WORLDS FINEST ASSASSIN REINCARNATED ANOTHER WORLD GN VOL 05

YEN PRESS

FEB232036

(W) Rui Tsukiyo (A) Reia

An army of orcs is invading, and although the academy is doing its best to fight back, its walls are crumbling. While Dia and the others battle the main force, Lugh chases after the Hero, Epona. Can the two of them take down the demon that's leading the monsters?

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 13

CASE STUDY OF VANITAS GN VOL 09 (MR)

YEN PRESS

FEB232038

(W) Jun Mochizuki (A) Jun Mochizuki

Lured into a trap by Mikhail, Noé is forced to drink his blood and view his memories-memories of his and Vanitas's fateful meeting with the Vampire of the Blue Moon. Beware the dark side of the blue moon…

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 13

WHAT THIS WORLD IS MADE OF GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

FEB232039

(W) Shin Yamamoto (A) Shin Yamamoto

After losing everything, the Nakata brothers find a mysterious app that offers a chance to make large sums of money. But are they ready for the danger they must now face, the deadly monsters known as WORLDs…?

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 13

DELICIOUS IN DUNGEON GN VOL 12

YEN PRESS

FEB232040

(W) Ryoko Kui (A) Ryoko Kui

Marcille, now the lord of the dungeon, makes a wish…and it ends up being a curse that threatens to envelop the entire world! Can Laios and his party trick Marcille and stop the winged lion before it's too late!?

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 15

HORIMIYA GN VOL 16

YEN PRESS

FEB232041

(W) HERO (A) Daisuke Hagiwara

The grand finale of the sweet "aww"-inspiring tale of school life!

As Hori and Miyamura's graduation approaches, Miyamura reflects on how much has changed over the years. Meanwhile, Souta and Yuuna's future in high school looks bright…and the beginning of Hori's is revealed.

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 13

OVERLORD GN VOL 17 (MR)

YEN PRESS

FEB232042

(W) Kugane Maruyama (A) Hugin Miyama

Emperor Jircniv of the Baharuth Empire is visited by emissaries of the Great Tomb of Nazarick bearing one simple message-an ultimatum from Ainz Ooal Gown. Their conflicting schemes and ulterior motives will lead to a future no one could have imagined…

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 13

FOR THE KID I SAW IN MY DREAMS HC VOL 10 (MR)

YEN PRESS

FEB232043

(W) Kei Sanbe

Wakazono is making his move to get his revenge on the "Fire" Man, and he seems determined to entangle Kazuto in his schemes as well! Will Senri and Enan be able to stop him or will he take everyone down with him?

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 17

GABRIEL DROPOUT GN VOL 12

YEN PRESS

FEB232044

(W) UKAMI (A) UKAMI

When Satanya acquires yet another dubious product from the Hell Shopping Network, it ends up locking her and Raphy in a room where the only way out is to smooch! If this were any other situation, Raphy would be eager to embarrass Satanya…but she's never kissed anyone before! It's Gab x Vigne and Satanya x Raphy in this shipping spectacular!

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 13

KAKEGURUI COMPULSIVE GAMBLER GN VOL 16 (MR)

YEN PRESS

FEB232045

(W) Homura Kawamoto (A) Toru Naomura

Kirari, Ririka, Mary. The table around which these three have gathered might as well be a battlefield. The sisters' wills burn stronger than ever, and Kirari's self-awareness wavers. And what will Yumeko choose now that she has been forced off the board…? Everything comes crashing down as the end of the student council presidential election approaches!

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 15

MURCIELAGO GN VOL 21 (MR)

YEN PRESS

FEB232046

(W) Yoshimurakana (A) Yoshimurakana

As the members of the wealthy Yamatsukami family are murdered one by one, Hinako, Chiyo, and Narumi stumble upon a crop of roses growing deep in the mountains. Flowers with the same cloying fragrance as those grown by the Virginal Rose cult… There, Narumi and company also find a collapsed woman…who turns her unusual powers against them! The Yamatsukami arc finally draws to a close!

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 13

HELL MODE GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

FEB232048

(W) Hamuo (A) Mo

"'Level up even while offline'?! That's not a game on 'easy mode'-that's just an AFK game!" The online game Yamada Kenichi had been playing religiously is shutting down its servers, leaving him with a void in his heart. He looks for a new game to fill it, but everything he finds is way too easy. The kind of game he likes-the kind punishing enough to make players want to spend thousands of hours on it-just isn't around anymore. "What's this? 'You are invited to a game that will never end.'" Kenichi stumbles upon an untitled game, one promising incomparable challenge with unprecedented potential. Without hesitation, he selects the "Hell Mode" difficulty. Lo and behold, he finds himself reincarnated in another world as a serf! Now called Allen, he sets out to unlock the secrets of his mystery-laden Summoner class; without the convenience of walkthroughs, game guides, or online forums, he must grope his way to the top of his new world!

