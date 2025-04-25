Posted in: Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: bravely default, Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD

Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Confirmed For June

Square Enix confirmed that Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD will be coming ot the Nintendo Switch 2, set to arrive this June

Article Summary Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD lands on Nintendo Switch 2 this June.

Remastered in HD, experience a tactical journey with unique Brave and Default systems.

Embark on a quest to save Luxendarc, featuring over 20 jobs and strategic battles.

Enjoy upgraded features, including high-def graphics and new minigames.

Square Enix confirmed the release date for Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD this week, as it will be coming to the Nintendo Switch 2. The team confirmed the game will arrive on June 5, 2025, bringing players a fully updated version of the game that both enhances the experience while retaining a lot of the thing you love about the 2012 title. You can see what we mean with the trailer above, as we have more details below.

Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD

Bravely Default, the incredible first instalment in the Bravely series returns, remastered in high definition. Relive the tale of the warriors of light on their quest to awaken the crystals. Enjoy strategic battles featuring the unique Brave and Default commands and over 20 different jobs. Plus modern gameplay enhancements and all-new minigames!

Story: Make for the distant land of Luxendarc as a warrior of light. Without warning, the Great Chasm opened a hole in the world. Tiz is the sole survivor of a village swallowed whole by the chasm. In the depths of his despair, he encounters a young vestal named Agnès. Together they set off on a journey with the goal of closing the chasm and freeing the crystals swallowed by darkness. They set off, entirely unaware of the significance of that goal.

Make for the distant land of Luxendarc as a warrior of light. Without warning, the Great Chasm opened a hole in the world. Tiz is the sole survivor of a village swallowed whole by the chasm. In the depths of his despair, he encounters a young vestal named Agnès. Together they set off on a journey with the goal of closing the chasm and freeing the crystals swallowed by darkness. They set off, entirely unaware of the significance of that goal. Battle: Take your time planning your strategies in turn-based battles. What command to choose, in what style to fight, and just how many actions to take—a variety of tactics are at your disposal in this deep and engaging battle system. Two commands bring a new dimension of enjoyment to battle: brave to expend BP and increase the number of actions taken in a turn, or default to shore up your defenses and accumulate BP for later. Annihilate the enemy with an onslaught of attack moves or recover from a sticky situation with a combination of resurrection and healing moves.

Take your time planning your strategies in turn-based battles. What command to choose, in what style to fight, and just how many actions to take—a variety of tactics are at your disposal in this deep and engaging battle system. Two commands bring a new dimension of enjoyment to battle: brave to expend BP and increase the number of actions taken in a turn, or default to shore up your defenses and accumulate BP for later. Annihilate the enemy with an onslaught of attack moves or recover from a sticky situation with a combination of resurrection and healing moves. Enhancements: Enjoy your adventure with upgraded features. Based on the original version, this remaster features high-definition graphics, a redesigned user interface, ability to fast forward event scenes, and other modern conveniences. Networking features from the original version have been retooled for Nintendo Switch™ 2 online services. Two types of mouse-controlled minigames are also newly added.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!