Dinkum Has Been Released On Steam From Early Access

After having a pretty successful run in Early Access, the cozy farming sim Dinkum has officially been released in full on Steam

Article Summary Dinkum leaves Early Access, now fully released on Steam with new features and adventures.

Explore an island inspired by Australia, crafting your world with tools, resources, and friends.

Engage in farming, animal raising, fishing, and bug hunting while conquering new challenges.

Transform camps into towns, trading goods for Dinks to expand and flourish your community.

Solo game developer James Bendon and publisher Krafton have officially released their cozy farming sim Dinkum on Steam this week. The game has been in Early Access for a few months now, and apparently the game saw such a success, they decided to launch the full version today. Now you can start farming and crafting out your own world on an island inspired by the land of Australia. Enjoy the latest trailer above!

G'Day! Grab your tools, gather resources, and build your town while hanging out with friends and enjoying the charm of Dinkum. Plant crops, raise animals, and build your dream farm, or roam the island catching fish and bugs at your own pace. With changing seasons and weather affecting how your crops grow, every day brings a new challenge. Slip on your flip-flops to hunt for rare fish, bugs, or ores. Every moment becomes a special adventure. From red deserts and lush forests to hidden mines, Dinkum is full of wild places to explore. Hunt wild animals, gather resources, and learn how to survive in the great outdoors. The creatures might look cute, but don't let your guard down! You'll need tools, weapons, and a solid strategy to make it out in one piece. Will you go head-to-head, or set traps and play it smart? The choice is yours.

What starts as a simple campfire and a sleeping bag can grow into a thriving town with shops, fountains, flower beds, and windmills. Craft furniture and decorations to personalize your home, reshape the island to design your ideal town layout, and customize your character's look from head to toe. Invite friends over to show off your one-of-a-kind creation! Sell your harvest and foraged goods to earn Dinks, and reinvest them to help your town flourish. As your town grows, new shops will open, visitors will stop by—and some might even decide to stay for good. Celebrate with festivals and build a vibrant, lively town, whether you're playing solo or with friends.