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 15

INSTANT DEATH ABILITY IS SO OVERPOWERED NOVEL SC VOL 01

YEN ON

FEB232047

(W) Tsuyoshi Fujitaka (A) Chisato Naruse

Awaking to absolute chaos and carnage while on a school trip, Yogiri Takatou discovers that everyone in his class has been transported to another world! He had somehow managed to sleep through the entire ordeal himself, missing out on the Gift – powers bestowed upon the others by a mysterious Sage who appeared to transport them. Even worse, he and another classmate were ruthlessly abandoned by their friends, left as bait to distract a nearby dragon. Although not terribly bothered by the thought of dying, he reluctantly decides to protect his lone companion. After all, a lowly Level 1000 monster doesn't stand a chance against his secret power to invoke Instant Death with a single thought! If he can stay awake long enough to bother using it, that is…

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 15

HOW TO WIN HER HEART ON THE NTH TRY HC

YEN ON

FEB232049

(W) Ichine Kamijo

Nagi Yoroizuka, a 27-year-old system engineer at a software development company, is facing down her thirties with no sign of romance. She works hard at her job, but things never seem to go her way. Then, just when a series of mishaps leaves her at her lowest point yet, a childhood friend reappears to offer her a hand. Not only is this genius engineer warmhearted and good looking, he gets along great with her! The problem: she's only ever seen him as a friend, while he's been hiding his feelings for her their whole lives. But even if she's willing to give him a chance, will trauma from her past prove too much to overcome?

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 20

MY SUMMONED BEAST IS DEAD NOVEL SC VOL 01 (MR)

YEN ON

FEB232050

(W) Rakuzan (A) Miyuu

In a magical academy for summoners, students combine impressive stores of magical energy with artful incantations to usher legends, great and small, onto the battlefield. Feil Fonaf, an eighteen-year-old farmer's son, may have had a rougher upbringing than his more affluent peers, but he's here to prove he deserves his spot at the academy as much as anyone else! And as luck would have it, his counterpart summon winds up being the legendary god-slaying beast, Pandora! …There's just one problem.

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 15

EVEN IF THESE TEARS DISAPPEAR TONIGHT HC

YEN ON

FEB232051

(W) Misaki Ichijo

College student Tooru Naruse falls in love with his upperclassmen Izumi Wataya, and she accepts his confession on the condition that he cannot fall in love with her. Their fake relationship begins, but Tooru soon discovers that Izumi cannot forget her love from high school. Hoping to learn who that person was, he seeks out her best friend, Maori Hino. Follow characters from Even If this Love Disappears Tonight in this sequel about another heart wrenching tale of first love.

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 24

MAIDEN OF THE NEEDLE NOVEL SC VOL 01

YEN ON

FEB232052

(W) Zeroki (A) Miho Takeoka

Yui Nuir was reincarnated into a noble family of tailors in another world, retaining her memories of her previous life in Japan. Her miserable childhood had just one source of comfort: the fairies she befriended by mending their clothes with her magic. Unfortunately, Yui's relative lack of skill in blessweaving-the art of enchanting fabric through needlework-ultimately results in her being disowned by her family. But when she is taken in by a nobleman named Rodin Calostira, the first person to recognize her innate talents, her luck begins to turn around…

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 15

ASSOCIATE PROF AKIRA TAKATSUKIS CONJECTURE NOVEL SC VOL 01 (

YEN ON

FEB232053

(W) Mikage Sawamura

Naoya Fukamachi is a university student whose ability to infallibly detect lies has left him friendless and isolated. But when he writes a paper about a strange festival he wandered into as a child, he catches the fancy of his folklore studies professor Akira Takatsuki, a handsome and eccentric man with a passion for all things mysterious. Soon, Naoya finds himself working as Akira's assistant, helping him to interpret an array of unexplainable phenomena, from haunted objects and cursed effigies to urban legends. As this odd couple continues their investigations, however, Naoya realizes that his professor has had a few bizarre childhood experiences of his own…

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 15

ALYA SOMETIMES HIDES IN RUSSIAN GSC LN VOL 03

YEN ON

FEB232054

(W) Sunsunsun (A) Momoco

Following their victory at the debate, Alya and Masachika have some downtime to strategize for the upcoming closing ceremony. But can you really call an impromptu lunch date, hypnosis chaos, and studying vigorously for exams 'downtime'? Either way, it comes to end when Masachika suddenly gets sick. It's an opportunity for Alya to play nurse…but it's also a chance for Yuki to execute a sneak attack! As the semester comes to an end, Yuki and Masachika are going to amp up their sibling rivalry!

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 15

SASAKI & PEEPS LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 04

YEN ON

FEB232055

(W) Buncololi (A) Kantoku

Thanks to Peeps getting a little lost in the sauce, the existence of the base that Futarishizuka established is leaked online! Without a way to point the finger at anyone in particular, the situation quickly erupts into chaos. Meanwhile, Sasaki gets a new assignment. And this time it's…dealing with a giant monster in the Pacific Ocean?!

