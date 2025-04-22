Posted in: Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Have Returned To Fortnite

Fortnite has added a new set of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles additions to UEFN, giving you some iconic characters to play with

Article Summary Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles return to Fortnite's UEFN with exciting new content and characters.

Playable characters include Krang, Casey Jones, Bebop, Rocksteady, and iconic TMNT outfits.

New Dimension X Starter Island offers creative control with TMNT-themed landscapes and VFX.

Launch of TMNT Dimensions 2 introduces roguelike gameplay with new arenas and boss battles.

Epic Games has revealed that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will come back to Fortnite, specifically for the UEFN section of the game. As you can see here, they have added Krang (in his robot body Archie), Casey Jones, Bebop, and Rocksteady, along with an all-new Starter Island template for you to work with, and a number of other additions that will let you have all kinds of fun. We have a few snippets below from their latest blog for you, as the content is now live.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Unreal Editor for Fortnite

All Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Outfits — including Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo — are now fully compatible with the Character, NPC Spawner, and Guard devices. This means you can create custom behaviors, animations, and even full-blown cinematics with the turtles themselves. The new Dimension X Starter Island template showcases the Technodrome Prefab and features new landscape materials, VFX, and a space-inspired skybox. This island is a blank canvas with no built-in gameplay, putting you in complete control over how you tell your next TMNT story. You can also arm NPCs with the turtle's signature weapons like katanas and nunchucks. Plus, we've introduced the ability to use graffiti textures to authentically bring any place on your island into the TMNT universe.

Introducing TMNT Dimensions 2 [Roguelike]

But wait, there's more! The much-anticipated beat 'em up sequel from Paramount Games Studios — TMNT Dimensions 2 [Roguelike] — is coming April 24, bringing even more bosses, allies, locations, and an all-new never-ending gameplay experience. Developed by Spiral House, jump back in the action with island code 0564-2509-4966 in just a couple days! Survive as many arenas as possible, now featuring all-new battlegrounds set in Dimension X and Technodrome locations. There are four bosses to defeat — Shredder, Super Shredder, Rocksteady, and Bebop — and you'll team up with seven allies, including Casey Jones, Splinter, April, and the Turtles, who've got your back with expanded, unique capabilities.

