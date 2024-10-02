Posted in: Games, Saber Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: a quiet place, A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead, Stormind Games

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead Releases New Survivor Dev Diary

Check out the latest developer cideo for A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead, as they show off the story and gameplay for the survivor

Article Summary Explore a new survivor story in A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead with the latest developer video insights.

Sneak past noise-sensitive aliens using wits and tools in this immersive horror gaming experience.

Unravel family conflicts and inner fears as a young woman in a post-apocalyptic world.

Developer diary reveals key game elements, teasing a story-driven, silent survival adventure.

Saber Interactive and developer Stormind Games released a new developer diary for A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead as they delve deeper into the survivor side of things. The video goes over a number of topics, including parts of the main storyline without getting into spoiler territory, discussing how you'll go about outlasting the infestation of aliens who hunt their prey via noise. Enjoy the video as the game will be out on October 17, 2024.

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead

Capturing the frantic terror, unnerving atmosphere, and gripping human drama that made the franchise famous, A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead is designed for fans of films, horror games, and story-driven adventures alike. Experience the journey of a young woman struggling to endure not only the nightmarish creatures of the apocalypse, but also the anguish of interpersonal family conflicts and her own inner fears. With nothing more than your wits and the simple tools you can scavenge, you'll have to overcome the many treacherous challenges and obstacles that lay ahead, all while trying to survive an ever-present threat of unknown enemies. Just don't make a sound…

A New Story in the A Quiet Place Universe: Embark on a dramatic new adventure in the world of the blockbuster A Quiet Place saga. Discover an untold tale of fear and courage as a young survivor trying to endure the eerie new nightmare of the apocalypse.

Embark on a dramatic new adventure in the world of the blockbuster A Quiet Place saga. Discover an untold tale of fear and courage as a young survivor trying to endure the eerie new nightmare of the apocalypse. Feel the Unnerving Terror of Silence: Experience absolute horror as you hide, distract, and sneak past the ultimate predatory creatures. But beware: even a single noise can give you away.

Experience absolute horror as you hide, distract, and sneak past the ultimate predatory creatures. But beware: even a single noise can give you away. Survive the End of the World: Discover your own path forward through the disquieting remains of human civilization, using your wits and ingenuity to observe each environment, leverage whatever tools you can find, and overcome the dangers all around you.