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 15

HAZURE SKILL LEGENDARY ASSASSIN NOVEL SC VOL 05 (MR)

YEN ON

FEB232056

(W) Kennoji (A) KWKM

Someone is plotting to take over the Felind Kingdom, and they've hired an assassin to kill Princess Almelia. Naturally, Roland is tasked with protecting the girl; who better to protect her from an assassin than another one, right? However, Roland's foe is no ordinary killer this time. It's the very woman who taught him all he knows. Can the legendary assassin kill his master? Does he even want to?

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 15

HIGH SCHOOL PRODIGIES EASY ANOTHER WORLD NOVEL SC VOL 08

YEN ON

FEB232057

(W) Riku Misora (A) Sacraneco

After freeing Yamato from the Empire's grasp, the Prodigies head for the elf village where the answer to all their questions and more await them. If they're lucky, they might even discover who called them to this world and why! What will change if and when they finally learn the reason they ended up here? And who's moving in the shadows while they figure things out…?

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 15

BOFURI DONT WANT TO GET HURT MAX OUT DEFENSE NOVEL SC VOL 09

YEN ON

FEB232058

(W) Yuumikan (A) Koin

All members of Maple Tree made it through the prelims and are joining forces in the eighth event's main round-a brutal three day survival mission. But they've all tamed monsters that perfectly fit their builds and they are unmatched in combat. They rampage across the perilous fields, annihilating bosses that slew countless other players and are well on their way to becoming a gauntlet that no force on earth can hope to survive!

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 15

SAGA OF TANYA EVIL LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 12 (MR)

YEN ON

FEB232059

(W) Carlo Zen (A) Shinobu Shinotsuki

Despite victory after victory, the Empire advances towards its inevitable fate. Having seen what merciless reality has to offer, Zettour's gathers what remains of his love for his country and begins working toward the best possible defeat he can afford to bring the Empire. And to do that, what he needs is not rhyme nor reason. Zettour will do what he must to shock the world. All that is left is to become the source of all evil…

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 14

SPY CLASSROOM LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 05 (MR)

YEN ON

FEB232060

(W) Takemachi (A) Tomari

The girls of Lamplight may have all washed out of their training at the spy academies, but under their leader, Klaus, they've managed to take on Impossible missions with resounding success. However, now another spy organization, one consisting of the best of the best from the academies, is in need of a leader-and they've got their sights set on Klaus. Is this the end for Lamplight?!

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 15

KEPT PRESSING 100-MILLION YEAR BUTTON LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 05

YEN ON

FEB232061

(W) Syuichi Tsukishima (A) Mokyu

Though Allen managed to protect his friends from harm when the Black Organization attacked Thousand Blade Academy, the same can't be said for his school, which now lies in ruins. While their campus undergoes repairs, the students of Thousand Blade are transferred elsewhere to continue their education…and Allen ends up at an all-girls school! Later on, he and his friends are sent abroad to liberate Daglio, the Land of Sunshine, from the tyranny of the Black Organization. But this will be no easy task with one of the overwhelmingly powerful Thirteen Oracle Knights facing off against them. Can the former Reject Swordsman awaken to his true power and set things right?

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 15

REIGN OF SEVEN SPELLBLADES LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 08

YEN ON

FEB232062

(W) Bokuto Uno (A) Ruria Miyuki

The Kimberly Magic Academy combat league is heating up with the upperclassmen now going head to head! Meanwhile, the Sword Roses-flanked by several seniors-delve deeper into the labyrinth in pursuit of Rivermoore, who stole one of Godfrey's bones for purposes unknown. They find themselves in Rivermoore's home turf, a veritable kingdom of the dead where hordes of skeletal beasts and ghastly foes are at his beck and call. Will Oliver and his friends manage to fend off the necromancer's onslaught and recover Godfrey's missing sternum? What role does the coffin on Rivermoore's back play in his schemes…?

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 15

HIGH SCHOOL DXD LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 11

YEN ON

FEB232063

(W) Ichiei Ishibumi (A) Zero Miyama

The time has finally come. All of Issei's effort punching gods and heroes has paid off. He's been recommended for a promotion to a middle-class demon! Unfortunately, he has to take a test to seal the deal, and it bangs right up against his midterms! Now the poor pervert is studying twice as hard. As if that wasn't trouble enough, Ophis, the Infinite Dragon and leader of the Khaos Brigade, shows up on Issei's doorstep asking to stay with him for a few days! It doesn't seem like the trouble will be letting up soon. Hopefully, Issei can make it out in one piece…

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 15

BACCANO LIGHT NOVEL HC VOL 22

YEN ON

FEB232064

(W) Ryohgo Narita (A) Katsumi Enami

The casino party has finally started, and the first day has ended peacefully enough. But there are many fates still to be decided: Melvi, the dealer working with the Runoratas and holding Ennis hostage; Firo, leading the Martillo Family at the party and preparing for Melvi's challenge; the Gandor brothers, who are worried about Firo and watching their own backs; Ladd, working alongside the Gandors; Chane, waiting for the chance to fight Ladd again; Nader, fleeing from Chane. As the storm continues to build, what chaos will erupt next…?

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 20